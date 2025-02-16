ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey shares a little too much about his underwear after 'Family Feud' player’s wild answer

Everyone has their own preferences but few people ever talk about this stuff on national TV.
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: Instagram | Family Feud)
Steve Harvey has joked about contestants on “Family Feud” embarrassing family members or saying something awkward about their wives, but the host also draws a line between personal and professional. However, in an earlier episode of the show, he might have revealed a bit more about his personal life than people needed to know. A contestant named Gerald from the Royals family was asked, “Name somebody you’d be surprised to find out don’t wear underwear.” To this, Gerald responded without missing a beat, “Steve Harvey.” The popular host was left stunned after hearing the answer and gave an expression that he does after every outrageous response. This time, however, his comedic timing came into play and he decided to add to the fun to generate a few laughs from the audience.

Screenshots showing a stunned Steve Harvey after hearing Gerald's answer (Image credit: Instagram | Family Feud)
Harvey’s blank expression turned into a wry smile and he said, “I got news for you Gerald. I ain’t got on no drawers right now.” Everyone in the studio burst out laughing but that is not where the joke ended. “See like right now,” he said as he stood with his legs far apart, before adding “I feel the breeze right now.” Unfortunately for the contestant, that answer was not on the board.

Fans on Instagram loved the moment and they took to the comments section under the video to add hilarious reactions. “You just KNOW Steve has been WAITING for this day,” one user @thepicklette commented. “I know that's right Steve!!! I'm "witcha" when you right,” @teeenaeee added. “Steve ain’t got no sense,” another user remarked as per Monsters & Critics.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

This is not the first time Harvey’s underwear has been brought up on “Family Feud.” In another episode of the show, one of the survey questions that Harvey asked was, “If Steve Harvey was wearing Family Feud underwear, they might have pictures of little what on them?”

Some of the answers on the board included dollar signs, the “Family Feud” logo, and the host’s iconic mustache. However, the most shocking answer of the round was given by a contestant named Kevin. “His wife,” he said in response to the question, and the host’s reaction was one to remember. “You’re free to say whatever you want on the show but kind of like the way you say it. “His wife” you know like you know something,” he said. “I do love her but watch your tone.”

 

It was a hilarious moment as everyone burst out laughing. The fans also had a field day in the comments section. “Steve was about to tear Kevin a new rabbit hole with that answer,” one user named @ConnorMiller417 commented. “Steve: I do love her, but watch your tone. His wife. LOL,” quipped another user named @christopherpham8605. Apart from underwear jokes, there have been several instances when suggestive and outright raunchy answers have come from contestants on the show.

