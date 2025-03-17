ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the contestant did not lose his infectious enthusiasm and energy.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)
Screenshots showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Cover image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The environment on “The Price is Right” is often energetic, and contestants are usually pumped up, with excitement that's visible in their antics after getting past Contestants' Row. A player named Juan was one of the most energetic people that ever got to compete on the show. From the moment he went on stage, Juan showed no signs of calming down, even after host Drew Carey asked him to take the things down a notch. But all that didn't help him when he was playing for a brand-new car.

via GIPHY

 

Juan was playing the Cover It Up game, and the rules for it wre quite simple to understand. The car had five digits in its price, and Juan had to guess each one. He had options from which he could choose; however, for each digit, the number of options went up. For example, for the first digit, he had two options. For the second digit, he had three options; for the third digit, there were four, and so on.

It’s rare for a contestant to guess all digits correctly on their first attempt, and hence, even if one of the digits that they guess is correct, they will get another chance at guessing the price of the car. They can cover up each incorrect digit with another one from the available options. Carey explained all this to the contestant, but he was just too busy jumping around and looking at the audience. “He’s only half paying attention,” the host said.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on
Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Juan first guessed the price of the car to be $15,680. This was not correct, but the first two digits were right, so he got a second chance. This time, the contestant guessed the price to be $15,975. This was also incorrect, but the third digit was correct. On his next attempt, Juan guessed $15,942, but again, this was incorrect. Thankfully, the final digit of the price was correct, and the contestant got another chance.

This was Juan’s final attempt, and he needed to get the fourth digit right, with 6 and 3 as options. The contestant seemed like a nervous wreck at this point as he placed both cards on the board. He first put 3 and then covered it up with 6. This got his final guess to $15,962. Unfortunately, this was incorrect, as the correct fourth digit was 3.

 

The contestant got down on his knees but immediately sprang back up when he learned that he was going to spin the wheel later on in the show. His loss was not what people remembered from that episode, instead, it was his energy. Juan kept jumping constantly without breaking a sweat, and that kind of energy is infectious since even Carey could not help but get a few jumps in as he was playing the game. One can only imagine how excited he would have been had he won the car.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules
Despite the heartbreaking loss, the contestant did not lose his infectious enthusiasm and energy.
7 hours ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey throws cards and almost faints after one answer showed up on the board
The other contestants also suggested that Harvey apologize to Shekira for roasting her.
10 hours ago
Vanna White reveals the one mistake on 'Wheel of Fortune' that left her devastated: "I turned the..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White reveals the one mistake on 'Wheel of Fortune' that left her devastated: "I turned the..."
White said that it led to a retake on the show and she was not too happy about that.
13 hours ago
Resurfaced clip shows a teen contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' — today he's famous and worth $120 million
ECONOMY & WORK
Resurfaced clip shows a teen contestant on 'Wheel of Fortune' — today he's famous and worth $120 million
In a nostalgic clip from the '80s, the 13-year-old could be seen telling Sajak that he wanted to be a baseball player.
1 day ago
Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."
COSTCO
Costco shopper buys a box of crab legs for $479 and then she took a closer look: "This could be..."
Paying $479 for crab legs is a lot and the least one can expect for that kind of money is quality.
1 day ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mother-daughter duo despite having a 'messy' pitch
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to mother-daughter duo despite having a 'messy' pitch
It's one thing to create a good product, but it's a completely different thing to make it successful.
2 days ago
‘Price is Right’ fans call out Drew Carey for being too helpful to a contestant playing for a car
ECONOMY & WORK
‘Price is Right’ fans call out Drew Carey for being too helpful to a contestant playing for a car
The host is known to be kind and supportive but this might have been a bit too much help.
2 days ago
Ryan Seacrest called out by 'Wheel of Fortune' fans for how he reacted to a teacher losing $100,000
ECONOMY & WORK
Ryan Seacrest called out by 'Wheel of Fortune' fans for how he reacted to a teacher losing $100,000
The reaction did not go down well with the viewers who took to Reddit to express outrage.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals value of his 130-year-old wooden club
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets emotional after expert reveals value of his 130-year-old wooden club
The wooden club also had designs carved into it that added more value.
3 days ago
Vanna White was once forced to host 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say: "She was..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Vanna White was once forced to host 'Wheel of Fortune' and fans had the same thing to say: "She was..."
Some believe that longtime co-host Vanna White should have been given a chance to be host after Sajak
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' player gives a shoutout to his grandma at home — seconds later, he wins $100,000
It's always nice to share your success with your loved ones, even when they're not present.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey's one big mistake helped a contestant win a Chevy Trailblazer
Carey accidentally gave away a free guess to the player in the 10 chances game, helping her win.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 8-year-old boy who created a coffee brand just for kids
ECONOMY & WORK
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 8-year-old boy who created a coffee brand just for kids
The child came up with the idea out of his own love for coffee that he wanted to enjoy minus the effects of caffeine.
4 days ago
Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey chokes up and hugs 'Price is Right' team member 'who taught him every single game'
The two had a very old and special bond and the emotions were too much for Carey to contain.
4 days ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey had a brutal 3-word response for studio members who booed a player
No one wants to be booed when they're on live TV, especially if it is a game show.
5 days ago
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
ECONOMY & WORK
Guns N’ Roses founder teaches Drew Carey how to play an iconic song on 'Price is Right'
It's not every day that you get a rockstar to teach you an iconic guitar riff on "The Price is Right."
5 days ago
'Price is Right' models get a little too competitive as they showed their rivalry on live TV
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models get a little too competitive as they showed their rivalry on live TV
The models usually are very supportive towards each other and share a good relationship.
6 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans have one big problem with host Ryan Seacrest: "Half the show is..."
It's almost like there's something wrong with the new host every other day for certain fans.
6 days ago
'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' models and announcer casually turned into rockstars while presenting the prizes
You don't always get to rock out on a daytime TV game show but when you do, it is epic.
6 days ago
Daymond John goes backstage to make a deal with founder in one of the rarest 'Shark Tank' moments
ECONOMY & WORK
Daymond John goes backstage to make a deal with founder in one of the rarest 'Shark Tank' moments
There was a point during which the investors did not believe the entrepreneur had it in him.
Mar 9, 2025