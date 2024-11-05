ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months

A representative of the California State Lottery cited the large number of claims that they process as a reason.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Customers waiting to buy lottery ticket at a store | Cover Image Source: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Customers waiting to buy lottery ticket at a store | Cover Image Source: (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Anyone who hits a jackpot worth millions is expected to be splurging on luxury housing, flashy cars, and holidays, but things don't work that smoothly for everyone. A California lottery fanatic recently came forward and claimed that he hasn't yet seen a single dime, two months after he won the Powerball jackpot worth $44 million. Jerry, a longtime lotto player, said that he tried his luck in August and purchased a ticket with his lucky number 1 in southern Orange County to become the sole winner of the top prize.

 

The winning numbers were 1, 2, 15, 23, 28 and the red Powerball 10. "It was exciting in a subtle way because you don’t anticipate ever hitting all six. Six numbers on the Powerball is … the odds are you’ll die before … You’ll walk out and get hit by lightning before you win that one," Jerry told KABC. The chances of winning the jackpot are slim at just 1 in 292,201,338, but the man clinched it.

Forms to pick numbers for Powerball | (Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )
Forms to pick numbers for Powerball | (Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Raedle )

Since the day he won the jackpot, Jerry has been waiting and growing impatient by the day to get his hands on the winnings. The new millionaire has finally lashed out against the slow verification process in place to ensure that the lottery prize goes to the rightful owner. "The process is horrible for a winner of a big … any big lotto winnings," he said. "They won’t tell you ‘By this date, you’ll get the funds.' They won’t tell you that. They leave it open-ended so you’re sitting, waiting daily," he added hoping to get the funds.

To be fair, this doesn't happen often and typically winners get to enjoy their reward within four weeks. However due to complicated processes, it does take time in some cases, Carolyn Becker, Deputy Director of Public Affairs and Communications for California State Lottery, told the New York Post. “California Lottery processes, believe it or not, 10,000-plus claims a month, so we want to manage the expectations of our winners,” she added.

When a person wins a jackpot, there are three scenarios that they can expect. Firstly, the small prize winners can expect to be paid out immediately. Secondly, people who win the mid-range prizes typically get paid on the next working day. However, in the case of jackpot prizes things can take more time. When somebody wins a jackpot, and isn't around to claim it in person, they worry if they are going to lose out on the winnings. However, the lottery states give people at least up to a year to claim the prize. Note that the claiming period does vary from state to state depending on the regulations.

Powerball play slips are displayed in a convenience store | Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama
Powerball play slips are displayed in a convenience store | (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Mario Tama)

Winners can also choose to get the money in their bank even though some lotteries will expect winners to go down to the office and collect the winnings in person. Among other things, it's advisable to make copies of the winning tickets and hire appropriate professionals. Additionally, financial advisors also recommend keeping the news as private as possible.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
NEWS
California man wins $44 million Powerball jackpot — he hasn't seen a single dime of it in months
A representative of the California State Lottery cited the large number of claims that they process as a reason.
3 hours ago
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
COSTCO
Costco customer tries to return a TV bought in 2002— all because it 'falls within the guidelines'
The model of the TV appeared to be a rear projection Samsung HCL552W, which was sold in the US market in 2002.
19 hours ago
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
NEWS
Michigan man misses out on jackpot by just one digit. Then, he wins $800,000 the very next day
The man wasn't convinced that he had actually won until he personally turned up to claim the prize.
1 day ago
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
WALMART
Walmart has an 'annoying' new rule that is making checkout process more difficult, say shoppers
Walmart introduced the new policy and restrictions after another retailer, Target, did the same.
1 day ago
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
NEWS
Family said they hid gold coins worth $50,000 in vault for 100 years. Then, an expert revealed its real value
The collection remained hidden for decades in the vault of a Philadelphia bank, unknown to collectors.
1 day ago
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
NEWS
Airbnb guest accidentally spills sauce on couch — now the host is demanding $3,000 to replace it
The guest finally sought help from the Reddit community and found some support as well as suggestions.
2 days ago
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
COSTCO
Costco shoppers share their best-kept secrets to beat long queues at checkout: "Don't go during..."
The user also highlighted the need for better tech at Costco to ensure that people can leave quickly.
2 days ago
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
NEWS
Rapper 50 Cent once sued Taco Bell for $4 million over a marketing joke that backfired
The rapper later joked that Taco Bell would have to change its slogan to 'We messed with the bull and got the horns."
3 days ago
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
NEWS
Wheel of Fortune player wins $67,000 with an unexpected move — even Pat Sajak was speechless
The marine pilot from Stafford took less than a second to win the game.
3 days ago
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
NEWS
Mom leaves her child unsupervised with the laptop. Then, she saw a $9,800 banana toy ordered on eBay
The child ended up spending a lot more than the price of the toy that the mother refused to buy.
4 days ago
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
NEWS
Newlyweds danced all night at a Jelly Roll concert. Then, he gave them $10,000 for their honeymoon
The musician made sure that the crew collected their details and reiterated that he was serious.
4 days ago
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
NEWS
Family empties grandad's coin jar after 70 years — spent a whole week counting an unexpected fortune
Several people on Reddit also suggested that some rare coins in the jar were worth more than the face value.
4 days ago
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
NEWS
Two 130-year-old coins worth millions could be in your wallet — its history is even more fascinating
Collectors have long been looking for the 1894-S Barber dimes which are worth over 2 million each.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant misses out on huge $1 million — viewers blame Ryan Seacrest for it
In the very first week of replacing the old host Pat Sajak, audiences are saying that Seacrest is having a rocky start.
5 days ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
NEWS
Arnold Schwarzenegger has a strange deal with Warner Bros — he pays them exactly $1 every year
He is known for keeping props related to the most notable characters that he has ever played.
5 days ago
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
NEWS
Woman who won $1.3 million jackpot forced to give it all to her ex-husband — due to a costly mistake
Her ex-husband found out about the money when the lottery authorities sent a letter to the address two years later.
5 days ago
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
NEWS
Man who got an unusual $20 bill from ATM finds out it's from 1940s —almost everyone had the same advice
Since the Federal Reserve estimates the lifespan of a $20 bill to be 7.8 years, it was a rare find.
5 days ago
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
COSTCO
Costco is bringing back its $20 membership deal — but hurry up, it's only for a limited time
The new deal comes at a time when Costco is offering major discounts to members for holiday season.
6 days ago
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
NEWS
Winner of $1.3 billion Powerball jackpot is an immigrant battling cancer: "I'll find a good doctor..."
The man even used his historic win in the U.S. to raise awareness about his people and their history.
6 days ago
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
NEWS
Guy buys world's cheapest Tesla for just $11,500. Then, a car expert revealed why he got it for so less
The YouTuber used the most minor issues in the car to negotiate a great deal for the popular EV.
6 days ago