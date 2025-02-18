'Price is Right' contestant gave Drew Carey the silent treatment — so he cheekily played along

Drew Carey tried his best to get something out of the contestant but to no avail.

"The Price is Right" host Drew Carey is one of the most popular faces on TV because of his comic timing as well as his interaction with both the contestants and the audience. At times contestants get so excited to be with him on stage that they jump on him and even tackle him down in the process. But one contestant named Ronnie was simply speechless when he was called down to play by the host.

The man rushed to the stage and hugged the host before Carey asked, “Who are all these people you’re with today.” Instead of responding, the contestant remained silent with an expression of joy and disbelief on his face. The host asked him the same question again and when he failed to get an answer for a second time, the 66-year-old decided to take matters into his own hands.

Screenshot showing the contestant Ronnie on stage with Drew Carey. (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

“Can’t believe I’m on TV with Drew Carey,” the host exclaimed as he walked up to the camera. The host then asked if the contestant was ready to see the prize that he’d be playing for. However, Ronnie still had not recovered from the excitement of being on “The Price is Right” stage and remained mum. Hence Carey continued and added, “Okay, George, I’m gonna do all his talking for him. Man I love being here with Drew, you’re the best guy…I can’t wait to see what I’m gonna win.”

Unfortunately, that’s where the clip ended but a fan in the comments section mentioned that the contestant was playing for a car worth $200,000. It is unclear whether Ronnie was able to win the car.

While some contestants are left speechless after being on “The Price is Right” stage, others are a bit too enthusiastic. One of them was a person who went ahead and lifted Carey off the ground. After placing the winning bid on Contestants’ Row, the contestant named Joseph ran up on stage, filled with energy, and almost effortlessly lifted Carey off the ground, which prompted the host to say, “Once a week a big guy picks me up and throws me around...”

This has happened more than once in the show’s history and the host has always taken it in a good spirit. but such incidents do make for viral clips on the internet.

Former host Bob Barker was also sometimes subjected to this kind of treatment as one fan named @leandar revealed in the comments section. “I'm sure that Drew Carey would be the first one to tell you he will never be Bob Barker too. That being said, it is kinda nice to see the tradition of abusing Bob has now passed on down also to Drew. Now I gotta call it Drew Abuse! Abusing Drew! Abusing Drew! Abusing Drew! Lol,” they commented.