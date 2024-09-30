ECONOMY & WORK
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it

Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
UPDATED 33 MINUTES AGO
Cover Image Source: Return Scam | TikTok | @onecutecouponer
Cover Image Source: Return Scam | TikTok | @onecutecouponer

The competition between retail chains as well as e-commerce platforms has also led to efforts for increasing consumer convenience. Although this has made it simpler to order products and return them, some scammers are exploiting this channel to siphon off money. While self-checkout counters are meant to speed up these processes at brick and mortar store, a TikTok video posted by @one_cute_couponer shed light on a growing ethical dilemma involving a woman engaging in a return scam at such a counter at a Walmart outlet. The video, which was viewed 589,000 times, captured a Walmart employee confronting the alleged scammer, sparking a broader conversation about the ethics of consumer behavior and its impact on societal values.

TikTok | @onecutecouponer
Image Source: TikTok | @onecutecouponer

The TikTok clip unfolds with a Walmart employee accusing the woman at the self-checkout of exploiting retail policies. The worker alleges that the woman regularly solicits other shoppers to purchase baby essentials for her, only to return the items for profit. "You do it all the time," the employee remarks. "You turn around and you return it. You're ripping my customers off."

The Walmart worker then urges another employee to escort the individuals involved out of the store. "It's a complete scam. Let's go," she declares, cautioning other customers against buying groceries for strangers. The incident attracted a wave of support from viewers, with one comment stating, "It's good she called them out."

Image Source:
Image Source: TikTok | @onecutecouponer

Another commenter shared a personal experience, saying, "This is true! Several times I have had women with babies ask me to buy formula and diapers." The comment section highlighted the ethical concerns surrounding charity scams, with one viewer commenting, "The fact that some people cannot afford groceries and are then asked to take advantage of someone's generosity."

"It's like you can't do anything nice for people nowadays. The dishonesty is thru the roof," added another user. Expressing anger, someone commented, "Ppl have no shame, how can you do someone who's willing to help like that." Furthermore, a viewer mentioned how they had been approached multiple times to contribute towards a full cart for someone. "Who shops a full cart just to beg?" they wrote.

TikTok | @onecutecouponer
Image Source: TikTok | @onecutecouponer

The dialogue around return fraud is gaining momentum as reports indicate its increasing frequency, causing substantial financial losses for retailers. In 2023 alone, return fraud accounted for nearly $100 billion in losses. However, this trend is not without repercussions. Many fear that stringent return policies could penalize honest transactions and negatively impact both businesses and consumers.

TikTok | @onecutecouponer
Image Source: TikTok | @onecutecouponer

Addressing the broader implications, it is evident that return fraud is not only an ethical concern but also a financial one for retailers. The alleged scam captured on TikTok is just one instance of a practice that, if left unchecked, could lead to significant financial losses for businesses. As retailers grapple with mounting losses, there is a legitimate concern that they may implement stricter return policies to protect their bottom line. But this also raises questions about the potential consequences for honest shoppers who may find themselves subject to more stringent return regulations.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on Feb 9, 2024. It has since been updated.

