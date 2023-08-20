Pedro Pascal: The 'Game of Thrones' Star Who Now Rules TV Screens With a $10 Million Net Worth
|Name
|Pedro Pascal
|Net Worth
|$10 Million
|Salary
|$600,000 per episode
|Annual Income
|$1 Million +
|Gender
|Male
|DOB
|Apr 2, 1975
|Age
|48 Years
|Nationality
|Chile
|Profession
|Actor
What is Pedro's net worth?
Pedro Pascal, a Chilean-American actor with a net worth of $10 million, embarked on his career by taking on guest roles in several TV series throughout the 1990s. But mainstream recognition came with his role in "Game of Thrones," which opened doors for a meatier part in popular crime series, "Narcos," according to CAKnowledge.
What is Pedro Pascal's salary?
As reported by Variety, Pascal earns $600,000 per episode for "The Last of Us," translating into $4.5 million for the first season, making him one of the top-earning actors of 2023. Details of Pascal's paycheck for The Mandalorian aren't publicly available but he has reportedly sought an increase in pay for the show's third season.
Real estate holdings
One of Pascal's assets that stand out is a stunning house in the vibrant city of New York, where Pascal has lived for three decades. Thanks to success in television and roles in Hollywood flicks, he also has a home in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.
Pedro's best films & TV series
The Last of Us (Since 2023)
The Mandalorian (Since 2019)
The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (2022)
Narcos (2015 – 2017)
Game of Thrones (2011 – 2019)
Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)
Kingsman: The Golden Circle (2017)
Net worth growth through the years
|Net Worth in 2023
|$12 Million
|Net Worth in 2022
|$11 Million
|Net Worth in 2021
|$10 Million
|Net Worth in 2020
|$9 Million
|Net Worth in 2019
|$8 Million
Social media following
Foray into films
His notable films include "The Great Wall," "Kingsman: The Golden Circle," and "The Equalizer 2." Towards the late 2010s, he starred in movies like "Triple Frontier" and "Wonder Woman 1984."
Personal life
The established TV star has never been married and has close ties to his family but values his privacy. In 2021, he took to social media to celebrate his younger sister Lux Pascal coming out as a trans woman. His eldest sister Javiera Balmaceda is Amazon Studios' head of local originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America.
Early life
Born on April 2, 1975, in Santiago, Chile, José Pedro Balmaceda Pascal grew up in a family of medical practitioners alongside his three siblings. Due to the political turmoil in their homeland, Pascal and his family had to make the difficult decision to move to Denmark. His parents, ardent socialists, opted for political asylum in Denmark to escape the unrest. Reflecting on those times in a subsequent interview, Pascal shared that his family considered themselves fortunate to have escaped with their lives intact.
