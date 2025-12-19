Powerball jackpot just reached $1.5 billion — marking one of the largest in game's history

Those who are lucky enough to win it would have perhaps the best Christmas of anyone.

People experience Christmas miracles in different ways, and for some of them, it can be a stroke of luck that makes them billionaires overnight. That is why a lot of people look forward to Powerball, and recent reports suggest that the jackpot amount surged to the fifth-highest it has ever been ahead of Christmas. If anyone is lucky enough to win that sum of money, it is safe to say that their lives would be a lot easier for years to come. On Wednesday night, no ticket matched all six winning numbers drawn, and now, New Yorkers are flocking to buy the tickets for Saturday’s draw.

Representative image of a Powerball ticket. (Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

A report in the New York Post states that drawing will be the 45th of the current jackpot run, breaking a record for the most drawings in a single cycle. For the Wednesday drawing, the jackpot was an incredible $1.27 billion, and the required numbers to win it were 25, 33, 53, 62, and 66, with red Powerball 17. For the Saturday drawing, the jackpot has an estimated total of $1.5 billion, and a cash value of $686.5 million.

Powerball officials were very happy about the jackpot figure and beamed with pride while speaking about it. “This jackpot is set to deliver the ultimate windfall,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO, before adding, “The jackpot grows with every $2 ticket sold, and a portion of each ticket supports local public programs and services. We encourage everyone to have fun and play responsibly."

Representative image of a Powerball jackpot amount. (Image credit: Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The last time someone won a Powerball jackpot was in September this year, when two winners in Missouri and Texas split a $1.787 billion prize. This was only the second time the game has produced back-to-back jackpots exceeding $1 billion, with the only other time it happened was in 2023, when California saw back-to-back jackpots of $1.08 billion in July and $1.765 billion in October.

With this new $1.5 billion jackpot up for grabs, potential winners are being careful about how they get their tickets. People often receive lottery tickets under the Christmas tree, but some believe that it could lead to legal drama, and prefer to buy their own tickets. “I don’t want anyone to gift it to me because then if I win that ticket, they’re gonna claim it,” said Edisson Damian, 40.

Representative image of a Powerball lottery winner. (Image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Ringo Chiu)

“Then we’re gonna end up going to court, and I don’t want any of that to happen,” they added. Some players said that they were going to distribute the money among the needy. Of course, they would keep a large portion of the prize for themselves as well. “I would share it with people who have nothing. People who don’t have a place to live or anything, I’d share it with all of them,” said Gelda of Cambria Heights.

