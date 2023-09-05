The hip-hop industry has produced some of the wealthiest artists ever

Nicki Minaj, Drake, Lil Wayne, and other at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards | Getty Images | Jeff Kravitz

Also Read: What Is Brazilian Billionaire Silvio Santos' Net Worth?

Hip-hop artists have set new records in the music industry, shaping the genre for a new generation. The rise of hip-hop has also made rappers some of the richest artists in the music world. While some rappers tend to flaunt their assets and possessions, fans are well aware of their riches like Drake's $12 million YOLO estate, Jay-Z's $28 million custom-made Rolls Royce Boat Tail convertible, and much more, others aren't as flashy.

Here’s a look at the top 10 richest rappers of 2023:

1. Jay-Z: $2.5 billion

Jay-Z became hip-hop's first billionaire in 2019. Since then he has doubled his fortune to $2.5 billion, according to Forbes. Jay-Z sold a 50% stake in his champagne empire Armand de Brignac, otherwise known as Ace of Spades, for nearly $300 million to LVMH in 2021 as per Forbes. He further sold the majority of his stake in his cognac brand D'Usse to Bacardi in February 2023 for an estimated amount of nearly $750 million, per Bloomberg giving a massive boost to his wealth. Jay-Z is regarded as one of the greatest rappers and has been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as well.

Also Read: Gypsy King Tyson Fury Has Won Personal Battles to Clinch Success in Boxing; Here's His Net Worth

Jay-Z at the 2022 Play-In Tournament at State Farm Arena in Atlanta | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

2. P. Diddy: $900 million

Also Read: What is Prince William's Net Worth?

Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Black Tie Affair For Quality Control's CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas | Getty Images| Photo by Paras Griffin

Rapper, singer, record producer, entrepreneur, and designer P. Diddy, aka Puff Daddy, has an estimated net worth of $900 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Diddy is best known for his record label Bad Boy Entertainment, and his solo musical and entrepreneurial pursuits. He has also launched, or shaped, the careers of artists, like The Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and Faith Evans.

3. Dr. Dre: $500 million

Dr. Dre at the premiere of "The Defiant Ones" | Getty Images| Photo by Jason LaVeris

Rapper, producer, and actor Dr. Dre has amassed a net worth of $500 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Being one of the most successful entertainers, Dr. Dre has earned hundreds of millions of dollars from his music career. He has further made a significant amount of money through various entrepreneurial pursuits and launched the careers of artists like Eminem and 50 Cent through his production company/label Aftermath Entertainment.

4. Kanye West: $400 million

Kanye West at the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party | Getty Images | Photo by Rich Fury

Once a billionaire, Kanye West’s net worth dropped to $400 million in 2023, as per Forbes. The drop from his previous reported net worth of $1.3 billion in 2021 was a result of several brands including Adidas severing ties with West over his antisemitic remarks. Despite this, West is still one of the richest most successful, and influential artists of his generation.

5. Eminem: $250 million

Eminem at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony | Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman

Multi-platinum-selling rapper, producer and actor Eminem has an estimated net worth of $250 million as of 2023. Over his decades-long career, he has been one of the highest-paid entertainers making around $20 to $50 million a year, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Eminem has made millions from his own music and label, Shady Records. As per the publication, Eminem’s total career earnings could be over $420 million.

6. Drake: $250 million

Drake at the Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show | Getty Images | Photo by Paras Griffin

Canadian-born actor, producer and rapper Drake has an estimated net worth of $250 million as of 2023, according to Celebrity Net Worth. One of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, Drake’s music has made him a household name worldwide. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Drake has earned over $430 million in his career before taxes and lifestyle costs.

7. Pharell Williams: $250 million

Pharrell William at the Louis Vuitton Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 show | Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki

Recording artist, producer, musician and fashion designer, Pharrell Williams has an estimated net worth of $250 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Apart from producing hit tracks, multiple solo albums, and tours with his band, N.E.R.D, he has also composed the soundtracks for various films and shows, including, "Despicable Me", "Chelsea Lately", and the 84th Academy Awards.

8. Master P: $200 million

Master P at the BET Her Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Rap Mogul, entrepreneur and film producer Master P has a net worth of $200 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He gained success in the 1990s and early 2000s. Master P is also a successful investor, and the founder and CEO of No Limit Entertainment, which is one of the most successful independent record labels of all time.

9. Usher: $180 million

Usher at the "Fences" New York Screening at Rose Theater | Getty Images | Photo by Roy Rochlin

Singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Usher has amassed a fortune worth $180 million as of 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Usher started performing with a group of pre-teens and appeared on the show"Star Search" at age 13. The show led him to L.A. Reid and LaFace Records, who signed him and set off to create history. Usher is also the co-founder of Justin Bieber‘s record company, RBMG Records.

10. Lil Wayne: $170 million

Lil Wayne at Lil Weezyana 2019 | Getty Images | Photo by Erika Goldring

Rapper, producer, and music executive Lil Wayne ranks as the 10th richest rapper with an estimated net worth of $170 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., Lil Wayne is a Grammy Award-winning rapper who has produced numerous hit albums and singles, including Tha Carter (2004), Tha Carter II (2005), and Tha Carter III (2008). Apart from his music, Lil Wayne also has his record label, Young Money Entertainment, which has launched the careers of several successful artists, including Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Tyga.

More from MARKETREALIST

Hollywood's Wealthiest Sibling Duos

What Is Timothy Olyphant's Net Worth?