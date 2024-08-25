Teenager tries to explain ‘girl math’ to dad in hilarious video and the Starbucks one is so on point

"Once the money leaves my bank it doesn’t exist anymore"

Girl Math, a term used to describe the unique ways in which girls justify their spending habits, has taken the internet by storm. A fresh video on TikTok features a girl trying to explain to her dad what the term means after all.

Marley Brown, (@thebobmarleyy) onTikTok, posted her four-part video series explaining the cultural phenomenon to her father. In the the first video, she says, "If I buy concert tickets for two people, and those people pay me back, the money they pay me back for is free." She says that as the money had already left her account the money that she then gets from her friends will be considered as "free" as it had already bid her farewell in the first place.

TikTok | @thebobmarleyy

Her father immediately starts shaking his head in disagreement and says that she is simply using the money twice. Brown then says that according to this logic, returning an item and receiving the money back also makes the returned money "free money."

Each video in the series showed Brown going through a list of rules. The third video really resonated with many as it got more than 11 million views. In the video, she says, "If something’s less than $5, it’s free,” before her father responds. "No. What if you buy a hundred things that are $4?"

Anna | TikTok

"They’re all for free," Brown responds, to which her dad quickly says, "No. It’s $400, which is obviously not free." Brown explains that using money in her Starbucks app to buy a drink, which customers can do by transferring money from their bank account to the Starbucks app, means that it’s actually a no-cost beverage. “If I want to get Starbucks and there’s already money in the account, money in the app, it’s free," she says.

@romywhatever | TikTok

Her father then points out how she has already loaned them money. She then talks about how these rules also apply to online shopping, adding that when a company offers free shipping for items more than $10, it makes sense to purchase additional items in order to qualify for the free shipping.

"If the shipping is $4, I should spend the $10 because it’s a better investment," Brown tells her dad, to which he simply says: "No."

Many took to the video to talk about the conversation. "Yess once the money leaves my bank it doesn’t exist anymore," writes one user while another writes, "yeees, because I'm buying those tickets with the expectation that I'm not going to see that money again. like, I know I can count on my friends."

We've all come up with creative justifications for unnecessary purchases, but this particular trend is relatively new. While it may seem amusing, it's more of a financial joke than a serious budgeting strategy. If you're struggling with budgeting, it's best to avoid this trend.

For more such videos follow, (@marleyvbrown) on TikTok.