ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account

Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Representational image of a man buying lottery tickets at a store (Cover image source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Representational image of a man buying lottery tickets at a store (Cover image source: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

People do try to figure out the arithmetic behind a lottery to increase their chances of hitting the jackpot, but it all eventually boils down to luck. That's why a Wisconsin man ended up winning the third-largest lottery prize in U.S. history based on a hunch. Manuel Franco bought 10 tickets for the Powerball on a fine spring day as he was feeling very lucky. He went to work the next day only to find out that he had hit the $768.4 million jackpot, as per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinal.

 

A Sign From the Universe

The 24-year-old detailed his story in a press conference after claiming his prize from the lottery. The resident of West Allis said that he bought the 10 tickets at a Speedway on Beloit Road in New Berlin, a suburb of Milwaukee.

Tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery | Getty Images | Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis
Tickets for the upcoming Powerball lottery (Image source: Getty Images | Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis)

That day he left work and went to the store a few minutes later to buy tickets worth $10, as he was feeling particularly lucky. Franco claimed that he felt so lucky that he even looked into the security camera and thought of winking at it. Franco shared that before hitting the jackpot, his biggest concern in life was to push his bank balance up to at least $1,000. Thus, the day after buying the tickets, he judiciously went to work, without even looking at the previous night's draw.

He shared that during the day, he heard the buzz among his co-workers that someone from Wisconsin had hit the jackpot, and that felt like a good sign. 

 

After getting home that day, Franco first checked the tickets that he and his girlfriend had purchased together but there were no winners. He then checked the 10 tickets that he purchased on his lucky day, and the third one among them had only won $4. Finally, the 10th ticket he checked turned out to be the lucky winner that matched all the jackpot numbers. As per Powerball, the winning numbers were 16, 20, 37, 44, 62.

Franco said that his heart started racing and he screamed for about five to 10 minutes after realizing that he had won. He added that his dad broke into tears after hearing the news. 

 

Due to strong ticket sales, the jackpot went up to a whopping $768.4 million. Franco had the option to take a lump sum amount of $477 million or receive the full amount in 30 annuity payments. The lucky winner chose the first option and took home about $326 million, according to Fox6.

While Franco wasn't sure about what he would do with the money, he said he definitely would not become one of those winners who go bankrupt in the future. "I plan to live my life normal as much as possible,” he added.

Franco's jackpot ranks as the third largest in U.S. lottery history at the time after the $1.537 billion Mega Millions Jackpot and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
NEWS
Powerball winner who won $768 million prize was a guy with less than $1,000 in his bank account
Franco was feeling so lucky while buying those tickets, that he even thought of winking at a camera.
6 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest almost in tears after expert reveals the staggering value of broken plates
Broken items are not known for fetching a lot of value but this artifact was different.
16 hours ago
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
NEWS
DoorDash driver gets order for one sauce packet from Taco Bell — now he's warning others to 'be careful'
Scammers have been getting more innovative each passing day and the public needs to be more careful
17 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' fans claim Pat Sajak was quite 'anti-social' and 'snarky' to the contestants
After his departure, Pat Sajak's time has been subjected to scrutiny while the spotlight is on Seacrest.
18 hours ago
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
NEWS
'Celebrity Family Feud' player tases his teammate for terrible answer and it's not even surprising
The 'Jackass' forever star Johny Knoxville came up with a unique idea to maximize performance.
19 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey mocks a product's price on the show — and it doesn't go down well
"I see what you're doing" the host said after the players lost two Plinko chips in a row.
1 day ago
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
NEWS
Chewy customer reveals one feature that could save your pet's life: "It gave me peace of mind..."
It's natural for one to panic if their furry friend suddenly starts acting funny or falls sick.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
NEWS
'Family Feud' contestant nails every top answer on the board. Then, it was her mom's turn.
The video was about Courtney's game but viewers couldn't help but notice what her mom did.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller says 'hallelujah' after she's told the value of her forgotten brooches
She got the rare brooches for free from none other than the maker himself in the late 1930s.
1 day ago
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
NEWS
Principal on Wheel of Fortune 'howls' after $86,000 win — now wants to give it back to his school
Throughout the episode, Sawyer sent a shout-out to Korte Elementary through the school’s signature “howl."
1 day ago
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
NEWS
Colorado mom loses $5,000 after romantic talks with 'Keanu Reeves': "I was convinced..."
She's married with two kids, but she's been chatting about everything with this person, from morning meals to steamy shower scenes.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey says "y'all are going to hell" after hearing a wild answer
When a survey question had a religious twist, Harvey got upset over an X rated answer.
2 days ago
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
NEWS
Drew Carey calls 'Price is Right' contestant the 'luckiest' ever after she won a car in surreal TV moment
It didn't seem like she was going to win big at one point but the show is just too unpredictable.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' contestant ends up with $68,000 — all because the rival made the 'worst' mistake
The audience could not believe the blunder that the woman had just committed, losing a chunk of cash.
2 days ago
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
NEWS
Subway customer wants refund after finding fingernail in her sandwich — there was one issue though
The woman also found jalapeno stems among her veggies that are deemed bad for a person's health.
2 days ago
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
NEWS
Two women tried to use a $1 million bill at a Dollar General — and they paid the price for it
One of the women said she had no idea that the other had such a bill and was just riding along.
3 days ago
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
COSTCO
Costco recalls a popular medicine due to 'contamination' fears — return them ASAP for full refund
The Kirkland Signature brand "Severe Cold and Flu Plus Congestion" has been pulled from shelves.
3 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers noticed an Army vet lose on purpose — then Pat Sajak realised why
Even if it was intentional, many seem to believe that it was for a noble cause.
3 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Kevin O'Leary reveals his worst deal that cost him $500,000: "What I did wrong..."
Investors on "Shark Tank" scrutinize every business proposal but it still won't guarantee returns.
3 days ago
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
NEWS
Kardashian family once came to 'Family Feud' and it was the only time a major show rule was broken
The veteran host also made his feelings on the matter clear in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.
3 days ago