Vice Media Faces Major Overhaul: Layoffs, Closure of Vice.com, and Shift in Distribution Strategy

Vice Media, renowned for its compelling and distinctive stories, faces a significant transformation as CEO Bruce Dixon conveyed on Thursday that the company's future trajectory necessitates substantial changes to ensure survival, sadly resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs and the imminent closure of Vice.com, the platform where the company shares its content.

This decision follows Vice Media's financial struggles last year, culminating in its acquisition by a consortium led by Fortress Investment Group for $350 million. "Moving forward, we will look to partner with established media companies to distribute our digital content, including news, on their global platforms, as we fully transition to a studio model," the CEO mentioned.

The shift in Vice's distribution strategy reflects the evolving structure of digital content dissemination. Dixon acknowledges the difficulty of bidding farewell to colleagues, saying, "I know that saying goodbye to our valued colleagues is difficult and feels overwhelming, but this is the best path forward for Vice as we position the company for long-term creative and financial success."

"Our financial partners are supportive and have agreed to invest in this operating model going forward. We will emerge stronger and more resilient as we embark on this new phase of our journey," he added.

Recognizing the escalating costs associated with the current digital content distribution model, Vice plans to pivot towards increased utilization of social media platforms and explore innovative methods of content sharing. Embracing a studio model, the platform aims to revolutionize its content creation approach, a strategic move following the discontinuation of "Vice News Tonight" and previous staff layoffs.

In a memo to staff, Vice CEO Bruce Dixon announces hundreds of layoffs and that the company will no longer publish on Vice dot com. He also says VMG is in advanced talks to sell Refinery29. pic.twitter.com/Xc9tl8uoYE — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 22, 2024

In his address to the staff, Dixon emphasized Vice's intention to collaborate with established media entities to distribute digital content, particularly news, leveraging their global platforms. This strategic shift entails discontinuing content publication on Vice.com and prioritizing social channels to maximize content reach.

Moreover, Vice Media Group is actively exploring the sale of Refinery29, a media company focusing on women's content, acquired by Vice in 2019 for approximately $400 million.

The restructuring efforts signify Vice Media Group's response to financial hardships, including a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the wake of its peak valuation of $5.7 billion. Despite attempts to streamline operations and divest assets, Vice Media Group faced challenges, leading to the recent round of layoffs.

"With this strategic shift comes the need to realign our resources and streamline our overall operations at Vice. Employees who will be affected will notified about the next steps early next week, consistent with local laws and practices," Dixon remarked.

Dixon, who assumed the role of co-CEO alongside Hozefa Lokhandwala last year, following the departure of former CEO Nancy Dubuc, is heading the organization through these turbulent times.

The announcement spread across social media platforms, eliciting responses from Vice employees and internet users alike. Vice reporter Anna Merlan corroborated Dixon's message on X (formerly Twitter), expressing gratitude for her tenure at Vice and acknowledging the invaluable experiences garnered.

Working at Vice has been… so interesting and I will certainly look back on it. My email is my first name dot my last name for job offers, freelance inquiries and like, I don’t know, large sums of money? Names of circuses I can join? Etc — Anna Merlan (@annamerlan) February 22, 2024

In the autumn of last year, Vice underwent another wave of layoffs following the non-renewal of several Vice News shows and the consolidation of its operating divisions from five to two. Despite these reductions, Vice Media still retained over 900 employees globally, a significant decline from its peak of approximately 3,000 employees.

