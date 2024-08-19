Terry Crews glorifies how 'amazing' it is to work in Amazon warehouse ad. It went just as expected

If you are an avid social media user, you must have seen Amazon's latest commercial featuring millionaire actor Terry Crews. The commercial, however, did not sit well with many. The 30-second clip shows the actor go to an Amazon warehouse and discover how "amazing" it is to work there. The video drops in the backdrop of the backlash that the Amazon has got for their poor working conditions at its warehouses.

"Wait, I get to drive a forklift?" Crews says in the ad. "I 'got' to drive a forklift for 15 years. I was never excited about it," one X user said in response to the video.

"As a matter of fact, EVERY DAY I would contemplate driving my car into a ravine on the way to do it."

Many criticized the actor for taking up this project. A user @_justincase_1 took to Twitter and wrote, "Terry Crews prolly got paid more for this ad than the combined day wage of the entirety of that warehouse." Others also commented on the video posted from Terry's TikTok handle.

"Yeah, but do they pay a living wage?" asks @leemaher55, while another comment by @Fathercoffee read, "Bro, I dare you to work there for a month. You would think twice about how they treat employees."

Back in July, an investigation spearheaded by Senator Bernie Sanders examining Amazon’s practices revealed that nearly half of the company's warehouse workers were injured amid the Prime Day rush. According to the new interim report, which was produced by the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, the rush around the Prime Day deliveries results in a notable number of workplace injuries at Amazon's warehouses.

“We’ve cooperated throughout this investigation, including providing thousands of pages of information and documents. But unfortunately, this report (which was not shared with us before publishing) ignores our progress and paints a one-sided, false narrative using only a fraction of the information we’ve provided,” Amazon told The Independent.

Another post on X, by @BuffaloBobZ reads, " Amazon: We can't afford to pay our workers more. Also Amazon: We're going to pay Terry Crews a boatload of money to come roleplay as a poor person for a few hours," while @606mfaI writes, "they got terry crews in the amazon warehouse like he dont got a net worth of $25m."

According to Business Insider, Amazon warehouse workers make $18 an hour working full time, and can expect to earn about $35,000 a year.

Terrance Alan Crews, known to the world asTerry Crews, is an American actor and a former NFL player, who has a net worth of $25 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Crew makes a whopping $1.5 million per season for hosting "America's Got Talent", which is around $68,000 per episode over a 22-episode season. Moreover, the actor is known for his time on the famous sitcom "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for which he reportedly made around $80,000 per episode, each season.