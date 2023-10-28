Name Neal Brennan Net Worth $5 Million Sources of Income Stand up comedy and films DOB 19 October 1973 Age 50 years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Director, producer, screenwriter, comedian

Neal Brennan's Net Worth

The multitalented Neal Brennan born on 19th October 1973 in Pennsylvania, United States has earned a whooping net worth of $5 million according to the Celebrity Net Worth. The hilarious comedian is best known for the comedy TV series "Chappelle's Show" which he created with fellow comic Dave Chapelle. Brennan kickstarted his career at the age of 18 years as a standup comedian and also experimented with writing in The Source magazine. In 1997 he made up his mind to contribute to the screenplay for "Half Baked". Dave and Neal share an enduring bond since their days on the New York comedy scene in the late 1990s. The connection has helped them come together to co-produce and co-write a show that has left audiences in splits.

What are Neal Brennan’s sources of income?

Neal Brennan bags his millions from the comedy scene, podcasts, movies, Netflix specials, TV series and cameos. Neal's show tickets are pretty reasonable at an average price of $79.00 and can go up to $94.00 per ticket. It is also pretty easy to book Neal Brennan for a live performance or a corporate event at a price of $7,500-$14,999. Neal has directed a lot of movies including "Totally Awesome," "The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard" and has acted in The "Opening Act," "Capone," "Get Him to the Greek," and "Half Baked." He also performed at the Netflix Special- Neal Brennan: 3 Mics. Neal started a podcast based on his comedy special "Blocks", he interviews his friends and colleagues about emotional phases that people might expeirnece but not talk about it.

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 10: Comedian Neal Brennan performs onstage during Shoebox's 29th Birthday Celebration hosted by Rob Riggle at The Improv on June 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Hallmark Shoebox)

Social media following

Instagram 371,000 Followers Twitter 405,200 Followers Youtube 100,000 Subscribers



Personal life

Brennan has healthy relationships with his two siblings Kevin Brennan (older brother) and Sheila Krezwick (sister). His brother is a comedian and started his career when Neal was just studying in high school. Brennan has been dating his girlfriend since 2006 but her identity and name remain unknown to the industry as he prefers to keep his personal and love life private. He declared himself as an atheist in 2011 but denied it in 2020 as he had performed ayahuasca multiple times. He convinced himself to perform the ayahuasca to get rid of depression and described the experience as surreal and helpful.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: (L-R) Dave Chappelle and Neal Brennan attend the 2016 Roots Picnic NYC at Bryant Park on October 1, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images)

FAQs

Which shows is Neal Brennan known for?

Some of his famous projects include "Chapelle's Show," "Half Baked," "Get Him to the Greek," "Blocks Podcast," and "Saturday Night Live."

How many awards has Neal Brennan won?

Neal Brennan has earned one award and five nominations.

Is Neal Brennan married?

Neal is not married and is dating his girlfriend for a long time now. He has not posted a single picture of his girlfriend and fans call her his mystery girl.

