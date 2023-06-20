20-Year-Old Who Caught Beyonce's Sunglasses At Concert Is Selling Them For $20,000

A die-hard Beyoncé fan has come under fire for selling the sunglasses that once belonged to the iconic singer. Global Valentino, a TikToker and aspiring filmmaker, attended Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in London last month. The 20-year-old was filming the singer when she tossed her Off-White sunglasses into the crowd and he managed to hold onto the shades.

Valentino has decided to auction off the memorabilia for nearly $20,000. While he expressed the difficulty of parting with such cherished items, he said he is prioritizing his financial needs and career aspirations, according to the New York Post.

The decision, however, has sparked a heated debate within the Beyhive community, with some criticizing his move and others supporting him.

In May, Valentino's TikTok video went viral, garnering 1.4 million views, as he captured the moment when the 41-year-old singer threw her sunglasses to the audience during her performance of "Diva" and he caught them. When security took the sunglasses away, Beyoncé returned to the stage and flung them back into the crowd. Valentino expressed his gratitude for being gifted the sunglasses twice by the beloved artist, stating that it remains one of the fondest memories of his life.

Despite the sentimental value attached to the sunglasses, Valentino made the difficult decision to auction them. The Off-White brand sunglasses, which typically sell for around $250, were listed for a staggering price range of $12,668.30 to $19,002.45. Valentino chose to sell the glasses to invest in his family and further his filmmaking career.

He posted the listing on the auction website "Omega Auctions," which boasts of having sold high-profile music memorabilia such as John Lennon's home.

Image Source: Omega Auctions

To ensure the authenticity of the sunglasses, the Omega Auctions manager, Dan Hampson, confirmed that Valentino was the same person who caught the sunglasses in the viral TikTok video. The auction website promotes the item as "Beyoncé – Owned and stage-worn Off-White sunglasses" and provides details about the product, including its custom-made nature and appearance during Beyoncé's performance at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on May 29, 2023.

The live auction is scheduled for July 4 at 10 am UK time.

Beyhive Not Amused

Valentino's decision to sell the sunglasses has not been well-received by the Beyhive, Beyoncé's passionate fanbase. Some fans labeled him a "traitor". However, others defended Valentino, emphasizing that he has financial responsibilities and a career to support. They argue that he should be allowed to make decisions that benefit his future.

Unveiling the Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour marks a significant milestone in her illustrious career. The tour promises a mesmerizing blend of Beyoncé's chart-topping hits, stunning choreography, and awe-inspiring visual effects, creating an immersive experience like no other.

Beyoncé's Connection with the Audience

Beyoncé's connection with her audience is unparalleled, and the Renaissance World Tour in London showcased this bond. The artist engaged with her fans through heartfelt interactions, personal anecdotes, and moments of vulnerability. Whether through intimate ballads or high-energy anthems, she created an atmosphere of unity and celebration, ensuring that every person in the audience felt seen and heard.

