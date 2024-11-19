ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / MONEY 101

Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?

You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
UPDATED 6 HOURS AGO
Representational photo of a pawn store in Las Vegas | Cover Image Source: Getty Images/ Randy Faris
Representational photo of a pawn store in Las Vegas | Cover Image Source: Getty Images/ Randy Faris

Check out this selection of the top things you didn't know you could pawn.

intro
The host of "Pawn Stars" which has grown in popularity among reality TV shows (Image source: Pawn Stars)

Have you ever sat back and watched an episode of Pawn Stars and thought, "I bet I could get good money for my old stuff?" While you may not have the exciting finds that command hundreds or thousands of dollars at pawn shops, you may have things lying around that are worth something. Check out this selection of the top things you didn't know you could pawn.

A pawn shop
Representational image showing a Pawn Shop (Source: Unsplash/Acton Crawford)
Whether you're planning on selling your vintage or other items outright or you need a temporary loan, a pawn shop may be the answer. It isn't the most efficient way to secure a loan, but it's an option. You can leave the item with the pawn broker in exchange for a loan amount, and if you repay it in time, you get the item back.
istock
Representational image showing a user looking up products on eBay (Image source: iStock)
A pawn shop may not pay you as much for your stuff, but they take the hassle and time out of the equation.

1. Obviously, rare stamps can be a valuable item to pawn.

Ben Franklin stamp listed on eBay for $4,500.
An image online showing rare stamps for sale (Image source: eBay)
If you possess some of the rarest stamps, you could get a good amount of money at a pawn shop or by selling to a collector. For example, a Ben Franklin 1-cent stamp is listed for thousands of dollars on eBay (up to $36,000).

2. Jewelry and watches can be worth a lot

A vintage pocket watch
Representational image showing a vintage watch (Image source: Unsplash)
Although it may not come as a surprise, remember that jewelry and watches can be among the most valuable items to sell or pawn. A number of factors influence the resale value, such as the gemstones included, the age of the jewelry, the rarity of the items, and whether they were owned by someone noteworthy.

3. Precious metals can fetch a nice pawn or resale price

osman rana psyropqbs unsplash
Representational picture of a pawn shop accepting precious metals (Image source: Unsplash/Osman Rana)

Scrap metals are often valuable at pawn shops. You may have precious metals, whether they were once part of jewelry or not. Gold, silver, and platinum are some of the top-value precious metals.

4. Gaming consoles and equipment

Gaming controllers
Representational picture of vintage gaming titles on sale (Image source: M&S Variety & Pawn Shop Facebook)
If you have old gaming consoles, controllers, or related equipment, pawn shops and gaming stores may give you good money for them. The better their condition the higher the value, especially if they're still usable.

5. You can pawn firearms that are registered to you

istock
Representational picture showing an old pawn shop buying firearms (Image source: iStock)
Many pawn shops are looking for firearms to buy from you, so if you have firearms legally registered to you, you can pawn or sell them.

6. You can pawn electronics or resell

istock
Picture showing discarded electronics (Image source: iStock)
Pawn shops often buy electronics, especially if they're in great condition and of top brands. Maybe you have some old TVs, laptops, e-readers, and other electronics that you don't need. Try the pawn shop or list them on Facebook Marketplace to make some cash.

7. Games may be a fun item to pawn or sell

games
Games for sale at a pawn shop (Image source: M&S Variety and Pawn Shop FB)

While these might not be the top-dollar sellers, board games may be of interest at pawn shops. The price you can get depends on if there's a demand in your area for those games, and vintage items can usually get more money.

8. Vintage items may be worth a lot of money

ramon salinero qyxydbdqa unsplash
These vintage cameras including Polaroids could be worth a lot of money (Image source: Unsplash/Ramon)

It isn't a secret that many collectibles are worth more money if they're considered vintage or retro. You might be surprised at what you have in your home or garage that's vintage and valuable — look up values of your vintage tools, technology, books, and more. Even Disney movies on VHS could be worth a lot!

9. Workout equipment can be a great item to resell

istock
Image showing fitness equipment at a gym (Image source: iStock)
We've all been there — paid a bunch for new exercise equipment and then let it sit untouched for months or years. You might get the most resale value by selling locally or on Craigslist.

10. Don't forget about antiques

samuel ramos kjtboyptho unsplash
An image of a shop that buys antiques (Image source: Unsplash/Samuel Ramos)
Any antique items you have could be worth a lot of money. As Antiques Roadshow and Pawn Stars have shown us, it can be surprising what qualifies as an antique and how much it might be worth.

11. Memorabilia of important events are valuable.

istock
Man selling concert tickets (Image source: iStock)
If you have memorabilia like newspapers from a major event in history or concert posters, you could sell or pawn these for cash. Country Living reports that framed concert posters may be worth $100 to $1,000 depending on the artist and condition of the poster.

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
MONEY 101
Pawn shops are ready to pay thousands for these 11 regular items — do you have them?
You can make good money selling or pawning vintage items or other items in good condition.
6 hours ago
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
MONEY 101
How much do 'The Price is Right' models get paid? Surprisingly, it's a lot more than you'd think
The models who present the prizes have also become popular faces on the show and have bagged other projects.
1 day ago
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
MONEY 101
Your old Disney VHS tapes could be worth a fortune today — see if you own these iconic movies
If you have a box of Disney VHS tapes in around your house, it's time to pull them out because they could be worth thousands.
3 days ago
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
MONEY 101
Washington man wins $500,000 lottery prize. Then, he doubled it in a month with a ticket he misplaced
He always makes it a point to buy two tickets at a time and select his own numbers.
6 days ago
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
MONEY 101
Woman receives an unexpected $300 from stranger on Venmo — she knew exactly what was happening
The woman was apprehensive about the transaction and shared her experience on social media.
6 days ago
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
MONEY 101
Lottery winner makes a 'mistake' while signing up. Then, finds out it actually doubled her prize money
The woman even went on to say that her father's spirit had a role to play in her lucky streak.
7 days ago
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
MONEY 101
Shark Tank's Kevin O'Leary reveals the fastest way to earn $1 million — and it could work for you too
Apart from coming up with a unique idea, O'Leary also shared tips on pitching a business.
7 days ago
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
MONEY 101
Guy buys a second-hand fridge to store his kimchi. Then, he found $130,000 cash taped under it
The wealthy in Korea were hiding their money at home to avoid high tax rates at the time.
Nov 9, 2024
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
WALMART
Walmart shopper with a newborn cries after being forced to scan $500 in groceries all by herself
Walmart had earlier removed self-checkout kiosks from some of its stores but does not have plans for other outlets.
Nov 9, 2024
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
WALMART
A North Carolina man tried to pay at Walmart with a $1 million bill. It went as expected.
The man was trying to buy items worth less than $500 and insisted that his note was real.
Nov 8, 2024
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
MONEY 101
Woman couldn’t access her crypto wallet with $167,300 worth of Bitcoin. Then, a hacker came along
The woman learned the importance of remembering her credentials and now keeps her crypto in a storage device.
Nov 5, 2024
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
MONEY 101
Economist who won lottery 14 times used basic high school math — and without breaking any law
The economist did use calculations to increase his odds but did not break a single law.
Nov 5, 2024
Couple earns $3,500 a month in the most wholesome way — by letting dogs play in their backyard
MONEY 101
Couple earns $3,500 a month in the most wholesome way — by letting dogs play in their backyard
One of them said that talking to neighbors before launching the dog park at home is the key.
Nov 4, 2024
Do you store money in Venmo or PayPal? US government agency warns it's not as safe as you think
MONEY 101
Do you store money in Venmo or PayPal? US government agency warns it's not as safe as you think
Some apps do have the option to secure the funds using bank accounts linked to them.
Nov 4, 2024
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
MONEY 101
Grandad finds $24 million lottery ticket in old shirt just before it expired after a TV announcement
The retired security guard heard an announcement on television that a particular lottery ticket hadn’t found its prize winner yet.
Nov 4, 2024
Boomer couple spent their son's $114,000 inheritance on luxury trips — they have valid reasons for it
MONEY 101
Boomer couple spent their son's $114,000 inheritance on luxury trips — they have valid reasons for it
The couple are unapologetic about their decision and even have a club dedicated to spending the inheritance of kids.
Nov 3, 2024
People are ready to pay thousands for these 10 old items in your house — do you have them?
MONEY 101
People are ready to pay thousands for these 10 old items in your house — do you have them?
Anything from old Chinaware to vintage video games and Pokemon cards may be rare collectibles in this day and age.
Oct 31, 2024
Alabama waitress receives $10 million lottery ticket as a tip — but it turned her life upside down
MONEY 101
Alabama waitress receives $10 million lottery ticket as a tip — but it turned her life upside down
As soon as she won the lottery everyone from her colleagues to the customer and even her ex-husband claimed their share.
Oct 29, 2024
New Jersey man makes $500,000 by just investing in Lego — reveals how it's better than stocks and gold
MONEY 101
New Jersey man makes $500,000 by just investing in Lego — reveals how it's better than stocks and gold
The return on investment for these kits has outpaced that on certain stocks and precious metals.
Oct 28, 2024
Guy hits $150,000 jackpot at casino — still walked away empty-handed due to an unforgiving loophole
MONEY 101
Guy hits $150,000 jackpot at casino — still walked away empty-handed due to an unforgiving loophole
People in the comments were upset about the way casinos deprive people of their winnings by all means possible.
Oct 23, 2024