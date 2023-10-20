Name Suzanne Marie Mahoney Net Worth $100 million (at the time of her death) Salary $30,000 per episode on "Three's Company" Sources of Income Acting, Writing, Entrepreneurship, ThighMaster product Gender Female Date of Birth October 16, 1946 Age 76 Years (at the time of her death) Nationality United States of America Profession Writer, Author, Singer, Actor, Businessperson

American actress, author, and singer Suzanne Somers has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Suzanne Somers had amassed a notable net worth of $100 million (per Celebrity Net Worth) through her diverse career, entrepreneurial ventures, and wise investments in real estate, marking her as a prominent figure in the entertainment and business worlds. She passed away on October 15, 2023, a day before her 77th birthday after a long battle with breast cancer. Her career spanned decades and she was known for her iconic role as Chrissy Snow in the popular sitcom, "Three's Company."

Suzanne Somers circa 1981 in Los Angeles, California | Zanger | Getty Images

Suzanne Somers' diverse sources of income included her acting career, writing endeavors, entrepreneurship, and the tremendous success of her ThighMaster product. She was a multifaceted talent who found success in various fields. Somers' salary varied throughout her career. Notably, during her time on "Three's Company," she secured a salary of $30,000 per episode, equivalent to approximately $95,000 today. However, her salary dispute with the show's producers led to her character's departure from the series. Somers' salary dispute during her time on "Three's Company" garnered attention as she demanded that she and her male co-star be paid equally. Despite her significant contribution to the show's success, her request for $150,000 per episode and a share of profits was denied, leading to her character's departure.

Suzanne Somers performs during her Las Vegas residency show grand opening | Denise Truscello | Getty Images

The subsequent lawsuit resulted in a settlement significantly lower than her initial demand, highlighting the gender pay gap prevalent in the entertainment industry. Somers' controversial appearances in Playboy magazine marked a significant turn in her career. Initially posing nude to cover medical expenses after her son's car accident, she later denied her involvement, leading to legal action and a $50,000 settlement. Despite her initial stance, she later agreed to a second nude photoshoot in 1984, hoping to revive her career. The episodes brought attention to her personal struggles and further underscored the complexities of fame and personal choices within the entertainment industry.

One of Suzanne's most significant business ventures was the ThighMaster. Her infomercials for this product propelled it to astonishing success, generating over $100 million in revenue. She was inducted into the Direct Marketing Response Infomercial Hall of Fame in 2014 for her contributions to the product's success.

Suzanne Somers at her home in 1979 in the Marina Del Rey area of Los Angeles, California. | Joan Adlen | Getty Images

Suzanne Somers owned several impressive homes in Southern California, some of which she and her husband sold over the years. Notably, she and her husband, Alan Hamel owned an expansive mansion in Palm Springs, initially listed for $35 million, which later sold for $8.5 million. They also had oceanfront property in Malibu which they eventually sold for a substantial sum. Her real estate investments added an extra dimension to her wealth and showcased her affinity for stunning properties in sought-after locations.

Somers' personal life included marriages to Bruce Somers and later, Alan Hamel. She was known for her battle with breast cancer which she approached with alternative medicine rather than chemotherapy. Her advocacy for alternative medicine and other non-traditional views often stirred controversy.

Suzanne Somers and her husband Alan Hamel at Studio 54 circa 1978 in New York City. | Robin Platzer | Getty Images

Throughout her career, Suzanne Somers received recognition for her talent. While she didn't win any major awards, her Golden Globe nomination for her role in "Three's Company" remains a testament to her acting prowess and the impact she had on the entertainment world.

What was Suzanne Somers' net worth at the time of her death?

Suzanne Somers had a net worth of $100 million at the time of her death.

When did Susan Summer die?

Suzanne Somers passed away on October 15, 2023.

Who took over for Suzanne Somers in "Three's Company"?

Suzanne Somers' Chrissy Snow character was replaced by her cousin Cindy Snow played by Jenilee Harrison.

