Conman Rick Dugo, better known as "Thick Rick" or "Big Rick," found his hunting ground among gym enthusiasts at XSport Fitness in Libertyville, Illinois. Dugo's massive physique, flashy style, and tales of wealth drew gym-goers into his web of deceit. With a penchant for high-end cars and outlandish claims about his financial success, he quickly gained a following among regulars at the gym.

Dugo started by befriending gullible gym goers and then presented them with opportunities to make easy money. Among his claims was that he could procure various electronic goods, like iPhones, at a steep discount. He'd offer these goods to his gym acquaintances for resale at a profit, promising substantial returns. It wasn't long before Adam Albin, a gym regular, fell for Dugo's pitch, which was too tempting to resist for the cash involved.

As Dugo expanded his web of deceit, he didn't restrict his pool of targets to gym enthusiasts. Tim Donovan, a man looking for an investment opportunity, crossed paths with Dugo, who initially pretended to appear disinterested in Donovan's partnership proposal. However, a chance encounter led to a change in demeanor, and Donovan found himself in a seemingly enticing business opportunity.

Albin, Donovan, and many others became embroiled in Dugo's fraudulent schemes, each losing substantial sums of money. They soon realized that Dugo's tales of car washes and investment opportunities were nothing more than elaborate scams. Desperate to reclaim their funds, they embarked on a mission to expose the truth.

In his quest to bring the conman Dugo to justice, Adam Albin created a "Rick Dugo" Facebook page, where he provided a platform and encouraged other victims to come forward and share their experiences. This not only provided an outlet for those who had been conned by Dugo but also drew media attention to the story, making it increasingly difficult for the fraudster to hide.

The tireless efforts of Albin, Donovan, and law enforcement agencies eventually led to Dugo's arrest in March 2021. Prosecutors charged him with multiple counts of felony theft related to the losses incurred by Albin and Donovan. However, the charges in connection with Donovan's case were not pursued.

Dugo's criminal trial for the theft from Albin finally took place in 2022, and he was found guilty in 2023. He was sentenced to four years in prison, but both Albin and Donovan felt that the punishment should have been harsher. Despite the challenges they faced, these victims have learned valuable lessons about trust and vigilance in a world filled with scams and deception.

The story of Rick Dugo's exploits is a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the most unsuspecting places. While justice has been served, victims Albin and Donovan have emerged from this ordeal changed and forever cautious. Their relentless pursuit of truth serves as an inspiration to those who may find themselves entangled in scams and in a helpless situation.