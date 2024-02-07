Renting vs. Buying: Tori Dunlap Challenges Norms, Citing Financial and Emotional Logic

An array of To Let and For Sale signs protrude from houses | Getty Images | Photo by Christopher Furlong

Rent has been surging in the United States and has reached a point where a record number of young people in the country are struggling to afford accommodation. This, coupled with rising property prices, has triggered a debate about home ownership and has also driven millennials and Gen Z to explore unconventional solutions such as living in vans. As young professionals continue to figure out how to find a roof above their heads across American cities with current income levels and rising costs, Tori Dunlap, the founder of the multi-million dollar business Her First 100K, has come out with an assertion that renting instead of buying a home is one of the best financial decisions she ever made. The 29-year-old self-made millionaire challenges the conventional wisdom around homeownership and emphasizes the benefits of flexibility, especially for those in dynamic life situations.

Dunlap shares her journey, highlighting the pressure she felt to conform to societal norms of homeownership influenced by her "well-meaning parents." Even as she almost closed on a condominium in Seattle in her early 20s, she stepped back to ask herself if homeownership aligned with her life goals. She acknowledges that the decision not to buy shaped her life significantly, allowing her to live closer to the city and maintain a lifestyle suited to her career and personal growth.

As a multi-millionaire, Dunlap challenges the notion of tying up substantial wealth in a single property, and instead emphasizes the benefits of growing funds through diversified investments. By choosing to live on rent, she not only gains financial flexibility but also avoids additional homeownership expenses, such as property taxes, mortgage interest, and the burden of repairs. Dunlap encourages prospective homebuyers to conduct a comprehensive analysis, ensuring the overall financial and emotional viability of owning a house.

A 'for rent' sign is displayed outside an apartment building | Getty Images | Photo by Allison Dinner

Dunlap argues that for most people, the choice between renting and buying has become increasingly one-sided, with rising median home prices making renting the more practical option. Citing U.S. Census data, she notes a nearly 30% increase in median home prices since 2020. A recent analysis by The Economist supports her claim, revealing that, for 89% of Americans, renting a two-bedroom home is cheaper than buying a comparable property. This marks a significant shift from just three years ago when only 16% found renting more economical.

Emphasizing the importance of aligning both financial and emotional aspects, Dunlap advises potential homebuyers to evaluate all costs associated with homeownership thoroughly. She underscores the need for the decision to make sense not only on a financial level but also emotionally. The evolving real estate landscape prompts individuals to consider renting as a viable and, in many cases, a more pragmatic option.

In a world where housing dynamics are rapidly changing, Tori Dunlap's advocacy for renting challenges traditional norms, encouraging individuals to prioritize financial flexibility and emotional well-being over conventional homeownership.

