Tim Scott Is Running For President. All You Need To Know About The Republican Senator

South Carolina Senator Tim Scott announced his run for US President earlier this week. The prominent Black senator of the Republican Party addressed his supporters at the Charleston Southern University in his hometown of North Charleston.

"I’m the candidate the far-left fears the most. You see, when I cut your taxes, they called me a prop. When I refunded the police, they called me a token. When I pushed back on President Biden, they even called me the 'n-word,'" Scott said. "I disrupt their narrative. I threaten their control. The truth of my life disrupts their lies."

"We need a president who persuades not just our friends and our base," he told his audience.

"We have to have compassion for people who don't agree with us. We have to believe that our ideas are so strong and so powerful and so persuasive that we can actually take them to the highest points in the world and be successful but we also have to be able to take them all the way down to places that today are hopeless and prove that who we are works for all Americans," he added.

Tim Scott - The Only Black Republican Senator

Tim Scott has always been part of pathbreaking campaigns. In 2010, he became the first Republican elected to the US House of Representatives from South Carolina in more than a 100 years. Years later, he made history as the first Black US senator from his native South Carolina, as reported by CNN.

He has never shunned the conversation around his race and has pointed out that he is often the only face of color in a room full of conservatives, as reported by PBS.

“When I fought back against their liberal agenda, they called me a prop. A token,” he said in a video, shot on the site of Fort Sumter in Charleston, South Carolina, the same place where the first shots during the civil war were fired.

Tim Scott Supports The Most Conservative Pro-Life Legislation

In an interview with NBC, Scott said that he would support the "most conservative pro-life legislation."

"If I were president of the United States, I would literally sign the most conservative, pro-life legislation that they can get through Congress," Scott said. "I’m not going to talk about six or five or seven or 10," he added when pressed by NBC News about what the federal cut-off should be.

When asked if he had plans to support a national ban on abortion he said, "I'm not going to deal with a bunch of hypotheticals."

Abortion has been a tricky issue for the grand-old party. Scott himself struggled to articulate his clear stand on abortion and only said that he is a "100% pro-life".

Scott's abortion views can put him at odds as a majority of Americans believe that abortion should be a fundamental right and should be legal in all or most cases.

Raised by a single mother, Scott has often talked about his years growing up when Frances Scott worked long hours as a nurse's assistant to provide for her two sons. He talked about how their simple life was centered around their strong Christian faith.

Today, Scott's faith is an essential part of his political narrative. He is known for quoting from scriptures at campaign events.

Larry Ellison To Back Tim Scott's 2024 Run

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison is all set to spend millions to support Scott's run for president, CNBC reported. The plan has been in motion since the middle of last year when Ellison reportedly donated $30 million to a pro-Scott super PAC, Opportunity Matters Fund. Rumors have it that Twitter owner Elon Musk could also support his friend in backing the South Carolina senator, however, nothing is confirmed as of now.

Tim Scott Hopes To Be The First Unmarried President

From running as a proud 30-year-old-virgin, who emphasized his Evangelical Christian faith and his devotion to the Ten Commandments, to the 57-year-old optimist running for the presidential election, Scott has come a long way. In 2018, he told Politico how he prioritized his career over his love life.

"As a poor kid growing up, the most important thing for me to do was take care of my mom. And until I had that accomplished, starting a new family was just not an option for me," he said.

Tim Scott - Net Worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Scott has a net worth of $200,000 and his congressional salary is around $174,000 per year. However, his salary more than doubled last year thanks to a book deal with HarperCollins for his memoir.