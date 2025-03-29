ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game

It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)
Screenshots showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | Price Is Right)

Among game show hosts, Pat Sajak has often been called out for costing a whole game to a player due to his mistake, and Steve Harvey has been caught roasting contestants over answers that turn out to be right. But it's "The Price is Right" host Drew Carey who owns up to his mistakes and makes sure that contestants don't suffer because of them. One such contestant named Erica on “The Price is Right” was playing for an all-expense-paid vacation and was able to win it despite giving an answer that many think wasn't valid. The showrunners handed her the prize because of a blooper on their part, which was not her fault.

via GIPHY

 

Erica worked as a labor and delivery nurse, and she was playing the Clock Game, in which a contestant has 30 seconds to guess the prices of two items on display. Once they guess a price, the host tells them whether the actual price of the item is higher or lower than the estimate. The clock stops after they get the first item right, and then it starts again for the second item.

Screenshot showing the contestant's friend or family member cheering her on
Screenshot showing the contestant's friend or family member cheering her on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

On this occasion, Erica had to guess the prices of a hiking kit and five pairs of sunglasses. She had to get them both right to win an all-expense paid trip to Jackson Hole, Wyoming for a seven day vacation. The trip also included a stay in a luxury hotel.

Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction after seeing what she would play for on
Screenshot showing the contestant's reaction after seeing what she would play for on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

The first item whose price the contestant had to guess was the hiking set. Its price was $594, and she started with $550. She then said $600, before going down to $575. It took her a while before she got close to the actual price of the hiking set. She said $592, then $593, and then $595. However, the clock stopped when she said that final price. Even though that was a dollar higher than the real price, the showrunners stopped the clock by mistake.

Screenshot showing the contestant excited after being awarded the win despite her wrong answer. (Image credit: YouTube | TPiJ290)
Screenshot showing the contestant excited after being awarded the win despite her wrong answer. (Image source: YouTube | TPiJ290)

“Well, it was $594. She said $595, but let’s give it to you,” Drew Carey said. This was an extremely lucky break, but the contestant still had to guess the price of the five pairs of sunglasses. She had 17 seconds to do it. The price of the item was $810. As time went on, it seemed like Erica was not going to get it right despite her lucky break. However, she got it right at the very last second and won the trip.

 

“Buzzer beater! A buzzer beater! As time was running out,” an excited Carey said after the game. Luck shined upon her twice, and it was an incredible moment for the contestant, who was over the moon. “That's a good question. She was a winner of the Clock Game of "The Price is Right" and she became a buzzer beater to win those three prizes!” one user commented under the clip on YouTube. “Good on Drew for giving her the first prize due to the house's goof. I was more worried about how she would get to $810 though, after somehow jumping down to $750!” exclaimed another.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
ECONOMY & WORK
Who has made the most money ever on 'Jeopardy'? Surprisingly, it's not the GOAT Ken Jennings
After his impressive 74 winning streak, Ken Jennings has been hosting the show since 2022 with a $4 million paycheck.
56 minutes ago
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey turns himself into Dracula and 'flies' in the air in rare 'Price is Right' BTS footage
Drew Carey was supposed to look scary, but the host ended up being funny and awkward.
1 hour ago
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
ECONOMY & WORK
Snoop Dogg squats on the stage during 'Celebrity Family Feud' and Steve Harvey's reaction says it all
Steve Harvey mocked Snoop Dogg over his choice and went on to roast the rapper more.
2 hours ago
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' wins a 7-day vacation by giving her answer in the final second of the clock game
It seemed like she was going to lose her chance of winning, but that was not the case after all.
3 hours ago
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey yells 'it's not a good answer' at 'Family Feud' contestant in wild TV moment
The host is clearly not a fan of hyping up answers that he doesn't personally approve of.
22 hours ago
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant claims he is the 'old' Drew Carey and we totally see the resemblance
The contestant's appearance was eerily similar to the host's look many years ago.
23 hours ago
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
ECONOMY & WORK
Ex-wrestler loses a car and then puts 'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest in a headlock
The East Coast Wrestling Association website has inducted 'Big' Bill Page into the Hall of Fame.
1 day ago
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
ECONOMY & WORK
Deaf contestant wins hearts of 'Price is Right' fans while playing with help of an interpreter
Her composure and confidence in front of all those people were unwavering and commendable.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest says 'what a treasure' after expert reveals the value of her family heirloom
The duke of Verdura had crafted a masterpiece, a pair of Maltese cross bracelets in enamel for Coco Chanel.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player celebrates a bit too hard and ends up breaking the wheel in wild TV moment
The host was able to get the issue fixed by himself and the show went on as usual.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' founders were called 'greedy' on the show — then they got a 6-figure deal from four judges
It's not every day that a business finds four big investors from "Shark Tank" on its side.
1 day ago
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper spots an unusual problem with the milk jugs at the store: "How am I supposed to..."
The man got support from some, but many users also called his video a gimmick.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest just brought an iPhone to the show — yes, we are all feeling really old
The expert told the guest that it couldn't be considered an antique but instead, it was a collectible for the future.
2 days ago
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey forgets his glasses and all 'Price is Right' fans had the same thing to say: "He looks..."
The host usually has the same look for every episode of the show so this new look excited many.
2 days ago
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
WALMART
Walmart customer takes a closer look at Great Value oatmeal and spots one major issue: "You're not..."
False advertisement is a serious crime and this consumer was smart enough to check the ingredients.
2 days ago
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey almost lost his balance after hearing the wildest 'Family Feud' answers in one round
Usually, it's one or two contestants with shocking answers during a round but this one was wild.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey reveals the one simple thing that cost him two marriages
The host took the opportunity to laugh at himself after one of the answers on the board was too relatable.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant falls while spinning the wheel — later returns to the show on crutches
Mishaps can happen on any gameshow but this contestant was resilient enough to finish the game.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player takes too long to make her decision — so Drew Carey had to give her a final push
It's not easy making a quick decision with cameras on you and some big money prizes at stake.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gasps in disbelief after expert revealed the value of her 1895 biscuit jar
A biscuit jar might not sound like an ancient artifact, but the beauty of this one was not ordinary.
3 days ago