ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it

In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
Ryan Seacrest (R) at the Wheel of Fortune Season 42 Pier Wheel Launch in Santa Monica (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)
Ryan Seacrest (R) at the Wheel of Fortune Season 42 Pier Wheel Launch in Santa Monica (Cover image source: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for CBS Media Ventures / Sony Pictures Television)

Among gameshows on TV, the "Wheel of Fortune" has gained iconic status, but one of the memories associated with it is that of the previous host Pat Sajak being blamed for contestants missing out on the prize money due to confusion. Now his successor Ryan Seacrest seems to be carrying his legacy forward, since he has been blamed for a contestant missing out on a million dollars.

On his second night as a host, one contestant Airica spun a $1 million dollar wedge during her turn. The wedge could have been swapped out for the $100,000 wedge in the bonus round, which means that she got it right, she could've gone home with the big prize, according to Fox News.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ryan Seacrest (@ryanseacrest)

 

After she solved the first puzzle, she got the $1,000 mystery wedge had a choice to either unveil it or leave it. "So Airica, those two T's are worth $2,000. You could keep those, or you could risk them by what’s seeing on the other side," Seacrest said. "It could be a bankruptcy or it could be $10,000," he added. After she decided to risk it, she unveiled the bankrupt wedge. "Got to take the mystery and the million-dollar wedge," Seacrest explained. Later fans were outraged that Seacrest actually failed to explain that she had to give up the chance at the million-dollar prize ahead of time. 

 

Seacrest's hosting has been met with mixed reviews. Some say that the "American Idol" host is actually doing a good job while others do not like his style of hosting. "Does anyone besides me feel like the entire new WoF is just over the top? From the set to the contestant's outfits, and even the contestants' behavior. Especially the male contestant tonight. To me, it’s almost like they are actors. It feels unnaturally “extra,” a Reddit user wrote on Wednesday, according to TVinsider. "Watching @RyanSeacrest debut on @WheelofFortune, and despite my low expectations, he is doing a good job. I actually am finding him likable....he seamlessly stepping into @patsajak big shoes," @SugahAintSweet wrote on X.

Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the WOF S42 – Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier | (Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone)
Vanna White and Ryan Seacrest attend the WOF S42 – Pier Wheel Launch at Santa Monica Pier | (Image Source: Getty Images | Phillip Faraone)

According to Deadline, Monday's episode delivered a 4.62 household rating, up 57% from last year’s premiere which saw a  2.94 household rating in the same 44 overnight markets. Seacrest's debut was Wheel of Fortune's most-watched season premiere in nine years. His first week boasts of 8.31 million viewers which made it the No.1 show in syndication that week, Wheel of Fortune "reached 40 million total viewers in its premiere month" and the show is "up 3 percent in the adults 25-54 demo versus last year," a Sony Pictures TV producer for the show told Variety.

According to reports, Seacreast is feeling the pressure, "Ryan is seriously feeling the pressure and wondering if there's just no winning this fight," an insider tells Radar Online. "Everything he tries on the show seems to spark an outcry, and he's already fed up with the fan backlash," the source said. "He's getting the very distinct impression nothing will make them happy short of Pat coming out of retirement and hosting the show again," the source added as per reports. Seacrest is now making $28 million a year, which is $13 million more than Sajak, who hosted the show for 41 years.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
1 hour ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
6 hours ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
7 hours ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
18 hours ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
1 day ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
1 day ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
1 day ago
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
NEWS
Single mom loses $10,000 thinking she was talking to a 'Stranger Things' actor: "We hit it off..."
McKayla also shared several instances that convinced her she was talking to the real actor.
1 day ago
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
NEWS
Millionaire gives away her $27 million inheritance to public and wants them to decide where it's used
Marlene Engelhorn has invited 10,000 people out of which 50 will help her in giving away money.
1 day ago
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
NEWS
California woman wins $1 million from a scratch-off ticket— without actually scratching it
The woman said that she simply bought the scratch card because it was looking good but had no hopes of winning.
2 days ago
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
NEWS
Home Depot is now selling a tiny home kit with two cozy bedrooms — at a price you’d never expect
The tiny home trend gained even more traction when Tesla CEO Elon Musk recently moved into one in Texas.
2 days ago
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
NEWS
Have you given your DNA to 23andMe? You could be eligible for a $10,000 payout over data breach
People with Chinese and Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry were specifically targeted during the data breach.
3 days ago
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
NEWS
Woman spends $15 for an all-you-can-eat buffet — she kept eating for 6 hours and then asked to leave
Several people in the comments asked what she did to eat so much and still remain hungry.
3 days ago
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
NEWS
If you see a folded dollar bill on ground, don't pick it up as authorities say it could be 'dangerous'
A woman claimed that she had a near-fatal reaction simply by touching one of the bills.
3 days ago
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
NEWS
Someone shared what $70 worth of groceries gets you in San Francisco — it's worse than you think
Several people from other countries were surprised to see what the image of the user's grocery basket revealed.
4 days ago
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
NEWS
She shared a photo of her meal on social media. Then, ended up with $60,000 bill due to small mistake
The restaurant decided to introduce limits on the distance from which people can place online orders to prevent such fiascos.
4 days ago
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
NEWS
Teenager who won lottery asks internet for any advice — almost everyone had the same answer
The teenager also mentioned that they haven't told anyone about the winnings and don't know how to hide the cash.
4 days ago
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
NEWS
Would Bill Gates pick up $100 off the ground? The billionaire finally settles the age-old debate
Gates addressed the strange question during a rare ask me anything session on Reddit.
4 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player lost $50,000 over one word — confused viewers blamed Pat Sajak for it
Confusion among viewers about Tamara's answer triggered an online outrage against the host Sajak.
5 days ago
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
NEWS
'No one deserves to have that much money' — Just Mark Zuckerberg talking about billionaires
Zuckerberg made the surprising comments in response to a Facebook employee's question.
5 days ago