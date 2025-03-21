Excited 'Price is Right' contestant celebrates his big win by falling face first on the ground

Contestants on the popular American game show have a lot of energy and that was proven once more.

“The Price is Right” contestants consistently personify the infectious energy that fills up the studio with the audience cheering them on. Their energy often comes out in the form of bizarre antics and over-the-top celebrations, that even affect the host Drew Carey in unpredictable ways. These people are excited from the moment they get a chance to be on the stage, and so one can only imagine how they’d react if they actually managed to win a five-figure amount. One such contestant simply lay down face first on the ground to show his gratitude.

The contestant named Andrew was playing one of the relatively newer games on the show called Time is Money and the rules of the game were simple. There were two tables. One of them had five items and the other table had three platforms, each depicting a price range. In Andrew's case, the prices were $0-2.99, $3-5.99, and $6 and above. The contestant had just 10 seconds to arrange the items in the correct price range. If he got it wrong, he would have a second chance of doing so but until he got it right, the prize money would keep on falling.

It sounds simple enough but the amount of the prize money falls way faster than people could imagine. If contestants take another 10 seconds to rearrange their items, they might end up going from a five-figure prize money sum to a four-figure prize money sum just like that. Speed is crucial in the game, hence it has been named appropriately by the showrunners.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image credit: YouTube | priceisright)

Andrew was playing for $20,000 and he used his first 10 seconds to arrange the items according to what he thought their prices were but was incorrect. The contestant perhaps forgot that he would get a second chance as he seemed surprised when Carey told him so. “Second chance, baby? Second chance?” he asked. The host then explained to him what to do and he got to it immediately.

Usually, it takes contestants more than one shot even on the second chance to arrange the items correctly. It causes the prize money to sometimes fall by more than half. That was not the case with Andrew, however. He only needed one rearrangement to get it right and ended up winning $18,674. He was ecstatic as he got everything right and in his celebration, fell to the floor on his tummy.

“18 grand plus change,” the host said. “That’s a good day on The Price is Right.” Andrew loved the experience so much that he perhaps looked for the clip on YouTube, only to leave a comment below that. “Seriously, the coolest experience ever! Thank you CBS and TPiR for this tremendous opportunity!” he exclaimed.