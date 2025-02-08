Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments

There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.

Some of the older fans of “The Price is Right” believe the Bob Barker era was more civil than the Drew Carey era. But while there have been several eccentric contestants during Carey’s time, none of them ever rammed a truck into a wall since he has been hosting the show. It did happen in one of the earlier editions of the popular game show and left a lot of fans in the studio stunned.

It happened during the Showcase round when two contestants, Mercilla and Cinthia, were competing against each other. They were both competing to win separate prizes but only one could win. For Mercilla, the prize was several dining room items like a table with multiple chairs, a glass cabinet, cups, plates, spoons, knives and forks, a piano, and 35 square yards of carpeting. The contestant guessed that all of this could be worth $5800.

Screenshot showing the dining room prize on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right: The Barker Era)

Then it was Cinthia’s turn and to present her award, the showrunners decided to create a theatre-style sketch on the set. The sketch showed a woman trying to get her husband away from the television so that he would spend time with her. However, he just wasn’t ready to move, and the woman got so frustrated that she drove an entire truck onto the set, breaking a wall in the process. That truck, a Toyota, was the prize that she would play for.

Cinthia guessed the price of the truck to be $15,000. While the audience in the studio believed that she had guessed a little too high, it turned out that she was off by only $747. Her family joined her on stage and celebrated her win as the ending credits rolled at the end of one of the most memorable segments in the show’s history.

While this was a wild moment, driving the truck through the wall and onto the set was all a planned exercise. But on another episode of the show, one of the models accidentally drove a car right through a wall. The model in question was the legendary Rachel Reynolds and the expression on her face after she brought the car to a halt was absolutely priceless.

It was all part of the presentation as Reynolds drove the car onto the stage for a contestant named Cameron who was playing to win it. Waving to the crowd while driving, the veteran model failed to step on the brakes in time and slammed through the wall. Host Drew Carey had a bemused look on his face at first but he went over to the driver’s side and made sure his co-worker was alright.

“Cameron, we’ll get you a brand-new car I swear when you win this one. This is going to be a damaged, used car. We’ll get you a brand-new car,” the host assured the contestant. Thankfully, Reynolds was fine and there was little to no damage to the car.