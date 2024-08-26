ECONOMY & WORK
Kind woman pays everyone’s Walmart bills after 'winning the lottery'. Turns out, she's an A-list singer

Many took to the post to talk about her kindness, "What an awesome Thanksgiving surprise!"
PUBLISHED 8 HOURS AGO
People make their way through the checkout as they make purchases at a Wal-Mart Store | Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
How would you react if somebody came up to you in the supermarket and offered to pay for everything in your cart? Something similar happened to the people in this local Walmart, where a woman offered to pay for everybody's bill, claiming that she had won the lottery. Turns out that the woman was none other than the famous singer-songwriter Sia, who is known for hits like, "Chandelier", "Elastic Heart," and "Thunderclouds."

Sia Furler arrives at the 15th Annual Trevor Project Benefit | Getty Images | Michael Tran
In November 2019, she paid for people's groceries. The 43-year-old musician, who often goes unnoticed in the public because she likes to cover her whole face with a wig, was eventually identified by some of her avid fans.

 

Sia entered the supermarket and said that she was Cici who had just won the lottery. Soon, her cover was blown when a fan realized who she was and asked for a photo. People were left both starstruck and speechless by her actions and said that they couldn't believe that something like that was happening to with them. One post on X read, "So Sia, was at Walmart in Palm Springs paying everyone's groceries for Thanksgiving. That's amazing! I legit been listening to her for the past 3 days! She's an amazing human."

Another X user, @LindaLovecraft, wrote, "WONDERFUL lady! I think what she's doing here is beautiful. I wish her all kinds of great blessings in her life. I wish I could do something like that, too. I only bought groceries once for a homeless man on the street (including dog food for his dog). All should help in some way."

 

Another user, @mexican_locaa, and wrote, "So, Sia paid for my groceries today, thank you so much! The heart and beautiful soul you have for paying for everyone. I'm sorry for telling everyone once I realized who you were! But this kindness must be acknowledged! In the post, she is seen hugging a woman who gives her a bouquet of flower with a smile on her face."

"What an awesome Thanksgiving surprise!" the official Walmart handle on Twitter mentions while another writes, "She’s gorgeous inside and out. Another person who seems to be oblivious to who she really is writes, "I don't even know who she is. Now I have to check her out. She's dope for this random act of kindness."

Another comment talks about how many few in the position of power actually does what she is doing. 

 

According to Stylist, Walmart was not the only place where Sia went to shower her love on people. She also went to TJ Maxx in Palm Springs on Thanksgiving and paid for everyone's groceries after telling them she had won the lottery. Shoppers shared photographs and videos online showing the star introducing herself as someone else and running between cashiers to pay for everybody.

