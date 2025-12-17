ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes

As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
A sign shows the estimated jackpot for Powerball in the window of a store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)
A sign shows the estimated jackpot for Powerball in the window of a store (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle)

Powerball's jackpot has reached an unexpected $1.25 billion following no winners in the latest drawing. This is only the second time this year the jackpot has exceeded a billion dollars. A lump sum payment for the winner would amount to $572.1 million before taxes, although the odds of winning remain extremely low at over 290 million to 1. The massive potential winnings have garnered significant attention, especially noted by billboards highlighting the billion-dollar amount, as per Forbes

Powerball tickets awaiting players at a convenience store (Image source: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)
Powerball tickets at a convenience store (Image Source: Getty Images | William Thomas Cain)

As per rules, a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding. The net winnings might drop to $360.4 million with a projected 37% federal marginal tax rate. Alternatively, at the same tax rate, annual installments would average $26.2 million. States like California and Florida do not tax lottery wins, although New York has rates as high as 10.9% ($62.3 million) and Arizona has as low as 2.5% ($14.3 million).

A customer buys Powerball tickets at Kavanagh Liquors | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
A customer buys Powerball tickets (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan) 

Mega Millions is set to take place on Tuesday with a $80 million prize, with a cash option that drops to $27.5 million after federal tax withholding. The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night. After notable previous jackpots of $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, the forthcoming Powerball jackpot is the sixth-largest in its history. Due to rule changes in 2015, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot have decreased from one-in-175.2 million to one-in-292.2 million. By eliminating one "Mega Ball" from the drawing pool, Mega Millions increased its jackpot odds from one-in-302.6 million to one-in-290.4 million and its prize odds to one-in-23.

Man selling lottery ticket at a grocery store. (Image Source: Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Man selling lottery ticket at a grocery store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

In an interview, Melanie Mesaros, spokesperson for the Oregon Lottery, explained the process involved when a Powerball jackpot exceeds a billion dollars. Due to the multistate nature of lotteries, winners’ names are not released immediately, as handling such large sums is complex. Mesaros also recalled Oregon's 2022 winner, Cheng Saephan, who won a record $1.3 billion. She stated that the excitement around jackpots builds significantly as sales increase, particularly past the $500 million mark, and this generates numerous inquiries about winning processes. "I would definitely, well, first of all, we do encourage folks to sign the back of their ticket. That way, if it were to get lost or falls into hands that it were not intended, you've got a claim to that ticket. The other thing is get advice from someone who's a financial expert or an attorney to help guide you," she advised. 

Representative image | Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson
Person buying Powerball ticket (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

"In the United States, with lottery games, you can choose what's called the cash lump sum option or the annuity, with all of it over a period of years before taxes. And so, how does that work, and what's your experience with players choosing between the lump sum and the annuity? Do you have tips, advice for what people should take?" the interviewer asked. To which Mesaros replied, "So we are not allowed to give financial advice. So the advice I have is that you should consult with a professional, an attorney, or financial advisor if you were to win a prize of this size." The crux of the interview was that the safest way to navigate a billion-dollar Powerball win is by consulting a finance professional. 

More on Market Realist:

Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account

Virginia woman accidentally wins $1 million Powerball prize after making the 'best mistake' of her life

California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
ECONOMY & WORK
Survey reveals the unexpected amount almost half of all Americans want for retirement
The figure is not a small one, and many believe that they won't be able to achieve that goal.
1 hour ago
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
ECONOMY & WORK
President Trump wants people to pay for their own healthcare — ACA subsidies to be stopped
For millions, up to $1,000 could be added to their healthcare premiums.
2 hours ago
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin is offering tech jobs with pay up to $200,000 — here's all you need to know
The government is looking for 1,000 people who will be hired for a couple of years.
3 hours ago
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
WALMART
Walmart and Target get FDA warnings for selling recalled product despite health risks
Despite being recalled, it was found on shelves for several weeks in November.
4 hours ago
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
ECONOMY & WORK
New report reveals how Trump’s tariffs could make it expensive for Americans to build homes
The President's tariffs have not made life easier for Americans so far at all.
5 hours ago
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
ECONOMY & WORK
Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes
As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.
6 hours ago
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
ECONOMY & WORK
You can now claim up to $7,500 from AT&T's $177 million settlement — key details revealed
A court ruling has changed the original AT&T Data Incident Settlement claim deadline from November 18 to Thursday, December 18.
8 hours ago
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
ECONOMY & WORK
Warning signs for Trump as 6 new polls shows a major drop in his economic approval
A Fox News poll indicated that 76% of respondents had an unfavorable opinion of the economy under Trump.
10 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant's daughter sheds tears of joy after $40,000 win — makes fans emotional
"So happy for him!! And his daughter getting emotional was so sweet, too!" a fan reacted.
14 hours ago
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
ECONOMY & WORK
New poll reveals CEOs are hopeful about AI's positive impact — but should you be worried?
In a Teneo survey, two in three CEOs said they expect AI to accelerate hiring.
1 day ago
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
ECONOMY & WORK
Home prices have dropped for the first time in two years — what does it mean for sellers?
Data from Parcl Labs shows home prices have dropped in multiple cities.
1 day ago
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
ECONOMY & WORK
Getting Trump's tariff refunds will be chaotic for companies even if court rules in their favor
With the administration rushing to avoid the tariff refunds, the process could be beyond complicated.
1 day ago
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
WALMART
Walmart shopper has a major problem with its return policy — calls it a 'rental company'
“You guys can go there and rent literally anything you want. Just take it back,” TikTok user Wyatt said in his now viral video.
1 day ago
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
ECONOMY & WORK
What happens if America’s top 5 billionaires split their fortunes? The answer is surprising
If they impartially distributed their riches equally among  342.5 million Americans, each would earn $4,629.78.
1 day ago
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
ECONOMY & WORK
White Castle recalls one of its most popular items nationwide — return ASAP for full refund
"Consumers with an allergy to milk or soy run the risk of a life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product," the FDA stated.
1 day ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
WHEEL OF FORTUNE
'Wheel of Fortune' fans point out that a tricky puzzle worth $55k was used on the show twice before
"Puzzle used twice in September 2006 and October 2001, and both not solved for $25K," a fan reacted.
1 day ago
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
ECONOMY & WORK
Entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki warns that many 'smart students' will lose their jobs to AI
The author of Rich Dad Poor Dad urged people to invest in themselves and not fall victim to AI.
2 days ago
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
ECONOMY & WORK
A look at the grocery items that have become cheaper after Trump's recent tariff rollback
“Price relief corresponds to farm and commodity cycles, where cheapening wholesale quotes come with surging output and bumper crops," an expert said.
2 days ago
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
ECONOMY & WORK
Trump admin rushes to secure tariff revenue ahead of Supreme Court verdict to avoid paying refunds
The Trump administration is scrambling to transfer tariff revenue into the U.S. Treasury in response to continuing legal actions from major companies.
2 days ago
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Almost 9 million Americans are missing student loan payments — and one factor is to blame
“They don’t have the money. That speaks more broadly to some of the weaknesses that we’ve seen in the jobs market for recent grads," an expert said.
2 days ago