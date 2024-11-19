Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?

Check out this selection of the top things you didn't know you could pawn.
Have you ever sat back and watched an episode of
Have you ever sat back and watched an episode of Pawn Stars and thought, "I bet I could get good money for my old stuff?" While you may not have the exciting finds that command hundreds or thousands of dollars at pawn shops, you may have things lying around that are worth something.
Whether you're planning on selling your vintage or other items outright or you need a temporary loan, a pawn shop may be the answer. It isn't the most efficient way to secure a loan , but it's an option. You can leave the item with the pawn broker in exchange for a loan amount, and if you repay it in time, you get the item back.
A pawn shop may not pay you as much for your stuff, but they take the hassle and time out of the equation. 1. Obviously, rare stamps can be a valuable item to pawn.
(Image source: eBay) If you possess some of the rarest stamps , you could get a good amount of money at a pawn shop or by selling to a collector. For example, a Ben Franklin 1-cent stamp is listed for thousands of dollars on eBay (up to $36,000).
2. Jewelry and watches can be worth a lot
Although it may not come as a surprise, remember that jewelry and watches can be among the most valuable items to sell or pawn. A number of factors influence the resale value, such as the gemstones included, the age of the jewelry, the rarity of the items, and whether they were owned by someone noteworthy. 3. Precious metals can fetch a nice pawn or resale price
Scrap metals are often valuable at pawn shops. You may have precious metals, whether they were once part of jewelry or not. Gold, silver, and platinum are some of the top-value precious metals.
4. Gaming consoles and equipment
If you have old gaming consoles, controllers, or related equipment, pawn shops and gaming stores may give you good money for them. The better their condition the higher the value, especially if they're still usable. 5. You can pawn firearms that are registered to you
Many pawn shops are looking for firearms to buy from you, so if you have firearms legally registered to you, you can pawn or sell them.
6. You can pawn electronics or resell
Pawn shops often buy electronics, especially if they're in great condition and of top brands. Maybe you have some old TVs, laptops, e-readers, and other electronics that you don't need. Try the pawn shop or list them on Facebook Marketplace to make some cash. 7. Games may be a fun item to pawn or sell
While these might not be the top-dollar sellers, board games may be of interest at pawn shops. The price you can get depends on if there's a demand in your area for those games, and vintage items can usually get more money.
8. Vintage items may be worth a lot of money
It isn't a secret that many collectibles are worth more money if they're considered vintage or retro. You might be surprised at what you have in your home or garage that's vintage and valuable — look up values of your vintage tools, technology, books, and more. Even
could be worth a lot! Disney movies on VHS 9. Workout equipment can be a great item to resell
We've all been there — paid a bunch for new exercise equipment and then let it sit untouched for months or years. You might get the most resale value by selling locally or on Craigslist.
10. Don't forget about antiques
Any antique items you have could be worth a lot of money. As Antiques Roadshow and Pawn Stars have shown us, it can be surprising what qualifies as an antique and how much it might be worth. 11. Memorabilia of important events are valuable.
If you have memorabilia like newspapers from a major event in history or concert posters, you could sell or pawn these for cash. Country Living reports that framed concert posters may be worth $100 to $1,000 depending on the artist and condition of the poster. This article originally appeared 2 months ago.