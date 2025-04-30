ECONOMY & WORK
Excited 'Price is Right' contestant lands in model's arms after winning a car in wild TV moment

Her excitement knew no bounds when she learned that she had won a brand-new car.
PUBLISHED 15 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing the contestant before (L) and after she won a new car on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant before (L) and after she won a new car on "The Price is Right." (Cover image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“The Price is Right” contestants often get a bit too close to the host, Drew Carey, in moments of joy and excitement, and some cling to him while others tackle him to the ground. But sometimes, players are more excited to meet the models as compared to Carey. That is exactly what happened in a recent episode of the show, when a contestant named Elsa won a brand new car and jumped into the arms of popular model Devin Goda, according to a TV Insider report. It was a crazy moment on the show, which came after an impressive performance by the contestant in a tough game.

via GIPHY

 

Elsa was playing the Hole In One game, in which a contestant has to arrange six grocery items in the ascending order of their prices. This arrangement would decide the contestant's starting position in the game that involves golf. A contestant has to then land the ball into the hole in one attempt to win the prize. The more grocery items they arrange correctly, the closer to the hole they get. “Do you golf?” host Drew Carey asked the contestant. “No, but I’m going to today,” she answered. However, she got off to the worst possible start. The order in which she arranged the items was incorrect from the get-go. So, she had to make the shot from the farthest line. However, she could still win it, and the host showed her how to do it.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey showing the contestant how to play the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing Drew Carey showing the contestant how to play the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

The host’s shot was perfect, and the contestant, who had Carey’s mic in her hand, said that he had made the shot for her. “He made it for me. I take your putt. I take yours,” she said. She then made her way to the line and prepared to replicate what the host had just done. However, for someone who has never played the game, it was quite a tense situation.

Screenshot showing the contestant play the game. (Image credit: YouTube | The Price is Right)
Screenshot showing the contestant play the game. (Image source: YouTube | The Price is Right)

“This is nerve-wracking,” she said as she lined up the line on her club as the host explained. She stood there looking at the ball for a few seconds before hitting it, and it was the perfect shot. The ball went straight into the hole, and the contestant went bonkers. “Oh my God,” she screamed as she rushed over to the car, where Goda was standing, and jumped into his arms. The model almost fell because of the momentum, but was able to find balance in the nick of time. No one was more impressed with the shot than Carey. “That is what I am talking about!” he said as Elsa celebrated in front of her brand-new car. Fans of the show expressed how much they loved the movement in comments on YouTube.

 

“I bet some producer was losing their mind as she sprinted towards the car with that club in her hand,” one user commented. “All the way from the furthest line, and didn't even need the second chance,” added another. “Holy moly, she got it in one shot. Congrats on your new car,” one fan exclaimed.

