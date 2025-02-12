Walmart shopper gets spooked after 3 men follow her at the store — then she finds out who they were

It didn't turn out to be something serious but it was still a traumatic experience for the customer.

Being out shopping for groceries at a local Walmart is supposed to be an everyday activity with no safety concerns whatsoever. This is exactly why it's even more alarming when one realizes that they're being watched or followed around by strangers in the store. TikTok user Baleigh (@baleighmarieh) experienced this horror when she was told that three people were following her around, and she shared it with her followers.

In a TikTok video that has received more than 149,000 likes, she said that she was alerted to being followed around by the individuals who were even pointing at her. She called some family members for help but unfortunately, no one was available. She didn’t alert the authorities at the time since she was scared and just wanted to get home. When she reached home, she informed the police about what was going on only to find out that the people following her were Walmart employees.

“‘The men that were following you tonight are undercover employees, and they follow people around the store specifically in that women’s section and clothing section because there’s a lot of theft there,'” she said when talking about what the cops told her. “So, they follow people around at Christmas time, and I was just mind blown,” she added. Baleigh’s video received a lot of traction and several concerned TikTok users shared their thoughts on the matter. “I’m just trying to figure out how I would know the difference between an actual creep vs an employee following me?? I refuse to be lax hoping it’s an employee, and then get kidnapped because I wrote it off as nothing,” a user named Samantha.BoutiqueOwner commented. “You SHOULD still be alarmed. Don’t get complacent. If anyone is ever following you ask an employee to help you. If it’s a worker then problem solved. If not, they should help you,” quipped another user named Makiley89.

It’s not just Walmart’s creepy policies and employees that have made its customers uncomfortable in the recent past, some of their products have done the same. Imagine buying a container of smoked paprika and spotting a bunch of tiny brown bugs burrowing into it. That nightmare came true for a TikTok user named Tray (@rt_hemi345).

“This is getting out of hand. Something told me to look in the seasoning before adding it to my food and look at this!!” the text overlay on the video read at one point. “I was tripping when I seen these little brown bugs in it! You need to check your seasonings even if they aren’t expired. This is gross!!” the user added. Viewers were not happy upon seeing the video either.

“I’m about to throw out all my seasonings without looking,” one user named Katy commented. “Check through your pantry now. They are a pain to get rid of and getting rid of anything in the pantry that has them in it is the most effective way,” quipped another user named Niki Parker.

