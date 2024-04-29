Here's What Netizens had to Say About a Video Revealing the Craziest Deal at Erewhon

People are shocked to see ice cubes selling so expensive, but some users say they are totally worth it!

Coming across great deals at retail stores and restaurants isn't a new thing but social media has opened up avenues for people to share their discoveries with fellow consumers. Erewhon once had a slice of pie priced at $42, a reusable bag for $150, and three items, including a $18 smoothie, sold for $60. But TikToker Liz Aziz shocked everyone when he revealed that he paid $31.99 for 8 ice cubes. Normally, small bags weighing 8 to 10 pounds cost around $3 to $5, while the bigger 20-pound bags go for $5 to $10. So you'd think you'd get at least 60 pounds of ice for that price, enough for a big party. But in a video that has now been watched 2.8 million times, Liz Aziz ( @comeupqueen ) shows a bag labeled 'Penny Pound Ice' and asks, "Can someone explain to me why this bag of ice is being sold for $31.99?" On the screen, it says, "Erewhon does it again," while Liz comments in the video description, "I'll never stop liking Erewhon, but they're pushing it."

In the comments section, many TikTokers totally understood where Liz was coming from. "Seriously?" one person said. "I'd love to meet the person who thinks buying that is a good idea." Another joked, "Why are people even shopping at Erewhon?" "My fridge makes ice for free," someone else pointed out.

Another User joked if water that expensive is from Narnia!

Then, some saw a reason behind the high price. "That's Penny Pound Ice," one user noted. "It's supposed to be top-notch."

"Think about it," a third person said. "The ice you get at fancy places is super clear because it's made in a special way – probably pressurized and filtered." And it turns out, Penny Pound Ice isn't your average ice. According to the LA Times, it's made for cocktails, with cubes made specifically for shaking drinks, and even unique designs.

So, it's clear this isn't your run-of-the-mill ice. And as one former server mentioned, the price isn't too far off. "I've dealt with this ice company before, and this price seems about right," they explained.

But according to Dushaj, who bought it, that's not the case. "It's meant for whiskey. I don't even drink alcohol. I'm just silly," she said. "...They say it's made of special minerals that won't dilute your drink or something." However, neither Erewhon nor Penny Pound Ice websites mention anything about special minerals. The ingredients list simply says water. Erewhon claims that their $30 ice balls "melt slower than regular ice cubes, keeping your drink colder for longer."

Digging deeper, it seems that larger ice does indeed melt slower, keeping drinks colder for longer. But there's no solid evidence about what makes this $30 ice special besides its shape, which you could replicate by buying a special ice tray online for about $10.

