'Price is Right' player loses out on a car just because he was too excited to listen to the rules

Despite the heartbreaking loss, the contestant did not lose his infectious enthusiasm and energy.

The environment on “The Price is Right” is often energetic, and contestants are usually pumped up, with excitement that's visible in their antics after getting past Contestants' Row. A player named Juan was one of the most energetic people that ever got to compete on the show. From the moment he went on stage, Juan showed no signs of calming down, even after host Drew Carey asked him to take the things down a notch. But all that didn't help him when he was playing for a brand-new car.

Juan was playing the Cover It Up game, and the rules for it wre quite simple to understand. The car had five digits in its price, and Juan had to guess each one. He had options from which he could choose; however, for each digit, the number of options went up. For example, for the first digit, he had two options. For the second digit, he had three options; for the third digit, there were four, and so on.

It’s rare for a contestant to guess all digits correctly on their first attempt, and hence, even if one of the digits that they guess is correct, they will get another chance at guessing the price of the car. They can cover up each incorrect digit with another one from the available options. Carey explained all this to the contestant, but he was just too busy jumping around and looking at the audience. “He’s only half paying attention,” the host said.

Screenshot showing the contestant and Drew Carey on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

Juan first guessed the price of the car to be $15,680. This was not correct, but the first two digits were right, so he got a second chance. This time, the contestant guessed the price to be $15,975. This was also incorrect, but the third digit was correct. On his next attempt, Juan guessed $15,942, but again, this was incorrect. Thankfully, the final digit of the price was correct, and the contestant got another chance.

This was Juan’s final attempt, and he needed to get the fourth digit right, with 6 and 3 as options. The contestant seemed like a nervous wreck at this point as he placed both cards on the board. He first put 3 and then covered it up with 6. This got his final guess to $15,962. Unfortunately, this was incorrect, as the correct fourth digit was 3.

The contestant got down on his knees but immediately sprang back up when he learned that he was going to spin the wheel later on in the show. His loss was not what people remembered from that episode, instead, it was his energy. Juan kept jumping constantly without breaking a sweat, and that kind of energy is infectious since even Carey could not help but get a few jumps in as he was playing the game. One can only imagine how excited he would have been had he won the car.