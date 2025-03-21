'Price is Right' player reveals the incredible story of how Aaron Paul helped him get on the show

Aaron Paul is one of the most popular contestants that the show has ever had before he became famous.

Although TV personalities coming to “The Price is Right” to promote their shows isn't surprising, there are few who appeared on the show before they gained fame. Aaron Paul is one such celebrity who was a contestant on "The Price is Right" when he was unknown, and although he didn't enjoy his time on the show, the "Breaking Bad" star's appearance inspired his fans.

For Paul, the day that he came to the show hosted by Bob Barker back then, might be a distant memory but he helped a contestant be part of the show. This contestant’s name was Jarod and while he was celebrating after winning a TV set, he screamed out, “Aaron Paul, you told me how to get here.” This made Drew Carey curious and the host went ahead and asked the contestant about the statement after they were done recording the episode.

Screenshot showing the contestant on "The Price is Right" (Image source: YouTube | priceisright)

The studio audience still hadn’t left as the crew members were busy clearing the stage up. Carey took this opportunity to speak to Jarod about how the actor helped him to get to the show. The contestant just happened to come across Paul one day and greeted him as a fan. The actor reciprocated and obliged to his request for a picture. The two met once again by chance shortly afterward and this time, the man who plays Jesse Pinkman spoke to him for a good 15 minutes and told him what to do to be on the show. Carey then asked the contestant what Paul asked him to do when he got to “The Price is Right.” It turns out that the actor is a bit of a comedian as well. “He told me to jump in the air, pump fists, and say, “I fold jeans at the gap.” Carey was certainly not expecting it as he looked at the crowd in amusement before saying, “Congratulations.”

Jumping in the air and pumping fists is exactly what the "Breaking Bad" actor had done during his time on the popular game show. The year was 2000 and the host at the time was Bob Barker. Like other “The Price is Right” contestants, Paul had all the energy in the world. He was screaming out every word and jumping around everywhere. When he learned about the prize that he was playing for, the actor fell flat on his back.

The television star was playing for a brand-new car, an incredible prospect for any contestant. He was playing The Dice Game at the time and things were going well. However, he incorrectly guessed the final digit to be lower than what he had rolled. Paul was momentarily disappointed but got his energy back after learning that he was going to spin the big wheel later on.

Even the late great Barker had a big smile on his face and seemed charmed by the young actor’s energy. The legendary host undoubtedly would have been incredibly proud of the career he has made in television in the years that followed.