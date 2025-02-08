ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments

There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestants, Bob Barker, and the truck on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right: The Barker Era)
Screenshots showing the contestants, Bob Barker, and the truck on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right: The Barker Era)

Some of the older fans of “The Price is Right” believe the Bob Barker era was more civil than the Drew Carey era. But while there have been several eccentric contestants during Carey’s time, none of them ever rammed a truck into a wall since he has been hosting the show. It did happen in one of the earlier editions of the popular game show and left a lot of fans in the studio stunned.

It happened during the Showcase round when two contestants, Mercilla and Cinthia, were competing against each other. They were both competing to win separate prizes but only one could win. For Mercilla, the prize was several dining room items like a table with multiple chairs, a glass cabinet, cups, plates, spoons, knives and forks, a piano, and 35 square yards of carpeting. The contestant guessed that all of this could be worth $5800.

Screenshot showing the dining room prize on
Screenshot showing the dining room prize on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right: The Barker Era)

Then it was Cinthia’s turn and to present her award, the showrunners decided to create a theatre-style sketch on the set. The sketch showed a woman trying to get her husband away from the television so that he would spend time with her. However, he just wasn’t ready to move, and the woman got so frustrated that she drove an entire truck onto the set, breaking a wall in the process. That truck, a Toyota, was the prize that she would play for.

Cinthia guessed the price of the truck to be $15,000. While the audience in the studio believed that she had guessed a little too high, it turned out that she was off by only $747. Her family joined her on stage and celebrated her win as the ending credits rolled at the end of one of the most memorable segments in the show’s history.

 

While this was a wild moment, driving the truck through the wall and onto the set was all a planned exercise. But on another episode of the show, one of the models accidentally drove a car right through a wall. The model in question was the legendary Rachel Reynolds and the expression on her face after she brought the car to a halt was absolutely priceless.

It was all part of the presentation as Reynolds drove the car onto the stage for a contestant named Cameron who was playing to win it. Waving to the crowd while driving, the veteran model failed to step on the brakes in time and slammed through the wall. Host Drew Carey had a bemused look on his face at first but he went over to the driver’s side and made sure his co-worker was alright.

 

“Cameron, we’ll get you a brand-new car I swear when you win this one. This is going to be a damaged, used car. We’ll get you a brand-new car,” the host assured the contestant. Thankfully, Reynolds was fine and there was little to no damage to the car.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman crashed a truck into 'Price is Right' set during Bob Barker era in one of the wildest TV moments
There have been several wild moments on the show but this was something else.
4 hours ago
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
COSTCO
Shopper tries to buy salmon at Costco — what she found inside made her 'immediately put it back'
Finding a living organism in your food is the stuff of nightmares and Costco turned it into a re
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant pulls off a clever prank on viewers before walking away with $50,000
The puzzle pretty much solved itself after the bold choice made by the contestant.
6 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player solves puzzle with just a single letter in one of the wildest TV moments ever
Pat Sajak has seen many great solves but few will ever match up to how amazing this one was.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant refuses to shake hands with Drew Carey — then goes straight to the model
Drew Carey is used to bizarre celebrations, but getting a cold shoulder wasn't something he was prepared for.
1 day ago
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys Kirkland applesauce. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
Costco products have been called out over quality standards multiple times in the past year.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant 'You shut up lady' after her problematic answer
There have been awkward moments on the show in the past but few can top this one.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
Some fans believe that rising prices have forced the showrunners to settle for local destinations.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.
2 days ago
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
This was a big let down and it was evident from the host's reaction after the Bonus Round puzzle.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
The answer was so shocking that both host and contestant just stood in silence for a few seconds.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
Drew Carey clearly has a sharp eye as he helped keep the integrity of the show intact.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
Carey has achieved a lot in his time as the host of the show, including his co-workers' respect.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
Ryan Seacrest has a long way to go before he can be as loved by fans as his predecessor.
4 days ago
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
There have been several complaints about Great Value products of late on social media.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
It's not often that one gets to see such a captivating performance on "The Price is Right."
5 days ago
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
There's probably no better judge of this matter than the veteran host of the popular game show.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
Everyone in the studio was shocked for a moment before they all saw the funny side of things.
5 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
It's not often that the sharks get somewhat annoyed and still offer a huge deal to the entrepreneur.
5 days ago