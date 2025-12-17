Powerball jackpot just hit $1.25 billion — what the winner could take home after taxes

As per rules a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding.

Powerball's jackpot has reached an unexpected $1.25 billion following no winners in the latest drawing. This is only the second time this year the jackpot has exceeded a billion dollars. A lump sum payment for the winner would amount to $572.1 million before taxes, although the odds of winning remain extremely low at over 290 million to 1. The massive potential winnings have garnered significant attention, especially noted by billboards highlighting the billion-dollar amount, as per Forbes.

Powerball tickets at a convenience store (Image Source: Getty Images | William Thomas Cain)

As per rules, a lottery prize's lump sum payment is lowered to $434.7 million following a 24% federal tax withholding. The net winnings might drop to $360.4 million with a projected 37% federal marginal tax rate. Alternatively, at the same tax rate, annual installments would average $26.2 million. States like California and Florida do not tax lottery wins, although New York has rates as high as 10.9% ($62.3 million) and Arizona has as low as 2.5% ($14.3 million).

A customer buys Powerball tickets (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

Mega Millions is set to take place on Tuesday with a $80 million prize, with a cash option that drops to $27.5 million after federal tax withholding. The next Powerball drawing is set for Wednesday night. After notable previous jackpots of $1.3 billion and $1.5 billion, the forthcoming Powerball jackpot is the sixth-largest in its history. Due to rule changes in 2015, the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot have decreased from one-in-175.2 million to one-in-292.2 million. By eliminating one "Mega Ball" from the drawing pool, Mega Millions increased its jackpot odds from one-in-302.6 million to one-in-290.4 million and its prize odds to one-in-23.

Man selling lottery ticket at a grocery store. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

In an interview, Melanie Mesaros, spokesperson for the Oregon Lottery, explained the process involved when a Powerball jackpot exceeds a billion dollars. Due to the multistate nature of lotteries, winners’ names are not released immediately, as handling such large sums is complex. Mesaros also recalled Oregon's 2022 winner, Cheng Saephan, who won a record $1.3 billion. She stated that the excitement around jackpots builds significantly as sales increase, particularly past the $500 million mark, and this generates numerous inquiries about winning processes. "I would definitely, well, first of all, we do encourage folks to sign the back of their ticket. That way, if it were to get lost or falls into hands that it were not intended, you've got a claim to that ticket. The other thing is get advice from someone who's a financial expert or an attorney to help guide you," she advised.

Person buying Powerball ticket (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Olson)

"In the United States, with lottery games, you can choose what's called the cash lump sum option or the annuity, with all of it over a period of years before taxes. And so, how does that work, and what's your experience with players choosing between the lump sum and the annuity? Do you have tips, advice for what people should take?" the interviewer asked. To which Mesaros replied, "So we are not allowed to give financial advice. So the advice I have is that you should consult with a professional, an attorney, or financial advisor if you were to win a prize of this size." The crux of the interview was that the safest way to navigate a billion-dollar Powerball win is by consulting a finance professional.

