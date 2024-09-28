Michelle Obama shows up at Costco promoting a new product that the kids are going to love

Costco shoppers in Northern California were met with a present surprise when they came across former First Lady Michelle Obama giving her new healthy drink, Plezi Fizz. In a viral video on TikTok, Michelle was seen at a Livermore Costco raving about the drink which she said was healthy and calorie-free, via TMZ. Shoppers gathered around the former first lady. In the 25-second long video, she can be seen talking to the crowd telling them about the healthy, low-calorie drink that also tasted good.

Michelle Obama | Photo by Paul Morigi | Getty Images for Glamour

According to reports, Michelle is the co-founder and a strategic partner of Plezi Nutrition. The brand's website said that the company is aiming at making food and beverages healthier as well as tastier.

While holding a box of Plezi, Michelle can be heard telling a crowd: "This is healthy! This is a healthy drink." She stood in front of a green Plezi-branded cart holding a free sample in her hand. “It’s got less sugar, less sweetness, and more nutrients like fiber and potassium than you’ll find in many drinks out there."

In a statement on the website, Michelle wrote: "We're starting with a beverage because we know how much concern parents and pediatricians have about sugary drinks."

Image Source: TikTok | @shakeandstirco2024

As per the reports, the beverages contain no added sugar and are made from juice content, which typically contains less nutritional value than whole fruit juice. Currently, the beverages are priced at $13.79 each and come in 18 flavors. The website also states how the drink is a brand new "alternative" and can be served as a "worry-free" drink which comes amid the country’s “nutrition-related health crisis."

The new brand makes total sense as Michelle has always been known for teaching Americans how to consume more cautiously. This drink which is created for kids aged six and up is designed to serve as an alternative to traditional sodas and juices. While the drink is sweet, it doesn't have very little sugar as well as fiber and other nutrients. For this brand, Obama has joined hands with actress Kristen Bell.

Many took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the pleasant surprise. "oh my god I could’ve seen her at Costco in the Bay Area today?!?!" writes @Duke. @NicolasReese writes, "Ok so when she gonna be by me??? I would be getting a membership just for this "

Image Source: TikTok | Kellie Christine Lea

Michelle Obama is one of the most admired women in the world. Apart from Plezi, Obama also founded Higher Ground Productions with her husband and former US President Barack Obama. The production house focuses on telling compelling stories and entertain and inspiring audiences from various races. Besides this, Michelle Obama is also a phenomenal writer. She has written her memoir "Becoming", which became a cultural sensation. The book takes readers through her inspiring life.

