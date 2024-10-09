ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings

The CEO at the local casino decided to make her birthday even more special by adding a gift to her winnings.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Images from the Facebook post | Facebook | @Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Getty Images | Bob Thomas
Images from the Facebook post | Facebook | @Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Getty Images | Bob Thomas

At a time when people are seeking longevity, celebrating one's 106th birthday is a victory in itself, but hitting the $1000 jackpot at a slot machine sweetened the moment further for Serafina Papia Peterson of Wisconsin. Peterson who lived all her life in the area is a regular at the local casino, and hence the CEO decided to double her prize as a special birthday gift, according to CBS58

 

Hitting a Milestone and Jackpot at the Same Time

Last year in August, the Arboretum Retirement Community in Menomonee Falls organized a birthday celebration for Peterson, who goes by the name Sarah and turned 106 on August 23. Sarah had lived in Milwaukee all her life and she told CBS58 that her parents immigrated to the city from Sicily. She retired in 1977 from American Motors and has been living with the retirement community for a while.

As per her birthday tradition, Peterson visited the casino to try her luck at the slot machine. While she hoped to win, Peterson's niece, Marge Larson revealed that her aunt won after accidentally pressing 400 instead of the intended 50.

 

“All of a sudden, we see ‘jackpot,’ and we looked down and she had pressed 400 by accident instead of the 50, and the jackpot was over $1,000,” Larson told WDJT.  Two days after hitting the jackpot, Peterson became a winner again when the casino’s CEO, Dominic Ortiz, doubled her winnings, KOAT reported.

“We’ve welcomed Sarah every year for her birthday and are grateful that she and her family celebrate with us,” Ortiz said in the report. The staff expressed that they wanted to make her birthday even more special.

Peterson was naturally elated about her winnings. "I’m happy to win this money,” Peterson told WISN. She added that she didn't know what she would do with the money but she wanted to make a good choice.

 

Peterson also mentioned that apart from the casino win, she is content with the jackpot she’s hit in life. Speaking to the outlet about her caregivers and family members, she said "They take good care of me.” Peterson shared that the key to living a long and good life for her has been the love for her family and her beloved little dog who is named 'Happy.'

"I lived a good life, I didn't drink, I didn't smoke, I didn't go to the tavern. I just lived a good life. I took good care of myself," Peterson further told KOAT. 

Earlier this month, another Milwaukee woman celebrated her 100th birthday with three other centenarians. Dolores Schwabe marked the milestone with family and friends by her side at Wilson Commons, an assisted living community, much like Peterson.

Representative image | Freepik | Image by wayhomestudio
Representative image | Freepik | Image by wayhomestudio

While Schwabe didn't hit a jackpot at a casino, her birthday was made special by three of her friends who have also crossed the 100-year mark.

"It's not very often that you see four people who are over 100 years old in one community,"  Rick Roeglin, Wilson Commons executive director, told the local news outlet WISN.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
NEWS
Antiques Roadshow expert gets emotional as he refuses to value a rare artifact with 'awful' past
The guest revealed that she didn't know about the trade mentioned on the disk when it was purchased.
2 hours ago
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
NEWS
A 106-year-old woman wins $1,000 jackpot on her birthday. Then, the casino doubled her earnings
The CEO at the local casino decided to make her birthday even more special by adding a gift to her winnings.
7 hours ago
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
NEWS
Shopper picks up $40 jacket at a sale. Turns out, it belonged to an iconic TV star and was worth way more
Sometimes things that don't shine turn out to be worth more than gold.
18 hours ago
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
NEWS
This country faced a rise in inflation and some economists are blaming it on Beyonce— sort of
Spending on restaurants and hotels increased by 0.3 percent in May which was the single largest influence.
23 hours ago
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
NEWS
Matt Damon once turned down the biggest salary ever offered for a role — a sweet $250 million deal
The Hollywood star said, "I've left more money on the table than any actor actually."
1 day ago
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
NEWS
New York's 'luckiest' store hits the jackpot yet again — sells its 8th million-dollar winning lotto ticket
Many are now heading to the shop from far beyond the county to try their luck.
1 day ago
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
NEWS
Boy sells lemonade to earn enough to 'see the world' before losing sight. Then, Travis Barker joined him
The duo also performed a cover of Adam Jenson's 2017 song “Street Fight”.
1 day ago
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
NEWS
She sold a Marilyn Monroe dress for $33 to pay bills in 1962. Now, it's worth an absolute fortune
Pam, 83, said "I could have made a fortune, but it wasn’t to be. I’ve had a happier life than Marilyn ever had. I’ve no regrets."
2 days ago
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
NEWS
Coin expert reveals some pennies are actually worth $20,000 — just watch out for this one detail
Early 1980s was a special era as several rare coins were minted then.
2 days ago
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
NEWS
Naive fisherman had a $100 million fortune right under his bed. He didn't know about it for 10 years
According to reports, the fisherman from Puerto Princesa found the item over a decade ago while he was fishing in the sea.
2 days ago
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
NEWS
Someone found a 'junk' painting in the attic — experts say it’s an original Picasso worth millions
For decades, the painting was hung in a shabby frame in the living room.
3 days ago
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
NEWS
There's an asteroid out there worth $100,000 quadrillion. And yes, NASA has aleady begun its journey
The asteroid was discovered by Italian astronomer Annibale de Gasparis on March 17, 1852, who named it after the Greek Goddess of the soul.
3 days ago
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
NEWS
Woman with modest $76 in her bank account discovers she's $49 billion in debt after a night out
In the video, another friend can be heard gasping and noting how she thought that Maddie was 'exaggerating.'
3 days ago
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
NEWS
Dad in financial distress takes orange juice back to shop. He returned with a $315 million surprise
The man from New Jersey who was looking to save a few bucks, didn't know what luck had in store for him.
3 days ago
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
NEWS
Man who bet life savings on single roulette spin returned to Vegas 15 years later and picked red again
In 2004, Ashley Revell from London won $270,000 in one of the most stunning events in gambling history.
3 days ago
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
NEWS
Army vet 'passes out' on Antiques Roadshow after learning the real value of his $345 Rolex from 1975
One of the rarest Rolex watches in the world was kept in a safety deposit for decades, unworn.
4 days ago
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
NEWS
Mick Jagger plans to give Rolling Stones catalog to charity, says his ‘kids don’t need $500 million’
The "Rolling Stones" singer said leaving a part of the inheritance might "do some good in the world."
4 days ago
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
NEWS
Man hoped he'd be a millionaire after rare meteorite hits his home. But now, he lives in fear instead
Inititally, reports claimed that it sold for $1.8 million which changed as the the dust cleared up.
4 days ago
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
NEWS
Pennsylvania resident gets a staggering $34 billion tax bill. Then, he realized what went wrong
The number was so large that it didn't even fit on a single line on the document.
4 days ago
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
NEWS
Nevada woman makes a copy-paste error in her house paperwork. Now, she's the owner of 85 homes
Her new properties were estimated to be worth around $50 million.
5 days ago