Here's What Netizens Said About a Woman who Made a Profit Reselling Items From a Thrift Store

Skyrocketing prices have driven consumers towards exploring more affordable options, even if that means looking for second-hand products for everyday use. Thrift shopping is helping Americans save quite a lot on clothing, furniture as well as other household items, as costs don't seem to be coming down significantly anytime soon. Naturally, influencers are also chipping in via sites such as TikTok to share hacks that can help people save a lot. TikToker @journeywithjill_ took to the popular video-sharing platform to share how she sold her items from Goodwill on Plato's Closet for profit.

In the video, she shows the process of how she sold items that she bought from Goodwill on Plato's Closet. "Okay I am taking one bag to Plato's Closet!" she says in the video while showing the bag which is kept in the backseat of her car. Then she goes to show the box that Plato's Closet eventually accepted and says, "So that was the bag they took, it was pretty full."

But when she later looked into her bag, she realized that they had only accepted half her products. “…But $91.99 that is not bad on 14 dollars of things," she adds. This means the TikTok creator ended up making a profit of "seventy-seven dollars & fifty-four cents."

Amidst those who reacted, some simply did not agree with how she made the extra money. "Why I cut my tags out when I donate stuff...it's meant for people who can't afford the mall!" one comment read while another wondered how she was pulling this off.

Many people seemed familiar with her hack, with one user writing, "Definitely could! They give it back so could try different stores or even hold onto it and go back when they have different Inventory needs." Another user wondered if it was possible to take the discarded items to another store and see if they accept them to which the TikTok creator replied, "Definitely could! They give it back so could try different stores or even hold onto it and go back when they have different Inventory needs."

In another video the creator bought only "$4 worth of new items" and took mostly rejects from last time to see if the store would accept it. While she was not hoping to get a lot, she ended up making quite a lot, as the store did accept everything that it had rejected last time.

#resellercommunity #platoscloset #sidehustle #goodwillbins ♬ yes, and? - Ariana Grande @journeywithjill_ Reselling clothes from the goodwill bins at platos closet is a low risk way to make some profit. It is quick and easy to sell at platos closet and the cost of goods at the goodwill bin is low enough to make a decent profit. I will do this to supplement my ebay reselling side hustle #ebayreseller

She then goes on to share the things that they didn't take even this time, which included DIY jeans and a Target top. "The only new item that they didn't take were these IU pants that I will be happy to sell online," she says in the video.

She then goes on to say that they accepted two new items, which means they took all the old ones. "Which means I'll try these exact items again," she concludes. One of the top comments in this video reads, "I feel like they pay more if you bring them men's items. Like men’s jeans, hoodies, or tees."

