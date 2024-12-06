ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."

The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.
PUBLISHED 57 MINUTES AGO
Screenshot of cash coming out of the wall (Cover image sources: TikTok | @adrianperu)
Screenshot of cash coming out of the wall (Cover image sources: TikTok | @adrianperu)

When someone talks about finding the best things in the most unexpected places, things such as a rare product at a thrift store or a winning lottery ticket come to mind. But does anyone imagine coming across cash hidden inside the walls of their house?

As unreal as it may sound, that is exactly what happened to TikToker Adrian Peru (@adrian.peru) who pulled out money from his walls. Yes, the man found a slit in his wall which was spitting out money like an ATM. In the video, he held his camera and explained how he found the money in the first place. "Look at this," he said while showing his table which was covered in cash, before showing the crack and saying, "I don't know if I want to peel it more."

Man showing hidden money behind a wall | (Image Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru)
The user pulling out currency notes from the slit in the wall | (Image Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru)

He then showed a shelf that was placed on the exact spot on the wall from where he was pulling the money. "This s**t fell off, I saw it wasn't big," he said. "I ripped it up more, but I saw like a dollar like that," he said. After pulling out all the bills that he was able to spot, the man realizeed that there was more behind the paint on the wall. "I see there's more, but I don't want to rip this more," he said. He then showed the entire wall and said, "I don't know if you can tell, but the wall is super patched up. What is it covering, it's super hollow," he added. Adrian then talked about how he is confused if the money is worth tearing the wall apart for.

Man showing hidden money behind a wall | (Image Source: TikTok | @@adrian.peru)
Man showing hidden money behind a wall | (Image Source: TikTok | @adrian.peru)

In a follow-up video, he talked about how he searched the whole house for money in the walls. He then said how he ended up ripping a dollar and didn't want to spend all the money he had to fix the wall. He then talked about how he utilized the money to buy a camera for his YouTube channel and then added how after spending most of the money he still had close to $500 left. He then showed another spot, "I am curious about this spot, do you see all the wrinkles," he said in the video.

Image Source: TikTok | @UncleKiKi
Screenshot of a comment joking about the discovery (Image Source: TikTok | @UncleKiKi)
Image Source: TikTok | @PatrickDowns
Screenshot of a user describing what they'd do (Image Source: TikTok | @PatrickDowns)

In another video, he showed the same patch that he was talking about and when he ripped it, he ended up finding more money behind the paint on the wall. He then started pulling out more bills from behind the paint. He then went on to poke a hole that was already in the wall and ended up finding a piece of paper that looked like a plan. "I am so confused, I felt paper but that was it," he said. "That's crazy, I don't know if the people who used to live here, left that," he said before ending the video. 

@adrian_peru After all that i just found this… 🗺️🏚️⛏️💵 #HiddenMoney #Walls #airbubbles #Warped #Hole #Cash #Update #Part3 ♬ original sound - Adrian

 

Many in the comment section talked about the unexpected treasure that the man stumbled upon. "I'd be running through my walls like the Kool-Aid man," wrote one user @Cait in the comment section. Many refused to believe that this was all true, "when the ink is too fresh and that paper is too white and clean. you just went too far with your story, Sir," @Mel added

You can follow Adrian Peru (@adrian.peru) for more such content.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
NEWS
Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."
The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.
57 minutes ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest stunned expert with Johnny Cash's mouth organ — and a bizarre request
The guest made it clear that he intended to hold on to the precious instrument for life.
23 hours ago
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
NEWS
Priest on 'Jeopardy!' misses two Bible clues but knows Megan Fox like the back of his hand
The priest could've won the game if he hadn't failed to guess answers based on Bible clues.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest starts crying after an expert revealed the value of her 'ugly' $10 painting
The guest's children called it ugly but she held on to it as it made her feel at peace.
2 days ago
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
NEWS
A 'Price is Right' contestant got so desperate to win big, he ended up injuring himself in wild moment
The contestant decided to do something different for the third slot and that backfired.
2 days ago
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
WALMART
Charli D'Amelio pretending to work at Walmart had everyone pointing out the same thing
Charli and her sister were called out for being out of touch with the everyday reality of workers.
3 days ago
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
NEWS
Expert exposes how to find out if your Amazon product is a returned item: "If you see this label..."
Former Amazon workers also commented giving further clarity about the meaning of the label.
3 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest lost for words after expert reveals her baseball cards are worth 7-figures
The cards were placed on a board with notes handwritten by some of the players in them.
3 days ago
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
NEWS
Jelly Roll buys $2.50 lemonade from kids on a hot day. Then, he had a surprise they’d never forget.
The country star also shared advice with the kids about investing the money and saving some of it.
3 days ago
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
NEWS
Shark Tank rejected his pitch in 2013. 5 years later, he built a $1 billion company and sat next to them.
In the years after the rejection of "Shark Tank," the firm grabbed the attention of big players such as Richard Branson.
4 days ago
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
NEWS
Aunt on deathbed tells nephew to look 'under her sewing machine' to find a $25 million secret
His uncle had bought it for $10 in London while serving as a soldier in World War II.
4 days ago
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
NEWS
Ken Jennings apologizes for a sexist clue in one of the most bizarre moments in 'Jeopardy' history
The host Jennings and the winner of the game both quickly apologized for the problematic mistake.
4 days ago
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
NEWS
What the 'Shark Tank' judges get paid to be on TV is way more than most people make in a lifetime
Sharks have also endured some of the worst pitches in America while making profits from several investments.
4 days ago
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
COSTCO
A Costco customer once tried to return her 'dead' Christmas tree in January. It went as expected.
Costco's generous return policy has resulted in numerous bizarre stories shared online.
4 days ago
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' offers a life-changing deal to 15-year-old who came up with a simple umbrella pitch
The boy first thought of it when he was just 8 years old and started working on it with his father.
5 days ago
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
WALMART
A senior Walmart worker couldn't afford to retire. A 15-second video brought her a suprising $180,000.
The TikTok campaign helped the user collect a lot more than he intended to through a fundraiser.
5 days ago
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
NEWS
How much does Jim Thornton earn? The voice behind 'Wheel of Fortune' gets a staggering paycheck
Thornton has been a familiar voice for the audiences for more than a decade now.
5 days ago
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
NEWS
A homeless veteran found $2,000 in cash on the ground — what he did with it was truly remarkable
He proved everybody wrong when he chose to rise above greed.
5 days ago
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
NEWS
Ryan Reynolds once came to Antiques Roadshow with a '$100 million' item - but there was one catch
The actor had brought an ancient treasure and was playing his character from a Netflix movie.
6 days ago
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
WALMART
Walmart worker issues chilling warning to women about using store restrooms: "I never use..."
The TikToker has seen it happen only a couple of times but says checking is always better.
6 days ago