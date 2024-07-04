From dispatcher to digital project manager, 5 high-paying admin jobs in 2024

There are plenty of opportunities available for admin workers in a variety of industries

There is an increasingly high demand for tech-savvy and versatile workers in administrative jobs. Such professionals help companies with a variety of projects and are usually strong at multitasking and enjoy clerical work. There are plenty of high-paying opportunities available for admin workers in a variety of industries. Here are five high-paying admin jobs in 2024.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Marvin Meyer

The role of a compensation administrator is to plan and direct operations and administration of an organization’s compensation and benefits programs. These may include retirement/pension plans, medical/health, dental, vision and life insurance, and more. Thus, the role requires specific skills such as knowledge of relevant regulations, computing capabilities, knowledge of certain database software and programs, and more. According to Glassdoor, the average salary of a compensation administrator is about $88,116 per year in the U.S.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Berkeley Communications

Customer service managers are vital to a company’s operations. Their job is to mainly oversee a customer service department's day-to-day operations. Customer service managers develop procedures and policies, improve customer relations, coordinate staff meetings, and manage the training and development of the team. The average salary for the role is about $55,293 per year, according to job experts.

A senior administrative assistant often manages upper-level executives, managers, colleagues, and visitors. The duties typically include answering the phone, scheduling meetings, and greeting office visitors, according to a blog from Zip Recruiter. They may also coordinate events, supervise junior executive assistants, and more. The progress to the position, candidates need prior experience as an assistant. As per Zip Recruiter, senior administrative assistants can earn up to $65,000 per year.

In a remote role, the job of a virtual office assistant is to typically handle the essential office administrative tasks. A virtual assistant primarily works from home and performs duties such as placing and taking telephone calls, typing documents, scheduling appointments, and even managing social media profiles. Thus, this role requires multitasking skills that align with the industry or field their company works. As per Zip Recruiter, Virtual Office Assistants can earn up to $42,000 per year.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Berkeley Communications

The role of a digital project manager ranges from managing digital branding campaigns or overseeing projects of building/redoing a company’s website. Digital project managers design the scope, set objectives, manage deadlines, keep progress on track, and deliver everything that is promised to the clients. Thus, the role encompasses many administrative tasks. Some companies may require candidates to have a bachelor’s degree for the job. As per Zip Recruiter, a digital project manager earns about $116,035 per year on average.

Dispatchers usually work with delivery companies, retailers, or e-commerce companies. The primary duties of dispatchers involve receiving calls and coordinating the movement of other delivery personnel. Their job is to ensure drivers deliver or pick up shipments on time.

Representative image | Unsplash | Photo by Berkeley Communications

Candidates require skills to use special mapping software and logistics programs to plan routes and manage deadlines. They also need analytical skills to asses road conditions, loading or unloading times to develop the most efficient delivery routes. As per Indeed, dispatchers on average earn about $47,551 per year in the U.S.