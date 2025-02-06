Steve Harvey in disbelief after 'Family Feud' contestant’s wild answer: "What’s wrong with that guy?"

It's not easy to leave the host stunned into silence, but some contestants come up with unbelievable answers.

Answers on “Family Feud” seem to be getting increasingly outrageous and Steve Harvey figured out ways of handling them, but some answers are just so out of this world that even he is as shocked as the audience. In one such moment on an earlier episode of the show, a contestant named Frantz replied “Your best friend’s girl,” when he was asked, “Name a person you might be secretly attracted to,” according to a report in Monsters & Critics.

It is a part of popular perception that one of the unwritten rules of a strong friendship is that people never go after the person their best friend is dating or one of their exes. Frantz, however, did not hesitate before answering and Harvey simply looked at him and shook his head in disapproval.

Screenshot showing a shocked Steve Harvey on "Family Feud" (Image source: Instagram | Family Feud)

But the host had heard the answer wrong. He turned to the screen and said, “Your wife’s girlfriend.” Frantz corrected him and said, “No, I said ‘your best friend’s girlfriend,'” and Harvey had the perfect response. “Oh, like that’s gonna make it better?” he asked, The board showed a huge red ‘X’ sign meaning that it was the incorrect answer as the studio audience laughed their hearts out.

The clip was uploaded to the show’s official Instagram handle and fans had their own hilarious takes. “Steve tried to help him out and cover it up,” wrote a user named @dj_larry_peace. "Lmk when your Funeral is Homie,” quipped another fan @jmvhititstrong. “Ayo, what’s wrong with that guy?” asked user @chris_0922cjx.

Some people would say that it is still a viable answer. After all, he said it on a game show and not personally to anyone. However, some answers are so ridiculous that one simply cannot defend them no matter how hard you try. One such response was heard on an earlier episode of “Family Feud” from a contestant named Arvell. He was asked the survey question, “Give me a word or phrase that means naked.”

Without missing a beat, the contestant said, “Uh, can I say Nekkid?” He even spelled the word out and added a ‘bing’ sound to indicate that it was the correct answer according to him. Harvey couldn’t believe what he was hearing and he let it rip. “You can’t possibly be trying to pull that off on national TV,” the veteran host said. “You gonna sit up here on national TV and say, ‘Nekkid,’ and then point at the damn board?!”

The host was so agitated that he even slammed his cards on the table in front of him. Arvell tried to defend himself but it was in vain. He said that he was sure Harvey said the word in one of his comedy sketches. “This is Family Feud. This ain’t a comedy routine,” the host shot back in utter disbelief.