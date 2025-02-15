'Price is Right' model ends up smashing the lights on stage while walking in awkward moment

Lancaster did regain her balance but she caused collateral damage to save herself from embarrassment.

Although Drew Carey may be in the spotlight most of the time as the host of “The Price is Right,” models who play their part on the stage also go viral for different reasons. Sometimes it's for giving a car away and on other occasions it could be for being stern with contestants. Being composed and in control with so much energy around is a task, and once model Amber Lancaster ended up losing her balance on the set and smashing a few lights.

As host Drew Carey was speaking about the Showcase Showdown before the commercial break, Lancaster was standing right behind him, smiling at the camera. She seemingly took a step back and tripped in her stilettos, but regained her balance just before an embarrassing fall. However, there was collateral damage as she had unknowingly smashed a stage light into tiny pieces.

Lancaster was shocked when she turned around and saw what had just happened. However, the contestant at the time, a woman named Leah, asked, “Did I do that?” a question that considerably lightened the mood as the models on stage assured her that it wasn’t her fault. "Are you OK?” she then asked to which Lancaster replied, “Yeah, I'm fine. I'm just gonna die of embarrassment." Drew Carey laughed off the whole incident and fans in the comments section of the YouTube clip felt the same. “You see everyone our models are only human after all,” one user called @davidfearis7335 commented. “If you're a light bulb there are worse ways to go out,” quipped another user named @wmst5065. No one blamed Lancaster and wrote it off as nothing more than just an honest mistake.

Amber Lancaster is not the only one who has tripped on “The Price is Right.” Host Drew Carey is also guilty of the same thing. However, unlike the model, he wasn’t wearing stilettos and he couldn’t even regain his balance on time. It was perhaps during a commercial break as many crew members were on the stage at the time. Carey and a contestant were standing on the side and dancing. The contestant had probably won a big prize just a few moments ago and was celebrating. Regardless, as he was dancing, Carey tried to balance himself on one leg but his body didn’t quite allow that to happen. He failed to balance himself on two feet, tripped on the stairs behind him, and fell on his back. He just lay there for a moment, looking up at the rafters, and just laughing.

“I’d get up but I’m too embarrassed,” he said. “My hamstring. I pulled a hammy,” he added. That was probably not true since he got up a few seconds later and looked absolutely fine. If a man wearing flat shoes can trip and lose his balance on those sets, it's understandable how hard the models in heels have to work on a regular basis.