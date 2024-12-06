Man finds hidden cash in house wall, debates tearing up the entire place: "There's gotta be more..."

The user finally decided to spend what he found on a camera and still had $500 left.

When someone talks about finding the best things in the most unexpected places, things such as a rare product at a thrift store or a winning lottery ticket come to mind. But does anyone imagine coming across cash hidden inside the walls of their house?

As unreal as it may sound, that is exactly what happened to TikToker Adrian Peru (@adrian.peru) who pulled out money from his walls. Yes, the man found a slit in his wall which was spitting out money like an ATM. In the video, he held his camera and explained how he found the money in the first place. "Look at this," he said while showing his table which was covered in cash, before showing the crack and saying, "I don't know if I want to peel it more."

The user pulling out currency notes from the slit in the wall | (Image Source: TikTok | @adrian_peru)

He then showed a shelf that was placed on the exact spot on the wall from where he was pulling the money. "This s**t fell off, I saw it wasn't big," he said. "I ripped it up more, but I saw like a dollar like that," he said. After pulling out all the bills that he was able to spot, the man realizeed that there was more behind the paint on the wall. "I see there's more, but I don't want to rip this more," he said. He then showed the entire wall and said, "I don't know if you can tell, but the wall is super patched up. What is it covering, it's super hollow," he added. Adrian then talked about how he is confused if the money is worth tearing the wall apart for.

Man showing hidden money behind a wall | (Image Source: TikTok | @adrian.peru)

In a follow-up video, he talked about how he searched the whole house for money in the walls. He then said how he ended up ripping a dollar and didn't want to spend all the money he had to fix the wall. He then talked about how he utilized the money to buy a camera for his YouTube channel and then added how after spending most of the money he still had close to $500 left. He then showed another spot, "I am curious about this spot, do you see all the wrinkles," he said in the video.

Screenshot of a comment joking about the discovery (Image Source: TikTok | @UncleKiKi)

Screenshot of a user describing what they'd do (Image Source: TikTok | @PatrickDowns)

In another video, he showed the same patch that he was talking about and when he ripped it, he ended up finding more money behind the paint on the wall. He then started pulling out more bills from behind the paint. He then went on to poke a hole that was already in the wall and ended up finding a piece of paper that looked like a plan. "I am so confused, I felt paper but that was it," he said. "That's crazy, I don't know if the people who used to live here, left that," he said before ending the video.

Many in the comment section talked about the unexpected treasure that the man stumbled upon. "I'd be running through my walls like the Kool-Aid man," wrote one user @Cait in the comment section. Many refused to believe that this was all true, "when the ink is too fresh and that paper is too white and clean. you just went too far with your story, Sir," @Mel added.

You can follow Adrian Peru (@adrian.peru) for more such content.