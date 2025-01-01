'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest reveals Vanna White’s hidden talent not many know about

Ryan Seacrest caught her off-guard backstage during a "Wheel of Fortune" recording.

TV audiences had to adjust to a major transition recently, when "Wheel of Fortune" host Pat Sajak bid adieu to the show, and Ryan Seacrest took his place. Apart from Sajak, Vanna White has been one of the faces of “Wheel of Fortune” for decades and brings a sense of nostalgia to the viewers. But it turns out that being a co-host isn’t White’s only talent. She used to be a singer as well with an impressive voice. This was revealed by current host Ryan Seacrest in a reel he uploaded on his Instagram handle which left fans pleasantly surprised.

It turns out that White had recorded a Christmas album back in 1996 called Santa’s Last Ride. Seacrest had played the song backstage as he wanted to get into the holiday spirit. He leaned back in his chair, blasting the record on his speaker as the artist entered the room. She appreciated the setting in the dressing room but it took a while for her to realize exactly what was playing.

When it finally dawned on White, it made for a hilarious behind-the-scenes moment. “Wait, is that me?” she asked Seacrest who seemed quite enthusiastic about the record. He even singled out his favorite part of the song that was playing. White admitted to being in shock initially but it wasn’t long before she started singing along. Fans on the social media platform were taken aback as well and they made their feelings known. “Vanna had a Xmas album? 🤯,” one user commented. “Wait, hold up…. Vanna sings? 😲.” quipped another. “I absolutely love you two working together!! Merry Christmas and I didn’t even know Vanna could sing,” a commenter added. Another user claimed that the long-time “Wheel of Fortune” star had “done everything” as per Monsters and Critics.

Vanna White isn’t the only one who shocked fans with her hidden talent. Her co-worker Seacrest did the same some time ago with his break-dancing moves. It happened when a contestant on the show named Kamilah said that she would perform a rap verse for the “Wheel of Fortune” host. She went on to rap, “R to the Y-A-N Seacrest. He’s always dressed his very best. I’m here on Wheel of Fortune to do my very best. I hope that I pass his test.”

This performance impressed Seacrest who did not waste time to bust out a move or two in the middle of the stage. He fell to the floor and did a 360-degree spin on his back, even waving the peace sign through his legs. “You try that, Mickey,” he said after his routine as per TV Insider. It was a reference to the Disney-themed week.

Fans on Instagram had gone into a frenzy back then as well. “Although I miss Pat Sajak on the show, I think that Ryan Seacrest is an excellent replacement. I hope he stays on the show for a very long time!!” one user commented. “Ryan can get down!! Say what? I never would if expected that!!!” exclaimed another.