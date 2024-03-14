TikTok Introduces 'Creator Tool' for Trend Monitoring

TikTok has introduced a new "Creator Tool" aimed at assisting creators in identifying trending content on the platform. To access this tool, users can simply search for "Creator Search Insights" within the app. The primary objective behind this addition is to equip creators with valuable data to help them in producing more engaging content.

The significance of this tool lies in its potential to enhance the visibility of creators' content. By creating material aligned with popular trends, TikTokers stand a greater chance of increasing their content's reach and engagement, as it is more likely to capture the interest of the platform's user base.

With this tool, you can refine your search results by choosing between "Trending" or "For you." "For you" displays searches more relevant to your content, while "Trending" showcases the most popular searches across the app. Once you've made your selection, a list of frequently searched terms will appear, along with their popularity percentage.

TikTok's "Creator Search Insights" feature highlights frequently searched topics, which creators can categorize into various themes like science, sports, or tourism. By utilizing the "For You" option, creators can tailor search topics to suit their content type.

Moreover, TikTokers can identify "content gap" topics—those with high search volumes but relatively few TikTok videos covering them.

TikTok is set to factor in search value when determining rewards for its "Creator Prizes Program." This means that creating content around popular search terms can amplify the search value of creators' content, potentially leading to greater rewards and visibility.

Carrie Rose, CEO and founder of Rise at Seven, shared her thoughts on TikTok's "Creator Search Insights" on LinkedIn. She highlighted the platform's efforts to connect viewers with top-ranked videos by showcasing search findings directly within the app, demonstrating the company's approach to search, aligning with observations made by others in the past year.

She also commends TikTok's focus on empowering creators and anticipates further developments in this regard.

Naomi Okezie, Marketing Assistant at OnyxPDA, expressed her views on the platform's new tool, noting its simplicity compared to more complex analytics features. "This is a positive step, particularly for beginners seeking essential information," she said.

Sharing his experience with the tool, Bolarinwa Michael, a social media manager at Trameter described it as "mind-blowing" and expressed gratitude for its value.

TikTok has confirmed in an update that "Creator Search Insights" will soon be accessible directly from the "Creator Tools" menu within the "Settings" menu.

"With these insights, creators can source inspiration for their content, tailor their creative strategies to meet audience interests, and create content that people want to see more of. Our hope is that Creator Search Insights empowers creators to make content that’s relevant to searchers and positioned to perform well on TikTok," the company said in a statement.