What is the total net worth of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, aka the Olsen Twins?

The combined net worth of the Olsen Twins, who had their last significant stint on screen more than two decades back, amounts to $500 million, placing them among the wealthiest women in showbiz, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Image Source: Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Source of income

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen earned $2,400 per episode for portraying Michelle Tanner on Full House in the 90s, as reported by The Washington Post. Their compensation later went up to $25,000 per episode before ultimately hitting an impressive $80,000 per episode.

Billion Dollar salaries

By the time they turned 20, Mary-Kate and Ashley had already built a billion-dollar firm Dualstar, which was created when they were six and sold their clothing lines online and through Walmart. In 2007, Forbes ranked them among the richest women in entertainment, with a combined net worth of $100 million.

Image Source: Richard Corkery/Getty Images

Millions from Fashion Ventures

The Olsen sisters' own fashion brand The Row was introduced in 2006 and reportedly pulls in an impressive $100 million to $200 million in annual sales, as noted by Business of Fashion in 2019.

Real Estate

During Mary-Kate Olsen's marriage to Olivier Sarkozy, she owned two New York townhouses, one valued at $6.5 million and listed for $8.3 million, and another worth an astonishing $13.5 million.

Net Worth Over Years

Net Worth in 2023 $500 Million Net Worth in 2022 $470 Million Net Worth in 2021 $440 Million Net Worth in 2020 $410 Million Net Worth in 2019 $400 Million

Personal Lives

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on June 13, 1986, in Sherman Oaks, California. They embarked on their careers as early as nine months old, making their debut on camera in ABC's sitcom Full House. They not only worked on numerous projects together but also established a cosmetics company. Mary-Kate was married to Olivier Sarkozy, half-brother of former French President Nicolar Sarkozy, but they parted ways in 2021. Ashley is married to artist Louis Eisner. Elizabeth Olsen, who appeared as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Universe, is their sister.

Image Source: Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Awards

Collectively, the Olsen Twins have clinched four Young Artists Awards and two Kids' Choice Awards, and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2004. In October 2012, the sisters were honored with the Wall Street Journal magazine Innovator of the Year Award for their entrepreneurial spirit. They published a book Influence in 2008, and were crowned Womenswear Designer of the Year by the Council of Fashion Designers of America in both 2012 and 2015. Additionally, in 2014, the CFDA recognized Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen as Accessories Designers of the Year.

Image Source: Randy Brooke/WireImage/Getty Images

FAQ'S

Do any of the Olsens have social media?

After living their entire lives in front of the cameras, the Olsens decided to remain off social media and rarely gave interviews.

Why did the Olsen twins leave television?

They both lost the passion for working on screen.

Were the Olsen twins the youngest millionaire?

According to a Telegraph report, at the age of 10, the sisters became the youngest self-made millionaires in American history.

