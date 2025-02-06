ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"

It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: Instagram | Family Feud)
Screenshots showing Steve Harvey and the contestant on "Family Feud" (Cover image source: Instagram | Family Feud)

Answers on “Family Feud” seem to be getting increasingly outrageous and Steve Harvey figured out ways of handling them, but some answers are just so out of this world that even he is as shocked as the audience. In one such moment on an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Frantz replied “Your best friend’s girl,” when he was asked, “Name a person you might be secretly attracted to,” according to a report in Monsters & Critics.

It is a part of popular perception that one of the unwritten rules of a strong friendship is that people never go after the person their best friend is dating or one of their exes. Frantz, however, did not hesitate before answering and Harvey simply looked at him and shook his head in disapproval.

Screenshot showing a shocked Steve Harvey on
Screenshot showing a shocked Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: Instagram | Family Feud)

But the host had heard the answer wrong. He turned to the screen and said, “Your wife’s girlfriend.” Frantz corrected him and said, “No, I said ‘your best friend’s girlfriend,'” and Harvey had the perfect response. “Oh, like that’s gonna make it better?” he asked, The board showed a huge red ‘X’ sign meaning that it was the incorrect answer as the studio audience laughed their hearts out.

The clip was uploaded to the show’s official Instagram handle and fans had their own hilarious takes. “Steve tried to help him out and cover it up,” wrote a user named @dj_larry_peace. "Lmk when your Funeral is Homie,” quipped another fan @jmvhititstrong. “Ayo, what’s wrong with that guy?” asked user @chris_0922cjx.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

Some people would say that it is still a viable answer. After all, he said it on a game show and not personally to anyone. However, some answers are so ridiculous that one simply cannot defend them no matter how hard you try. One such response was heard on an earlier episode of “Family Feud” from a contestant named Arvell. He was asked the survey question, “Give me a word or phrase that means naked.”

Without missing a beat, the contestant said, “Uh, can I say Nekkid?” He even spelled the word out and added a ‘bing’ sound to indicate that it was the correct answer according to him. Harvey couldn’t believe what he was hearing and he let it rip. “You can’t possibly be trying to pull that off on national TV,” the veteran host said. “You gonna sit up here on national TV and say, ‘Nekkid,’ and then point at the damn board?!”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

The host was so agitated that he even slammed his cards on the table in front of him. Arvell tried to defend himself but it was in vain. He said that he was sure Harvey said the word in one of his comedy sketches. “This is Family Feud. This ain’t a comedy routine,” the host shot back in utter disbelief.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' viewers have one major issue with the 'lame' prizes: "Why have their..."
Some fans believe that rising prices have forced the showrunners to settle for local destinations.
1 hour ago
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"
It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.
3 hours ago
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
ECONOMY & WORK
Pat Sajak cries 'oh my' to 'Wheel of Fortune' contestant after knowing about the prize she lost
This was a big let down and it was evident from the host's reaction after the Bonus Round puzzle.
5 hours ago
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' fans confused by Vanna White's 'strange' outfit on the show: "This is not an..."
Fans also went a step ahead and suggested that White should consider hiring a new stylist.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey tells contestant his 'gynecologist' answer was the 'best he's ever heard'
The answer was so shocking that both host and contestant just stood in silence for a few seconds.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant tries to cheat during game but Drew Carey pulls her up in awkward moment
Drew Carey clearly has a sharp eye as he helped keep the integrity of the show intact.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model reveals how Drew Carey's one gesture 'changed the history of television'
Carey has achieved a lot in his time as the host of the show, including his co-workers' respect.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest gets 'body-shamed' over one detail that has fans talking
Ryan Seacrest has a long way to go before he can be as loved by fans as his predecessor.
2 days ago
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
WALMART
Walmart shopper buy Great Value smoked paprika. Now, she's warning others after what she found inside.
There have been several complaints about Great Value products of late on social media.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a car with an 'insane' streak that left even Drew Carey stunned
It's not often that one gets to see such a captivating performance on "The Price is Right."
3 days ago
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
ECONOMY & WORK
Drew Carey reveals the two 'Price is Right' games players find the hardest to win: "You're stuck..."
There's probably no better judge of this matter than the veteran host of the popular game show.
3 days ago
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' model crashes Ford Mustang into a studio wall in bizarre TV moment: "The car is..."
Everyone in the studio was shocked for a moment before they all saw the funny side of things.
3 days ago
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
ECONOMY & WORK
Mark Cuban offers a life-changing deal to 'Shark Tank' founder who reminded him of his younger self
It's not often that the sharks get somewhat annoyed and still offer a huge deal to the entrepreneur.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest breaks down in tears after expert reveals the value of her dad's watches
Watches have always been valuable items but this woman had no idea just how much these ones were.
4 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
ECONOMY & WORK
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest blamed for accepting player's bizarre way of saying a Texas city
Some have even called out Ryan Seacrest for awarding the win despite the incorrect pronounciation.
4 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
ECONOMY & WORK
'Antiques Roadshow' guest left in disbelief after expert reveals the staggering value of his item
Items from the Olympics usually end up in some museum but this one was different and unexpected.
4 days ago
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right’ contestant who calls herself the ‘Original Karen’ gets blamed for her 'ugly' strategy
The strategy is considered unpleasant by a lot of fans since it involves cutting down another player's chances instead of making a better bid.
4 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey smacks woman's buzzer after she breaks a rule: "Stop hitting your..."
The veteran host proved his worth as an unbiased judge of the popular game show.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' fans call a model 'fake' after how she reacted during TV segment: "I find her..."
Although things in the studio went down smoothly, people highlighted issues on Reddit.
5 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
ECONOMY & WORK
'Price is Right' contestant wins a Porsche but fans think Drew Carey helped her with a clear hint
The veteran host loves to see the contestants win and he made a young woman's day for sure.
5 days ago