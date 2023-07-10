Convenience store giant 7-Eleven is gearing up to celebrate its 96th anniversary on July 11, and as part of the festivities, the company is offering customers enticing deals and opportunities to enjoy their favorite treats. With its iconic Slurpee drink taking center stage, 7-Eleven is rolling out a series of promotions and giveaways to engage its loyal customer base and create moments of joy, per Fox Business. This is the 21st consecutive year of the giveaway promotion.

Also Read: Looking for Prime Day Alternatives? Here Are the Best Deals to Grab This Target Circle Week

In June, 7-Eleven unveiled a fresh new look for the beloved Slurpee as part of their 'Anything Flows' campaign. This campaign aims to celebrate the Slurpee's enduring popularity and its ability to bring communities together. The Slurpee has been a staple for nearly 60 years and it continues to captivate consumers with its weird and wonderful experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven)

Marissa Jarratt, the Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer of 7-Eleven, expressed her excitement about the brand's evolution. She stated, "As a part of our summer-long 'Anything Flows' campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us. No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day."

Also Read: Cruise Market on Boom, Here Are The Summer 2023 Deals You Shouldn’t Miss

7-Eleven is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to offering free Slurpees to its valued customers. On Saturday, July 8, anyone who placed a 7NOW Delivery order was eligible for a complimentary small Slurpee while supplies lasted. This promotion allowed customers to enjoy the frozen delight from the comfort of their homes. For loyal members of the 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards programs, there is an additional opportunity to snag a free small Slurpee. Within the rewards app, members can claim their free treat until Monday, July 10, ensuring they don't miss out on the celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven)

Also Read: 13 Gifts You Could Buy For Yourself and Loved Ones During This Year's Amazon Prime Day

The highlight of the festivities falls on Tuesday, 7/11. On this special day, customers who visit a 7-Eleven, Speedway, or Stripes location can simply ask for a free small Slurpee, subject to availability at participating stores. It's a chance for people to relish the iconic beverage and savor the flavors that have become synonymous with summer.

There are three ways that people can chill with their free Slurpees on or before July 11.

A. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members got exclusive access to an extra free small Slurpee drink through July 10.

B. Customers ordering through 7-Eleven's delivery app, 7NOW enjoyed another free Slurpee drink on July 8.

C. Everyone can enjoy the tasty treat in-stores on July 11 at all participating 7-Eleven, Stripes, and Speedway stores.

In addition to the free Slurpees, 7-Eleven is offering exclusive deals on food to its loyal members. Throughout the month, members of the 7-Eleven loyalty program can enjoy $1 food deals, including a $1 Pizza Slice and a $1 Big Bite Hot Dog. These pocket-friendly options allow customers to indulge in delicious snacks without breaking the bank.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven)

7-Eleven is celebrating customers born on July 11 with fun and festive merch. Anyone who just wants to be part of the store's special day gets special giveaways like custom wrapping paper, orange, green, and red gift bags, a white baby onesie that reads "I'm a 7-Eleven Baby," a kids tees letting people know you're a 7-Eleven birthday twin, an adult tee that reads "I was born on 7-Eleven and all I got was this cool shirt."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 7-ELEVEn (@7eleven)

Customers can mark their calendars for this special occasion and take advantage of the limited-time offers to experience the refreshing and delightful world of Slurpee. So, whether you're a devoted fan or a first-time customer, be sure to visit your local 7-Eleven and indulge in the summer celebration.

More from MARKETREALIST

Don’t Miss These Epic Gagdet Deals On Prime Day 2023

Largest Private Collection of Disneyland Memorabilia to Go Under Hammer, Here's Your Chance to Add to Your Collection