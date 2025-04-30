ECONOMY & WORK
Walmart shopper issues warning after defrosting Great Value frozen salmon: 'I turned it over...'

She even claimed that the meat was produced in a lab and wasn't from wild salmon.
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
Screenshots of the thawed salmon fillets as shown by the TikTok creator. (Cover image source: TikTok | @jennynomini)
When one sees fresh produce and frozen meat in a Walmart store, the perception is that it is high-quality and healthy food at affordable prices. But in the past couple of years, people have made alarming discoveries in the food items sold at major retail chains. One such revelation was made by TikTok creator Jenny (@jennynomini) after she bought Great Value’s Pink Salmon Skin-On Fillets and found its texture to be unlike any salmon that she had touched before. She took to TikTok to raise her concerns, and her video received more than 11,000 views as per The Daily Dot.

via GIPHY

 

The text overlay on the video read, “WAL-MART WHY ARE YOU SELLING US FAKE FOOD!!!!!!” In the video, Jenny can be seen taking out the packet of salmon from the fridge, where it was being thawed. She turned it over to show that the product had not surpassed its expiry date. She then reached into a bowl where a fillet was already kept, fully thawed, to describe what she was talking about. As she ran her hands through the meat, it just crumbled like mashed potatoes. That wasn't how raw salmon meat is supposed to feel. It was supposed to be firm, and that raised a lot of concerns. “I never remembered salmon looking like that. But then, I turned it over and it looked just as weird,” she said. “This is the **** they feeding us y’all. Raw salmon is not supposed to be like smush.”

Stock photo of smoked salmon on ice. (Image credit: Pexels | Photo by Deane Bayas)
Stock photo of smoked salmon on ice. (Image credit: Pexels | Photo by Deane Bayas)

“I dont buy produce or meat frm walmart, only non perishable food,” one user commented under the video. “I never buy great value anything,” added another. “I would never buy frozen salmon. It has to come straight from the seafood department where it’s cut fresh,” one more viewer wrote.

@jennynomini ♬ original sound - JennyNoMini

 

The packet claimed that the fillets were cut from salmon caught in the wild, but Jenny begged to differ. She even claimed that it felt like something that was artificially created. In the last few years, there has been a lot of debate over switching from natural meat to either a vegetarian diet or lab-produced meat, as it is better for the environment and would cut down on the killing of animals by humans. However, several other factors need to be considered before doing so. First of all, with lab-based meat, people can never be sure what they’re putting inside their bodies. Secondly, such items are way more expensive than regular meat, so for Walmart, it doesn’t make any sense to sell them at a low price. Lastly, there is a scientific explanation for why frozen meat, especially fish, can end up all mushy when thawed.

According to a report in Mashed, mushy fish is the result of a fast thaw. Fish cells contain liquid that freezes when it’s frozen. If thawed quickly or even marinated for too long, all that liquid fills up the meat, and it ends up being all mushy. The best way to thaw such items is to keep them in the refrigerator overnight. However, one must remember to break the seal of the packet they’re in before doing it. Otherwise, there could be a risk of botulism.

 

For more such content, follow @jennynomini on TikTok

RELATED TOPICS WALMART
