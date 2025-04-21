ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable

Neither Rick Harrison nor the guest had any idea what the item was or how much it would cost today.
PUBLISHED 27 MINUTES AGO
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison, the object, and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshots showing Rick Harrison, the object, and the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Cover image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

The reality show “Pawn Stars” may be set in a pawn shop in Vegas, but the kind of items people bring there could range from vintage to iconic, along with fascinating back stories of their own. Sometimes, neither Rick Harrison nor the customer has any idea about the item, and then the expert walks in to shock everyone by announcing its real value. One such item that turned up in America's most famous pawn shop was a gold-coloured coin with the face of the country's first President, George Washington, engraved on it.

via GIPHY

 

Harrison was quite intrigued when he saw it, but explained that the coin wasn't currency, since there wasn’t any denomination on it. Rather, it seemed more like a medal, and he grew even more curious after flipping the coin to take a look at the other side. There were Masonic engravings on it, related to the Freemasons. It was a secret organisation that evolved from the guilds of stonemasons and cathedral builders in the Middle Ages.

 

It was a big part of the American Society of the 1700s, and Washington was a part of the organisation. Even today, if one takes a look at a dollar note, the all-seeing eye of the Masons is printed on it. If authentic, this item could be worth thousands of dollars. However, neither Harrison nor the guest was sure of what its value was. The latter said that he was looking to make $5000 off it.

Screenshot showing the guest on
Screenshot showing the guest on "Pawn Stars." (Image source: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

"Perfectly honest, I don’t know if it’s worth five bucks or 50,000 bucks,” Harrison said. He therefore decided to call in an expert, David Vagi. Vagi was the Director of NGC Ancients at the time, and he, too, was thrilled to see the medal. “If it’s real, it’s a fantastic item,” he said. The expert then revealed that this was the first ever Masonic medal ever designed and that there were only 20 of them out there.

Screenshot showing David Vagi examining the medal. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)
Screenshot showing David Vagi examining the medal. (Image credit: YouTube | Pawn Stars)

“They were struck in 1797 by a silversmith and engraver named Peter Getz, and he belonged to the Pennsylvania Lodge of the Masons, and he knew George Washington,” Vagi explained. The year 1797 was engraved on the medal, and it was also the final year of Washington’s presidency. “They’re right from the absolute crucible of early American politics, religion, and society,” he explained. The guest was quite excited upon hearing all this and rightfully so. When he asked Vagi if it was worth $5000, the expert assured him that it was a lot more valuable than that. “Now you're talking my language,” he said. When asked how much this Masonic medal would be worth, the expert said that it would be about $40,000, eight times more than what the guest had asked for at first.

 

“You still want five grand?” Harrison asked jokingly, knowing what the answer was going to be. He was open to paying $20,000 for it, which he later raised to $23,000. However, the guest decided to hold on to it for the time being. “I’ll probably take my show on the road ‘casue they say good things come to those who wait,” he said.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' guest wanted $5,000 for a coin — then an expert revealed it was 8 times more valuable
Neither Rick Harrison nor the guest had any idea what the item was or how much it would cost today.
27 minutes ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprises herself by solving tough Bonus Round puzzle instantly
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant surprises herself by solving tough Bonus Round puzzle instantly
It only took her a second to get the puzzle right despite it being seenmingly tough.
1 hour ago
'Jeopardy' player reveals how the show helped him find love and Ken Jennings' reaction said it all
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' player reveals how the show helped him find love and Ken Jennings' reaction said it all
It's not every day that you hear a game show having a serious impact on a person's romantic life.
19 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to solve puzzle even though the most important word was obvious
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant fails to solve puzzle even though the most important word was obvious
The fans called out the contestant for losing a big prize over a simple puzzle.
20 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant loses $40,000 on a tough puzzle about food: 'She tried her best...'
She had a great performance from the final round of the game show but faltered later.
22 hours ago
Ken Jennings shared a new Instagram post and 'Jeopardy' fans are all asking him the same thing
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings shared a new Instagram post and 'Jeopardy' fans are all asking him the same thing
Jennings has clearly stated that he intends to remain the host for a long time and won't compete again.
23 hours ago
Teacher on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins a Ford Bronco after solving tough puzzle in just one second
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher on 'Wheel of Fortune' wins a Ford Bronco after solving tough puzzle in just one second
It was perhaps one of the most impressive Bonus Round performances of all time.
1 day ago
Walmart customer claims its Great Value butter syrup contains anchovies: 'There's no butter...'
WALMART
Walmart customer claims its Great Value butter syrup contains anchovies: 'There's no butter...'
Paden has created a whole series featuring food products that claim to have ingredients that are actually substituted.
1 day ago
This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal
ECONOMY & WORK
This founder knew how to make an entrance on 'Shark Tank' — and win a life-changing deal
Things were looking dire for the entrepreneur at one point as everyone kept saying no to him.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert revealed the value of her 125-year-old item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert revealed the value of her 125-year-old item
Many of the magician's props had been lost after a catastrophe off the coast of Spain.
1 day ago
Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey loved this 'Price is Right' player's shirt and jacket who also ended up winning a car
Drew Carey was in love with the outfit as well and the player's game was as dazzling as his jacket.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'holy smokes' after expert reveals the value of her Olympic collection
Al Oerter won four consecutive Olympic gold medals between 1956-68, breaking and setting a new record each time in the discus throw.
2 days ago
Shopper who bought jar of olives from Costco issues warning after taking a bite: 'It was tasting...'
COSTCO
Shopper who bought jar of olives from Costco issues warning after taking a bite: 'It was tasting...'
She shared her experience in a video on TikTok, and her disgusted expressions told the whole story.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' player crushes tough game to win a car — even Drew Carey said 'never seen that happen'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player crushes tough game to win a car — even Drew Carey said 'never seen that happen'
Drew Carey and Amber Lancaster were left shocked at the utterly dominant display.
2 days ago
Ken Jennings reveals how he felt during his first show as 'Jeopardy' host: 'I don't want to be here'
ECONOMY & WORK
Ken Jennings reveals how he felt during his first show as 'Jeopardy' host: 'I don't want to be here'
The former champion has done an exceptional job as host since and is loved by fans everywhere.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant doesn't listen to the studio audience — ends up losing three cars
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant doesn't listen to the studio audience — ends up losing three cars
The audience was trying to help her, but she relied on the color of the top she was wearing.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a 'strange' detail in Ryan Seacrest's outfit: 'I've never seen this...'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans spot a 'strange' detail in Ryan Seacrest's outfit: 'I've never seen this...'
He wanted to create a chic look but the fans spotted something odd about his outfit.
3 days ago
'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings has one opponent he never wants to face: 'He doesn't have..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings has one opponent he never wants to face: 'He doesn't have..."
He has transitioned from contestant to host quite smoothly, but fans still want him to play the game.
3 days ago
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers woman $20,000 for an 'ugly' statue gifted by her former in-laws
ECONOMY & WORK
'Pawn Stars' boss Rick Harrison offers woman $20,000 for an 'ugly' statue gifted by her former in-laws
Harrison was surprised that the guest did not even negotiate the price that he offered to pay.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her $35 item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her $35 item
The show's expert, Allan Katz had a sled that looked similar in his own collection.
3 days ago