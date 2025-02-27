'Price is Right' cast members drench themselves in ice water for a social cause: "How's my hair..."

The executive producer did try to get away but cast members put ice inside his scuba diving suit.

"The Price is Right" is watched by people across America and the way host Drew Carey as well as the supporting cast interact with audiences, has played a part in making the show iconic. In the age of social media, the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was a trend embraced by fans and celebrities alike. It involved dumping cold water and ice over one's head to raise awareness about a condition called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). Since every major celebrity jumped in to support the cause, the cast of “The Price is Right” wasn’t left behind. Five team members, including host Drew Carey, took part in the challenge while an episode of the show was being recorded.

According to a report by the ALS Association, the challenge did succeed in raising awareness about the medical condition. “Your involvement has played a critical role in driving the progress we’ve made. We have an amazing community of people living with ALS and their loved ones and we must act urgently to make ALS livable and cure it," ALS Association President Calaneet Balas said.

On “The Price is Right”, the people who took part in the challenge were Carey, models Amber Lancaster, Rachel Reynolds, announcer George Gray, and executive producer Mike Richards. The host was the first to go and he nominated actor and comedian Wayne Brady before drenching himself on stage. The rest of the people on stage followed suit but Richards turned up in a scuba diving outfit and didn’t feel cold at all.

Screenshot showing Drew Carey, Rachel Reynolds, Amber Lancaster, Goerge Gray, and Mike Richards on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The rest of the cast nominated the “Let’s Make A Deal” cast and dumped the cold water over their heads. “How’s my hair?” Reynolds asked Carey as the water was dripping from her head. Lancaster and Gray noticed what Richards did to prevent feeling cold and took matters into their own hands. “That’s not fair,” the model said as the announcer took some ice from the floor and jammed it into the executive producer’s scuba suit.

The ALS Ice Bucket Challenge was supposed to be a fun way to raise awareness about something important. Some people, however, treated it as a joke and Carey took that personally. Five teenagers reportedly played a horrific prank on a boy suffering from autism who thought he was doing a good thing by taking part in the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge. However, these five kids poured a mix of urine, feces, and spit on him.

“The Price is Right” host was outraged upon learning about this and declared a $10,000 reward for anyone who found these kids and brought them to justice. At the time, the teenagers were charged with delinquency, assault, and disorderly conduct. If the police caught the kids, Carey said that he would donate the same amount of money to Autism Speaks.

WTF? Just saw this. Horrendous. These kids should be arrested and expelled. (Via @clevelanddotcom) http://t.co/ugqeLbu5ob — drewfromtv (@DrewFromTV) September 6, 2014

Bay Village Police Chief Mark Spaetzel called the prank "heinous” and the five kids did not have a good time after their prank. The school faculty also had to send letters to other students and their parents, assuring that this was an isolated incident and did not represent the majority of the student body at the Bay Village School District as per Cleveland.com.