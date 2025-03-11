'Price is Right' models get a little too competitive as they showed their rivalry on live TV

The models usually are very supportive towards each other and share a good relationship.

With big prizes on the line, everything isn't fun and games on “The Price is Right,” and things do get a bit competitive in the energetic environment where emotions run high. Although it's mostly the contestants who are competing, sometimes the spirit also rubs off on the cast members. During one such episode, popular models Rachel Reynolds and Amber Lancaster seemed to display something of a rivalry. Of course, it was all in the spirit of fun, but the fans loved their competitive side.

It started when Reynolds was presenting a camera as a prize, and there were three framed pictures, one each of Reynolds and Lancaster and one of the host, Drew Carey. As the model presented the camera, Lancaster’s picture fell off and hit the floor. “I did not do that. I didn’t touch it, I swear,” she said. But her co-worker wasn’t impressed. “I know where your dressing room is,” Lancaster said. “You’re gonna get it.”

Screenshot showing Rachel Reynolds after she dropped Amber Lancaster's photo on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

It was then time for the models to present a ping pong table, and this is where things got a bit heated. Lancaster was seen playing ping pong solo while Reynolds stood beside her with an exasperated look on her face. It seemed like she was bored and wanted to play, but her fellow model was simply not in the mood to stop what she was doing.

Screenshot showing Rachel Reynolds and Amber Lancaster on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

Lancaster then pushed Reynolds out of frame to be front and center for the camera in a later segment, and the latter did not seem happy. Towards the end of the show, Lancaster dropped a picture of Reynolds and said, “Oops.” It seemed more intentional than accidental, and her co-worker proceeded to playfully grab her by the throat. However, everything was okay between the two of them as all of this was part of the show.

Such antics aside, models seem to have good relationships with each other in good as well as bad times. Some of these bad times, however, can leave one red-faced on national television. That’s what happened when Rachel Reynolds and Manuela Arbelaez came out to present a brand-new plasma TV and an X-Box gaming console in an earlier episode of the show. In an attempt to point out the prize, both models knocked the TV over simultaneously.

It fell down, and the screen was smashed to pieces. This was not a scripted moment, and host Drew Carey did not seem happy about it. The crowd loved it, though, and announcer George Gray did his level best to lighten the mood in what seemed like a tense situation. “It’s a new plasma TV and a new X-Box system,” he said. After the TV was knocked down, the announcer only said, “A new X-Box system.”

Fans watching at home also loved the moment, and it was clear in the comments on YouTube. “The announcer immediately changing the reward, Drew glaring, and the audience cheering makes this clip a gold,” one user commented. “The fact that the audience cheered even louder after the TV was knocked over makes it even better,” added another.