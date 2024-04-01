Millennials and Gen Z Embrace Collaborative Homeownership Strategies Amid Cost of Living Crisis

In the contemporary landscape of real estate, homeownership stands as a beacon of financial stability and personal achievement. However, for many Millennials and Gen Z individuals, the dream of owning a home seems increasingly elusive in the face of soaring prices and limited housing inventory. In response to these challenges, many young Americans are embracing collaborative homeownership strategies, such as purchasing property with friends or seeking financial assistance from family members.

Image Source: Unsplash | Photo by Tierra Mallorca

Also Read: Aldi Shopper's Call to Maintain Staffed Checkouts Amid Self-Service Push

According to a survey conducted by Credit Karma, homeownership remains a top priority for 42% of Americans who are currently not homeowners. To overcome financial barriers, over one-third of non-homeowners expressed willingness to share the purchase of a home with individuals other than their partners, including friends or groups of friends.

This sentiment is particularly pronounced among Gen Z respondents, with 59% showcasing openness to unconventional homeownership arrangements.

"I think we're just seeing young folks who maybe just feel that homeownership is absolutely not within their reach on one income, or maybe they're partners looking for other ways to get in. There's this new openness to other forms of ownership," Courtney Alev, consumer financial advocate at Credit Karma, told FOX Business.

Image Source: Homeownership | Pexels | Photo by RDNE Stock project

Also Read: Read This Before Hitting That 'Unsubscribe' Button

Despite the potential challenges associated with joint property ownership, such as decision-making conflicts or financial obligations, there is a growing recognition of the versatility and adaptability of homeownership models.

"There are challenges or complications that might arise when you have several people going in on a property, of course, but I applaud the creativity and people looking for other ways to accomplish a goal," Alev said.

Also Read: Meet the 36-Year-Old Who Earned $77,000 Passive Income on Etsy Spending Just 5-10 Minutes Daily

"The silver lining of a lot of hard things going on in the economy is the realization that there's not one path. People can take different paths and buying with friends might be another way."

Image Source: Representative Image | Pexels | Photo by Christianne

Besides exploring collaborative homeownership arrangements, young individuals use various strategies to accumulate savings and secure financial assistance. The survey also reveals that several respondents are willing to make lifestyle adjustments, such as reducing discretionary spending or working additional hours, to bolster their financial reserves.

Furthermore, a large number of Millennials and Gen Z individuals acknowledge the role of parental support in facilitating their homeownership journey. Approximately 18% of individuals who have never purchased a home expressed intentions of seeking parental assistance for their first home purchase.

Among Generation Z respondents, this figure surged to 44%, a considerable increase compared to the 16% of Millennials and 12% of Generation X respondents with similar plans. Whether through financial contributions or co-signing mortgages, parents play a pivotal role in empowering their children to achieve homeownership.

Gen Z relies on parents to buy homes https://t.co/U2e3VasDzO pic.twitter.com/OAndTjJPgy — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 20, 2024

"Also, as hard as it can be, try not to get discouraged by market conditions. Interest rates are high right now, they were pretty low a couple of years ago, they'll probably go lower at some point, and they'll probably get higher again at some point," Alev said.

"There is a lot of unpredictability – what's most important is that you make that move when you're ready."

More from MARKETREALIST

High Healthcare Costs Threaten Baby Boomers' Retirement Plans

Why Digital Nomads Are Increasingly Moving to These Two Caribbean Cities