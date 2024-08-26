Kind woman pays everyone’s Walmart bills after 'winning the lottery'. Turns out, she's an A-list singer

How would you react if somebody came up to you in the supermarket and offered to pay for everything in your cart? Something similar happened to the people in this local Walmart, where a woman offered to pay for everybody's bill, claiming that she had won the lottery. Turns out that the woman was none other than the famous singer-songwriter Sia, who is known for hits like, "Chandelier", "Elastic Heart," and "Thunderclouds."

Sia Furler arrives at the 15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit | Getty Images | Michael Tran

In November 2019, she paid for people's groceries. The 43-year-old musician, who often goes unnoticed in the public because she likes to cover her whole face with a wig, was eventually identified by some of her avid fans.

So @Sia paid for my groceries today thank you so much!! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone!! I’m sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were !! But this kindness must be acknowledged!!! pic.twitter.com/p7CMvBBQyP — Adri Buckles (@mexican_locaaa) November 28, 2019

Sia entered the supermarket and said that she was Cici who had just won the lottery. Soon, her cover was blown when a fan realized who she was and asked for a photo. People were left both starstruck and speechless by her actions and said that they couldn't believe that something like that was happening to with them. One post on X read, "So Sia, was at Walmart in Palm Springs paying everyone's groceries for Thanksgiving. That's amazing! I legit been listening to her for the past 3 days! She's an amazing human."

Another X user, @LindaLovecraft, wrote, "WONDERFUL lady! I think what she's doing here is beautiful. I wish her all kinds of great blessings in her life. I wish I could do something like that, too. I only bought groceries once for a homeless man on the street (including dog food for his dog). All should help in some way."

Not everyone has the funds to do this ... but everyone can do something nice for someone else , same thing ... and those that do this know how good it feels to help someone . @Sia clearly knows the feeling . It's people like her that make this world a fit place to live . — Steve Williams (@steve2010201) November 29, 2019

Another user, @mexican_locaa, and wrote, "So, Sia paid for my groceries today, thank you so much! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone. I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were! But this kindness must be acknowledged! In the post, she is seen hugging a woman who gives her a bouquet of flower with a smile on her face."

"What an awesome Thanksgiving surprise!" the official Walmart handle on Twitter mentions while another writes, "She’s gorgeous inside and out. Another person who seems to be oblivious to who she really is writes, "I don't even know who she is. Now I have to check her out. She's dope for this random act of kindness."

Another comment talks about how many few in the position of power actually does what she is doing.

I think Sia needs her own talk show honestly, where she does all these kind things, I think people need to see more genuine kindness for some inspiration. If not, maybe have her own segment on @TheEllenShow even get some community projects going, we need more positive role models — MadV (@DarthMadV) November 29, 2019

According to Stylist, Walmart was not the only place where Sia went to shower her love on people. She also went to TJ Maxx in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving and paid for everyone's groceries after telling them she had won the lottery. Shoppers shared photographs and videos online showing the star introducing herself as someone else and running between cashiers to pay for everybody.