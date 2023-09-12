Prominent American film studios that have faded into the pages of history

The interior of a cinema designed in the Art Deco style | Getty Images | Photo by Hulton-Deutsch Collection

In the ever-evolving landscape of cinematic history, certain film studios have left an indelible mark, before vanishing from the silver screen. From the rise and fall of major players like RKO Radio Pictures to the creative endeavors of studios like Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment, join us as we delve into the stories behind some of the most iconic studios.

Dimension Films (1992-2019)

Clive Barker and actress Terry Farrell attend the premiere of "Hellraiser III - Hell On Earth" | Getty Images | Photo by Vinnie Zuffante

Dimension Films, initially established as a genre film division within Miramax by the Weinstein brothers, eventually became part of The Weinstein Company (TWC) in 2005 after their departure from Miramax. The studio predominantly specialized in producing independent films, with a strong focus on horror and sci-fi genres, and was recognized for creating the "Spy Kids" franchise. The studio found its niche in the horror genre, releasing numerous sequels to iconic franchises like "Halloween," "Hellraiser," and "Children of the Corn." Dimension Films also played a pivotal role in the success of the first four installments of the "Scream" film series. It later ventured into comedy, contributing titles such as "Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back" and "Bad Santa." However, with TWC's bankruptcy and subsequent acquisition by Lantern Entertainment in 2018, ViacomCBS secured the rights to a substantial portion of Miramax's assets. Presently, Dimension Films exists primarily as an in-name-only entity.

Touchstone Pictures (1984-2017)

The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou Screening Mark Mothersbaugh, Jonathan McHugh and Wes Anderson | Getty Images | Photo by Randall Michelson

Touchstone Pictures, a subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, was established in 1984 as a film production label within Walt Disney Studios. Touchstone's creation was meant to provide a platform for producing more mature films targeted at adult audiences, distinct from Disney's typical family-oriented offerings. All films released under the Touchstone banner received financial backing from Walt Disney Studios. Touchstone Pictures' major productions include the Tom Hanks-led romantic comedy "Splash," Robin Williams' iconic "Good Morning, Vietnam," Wes Anderson's "The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou," and Martin Scorsese's "The Color of Money." In 2009, Disney entered into a five-year, 30-picture distribution agreement with DreamWorks Pictures, allowing DreamWorks' films to be distributed under the Touchstone banner. This partnership concluded in 2016 with Touchstone's final release.

RKO Radio Pictures (1929-1959)

Orson Wells as Charles Kane in Citizen Kane | Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

RKO Radio Pictures, often referred to as RKO Pictures or simply RKO, held a prominent position among the original "Big Five" American film studios during Hollywood's Golden Age, namely MGM, Paramount, Fox, Warner Bros., and RKO Pictures. RKO is the only studio among the original Big Five that has since ceased operations since then. RKO's inception resulted from the amalgamation of the Keith-Albee-Orpheum theater chain and Joseph P. Kennedy's Film Booking Offices of America studio in 1928. RKO was renowned for its musicals and served as the home to several prominent stars of the Golden Age. RKO boasted a roster of celebrated talents, including Katharine Hepburn, Fred Astaire, and Ginger Rogers. Cary Grant also emerged as a central figure for the studio, starring in numerous iconic screwball comedies closely associated with RKO.

The studio achieved remarkable success, contributing to some of the most influential films in cinematic history, such as "Citizen Kane" and the original 1933 "King Kong." However, following a tumultuous period under Howard Hughes' leadership, General Tire and Rubber Company acquired RKO in 1955 and announced its closure in 1957.

Trimark Pictures (1984-2001)

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn in a scene from the film 'Overboard', 1987 | Getty Images | Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Founded as Vidmark Entertainment in 1984, Trimark Pictures got its name in 1989, and in its early years, primarily focused on producing straight-to-video films. Its early notable production was "Going Overboard," which marked the on-screen debut of Adam Sandler and featured a small role for Billy Bob Thornton.

Trimark gained recognition for its willingness to release films that pushed the boundaries of convention, including Peter Jackson's gruesome zombie flick, "Braindead." However, in March 2001, Trimark underwent a merger with Lionsgate, a move that effectively halted the studio from continuing its independent film releases. This merger marked a significant turning point in Trimark's history, as it became part of a larger entertainment conglomerate.

Warner Bros. Family Entertainment (1992-2009)

Warner Bros Studios | Getty Images | Photo by Amy T. Zielinski

In 1992, Warner Bros. established a dedicated family division known as Warner Bros. Family Entertainment. This division aimed to produce a wide range of family-oriented films and television shows, setting them apart from the broader Warner Bros. portfolio. Their debut theatrical release, "Dennis the Menace" in 1993, became a box office hit, grossing over $50 million domestically.

Warner Bros. Family Entertainment was responsible for crafting timeless family classics such as "Free Willy," "The Secret Garden," "My Dog Skip," "The Iron Giant," and the beloved "Space Jam." However, not every venture was a success, and by the 2000s, Warner Bros. Family Entertainment gradually reduced its film production output. Eventually, in 2009, the studio ceased its operations.

Blue Sky Studios (1987-2021)

Virginia Troconis presents DVD 'Ice Age 3' | Getty Images | Photo by Juan Naharro Gimenez

Blue Sky Studios, primarily known for the beloved "Ice Age" franchise, was established in 1987 by former MAGI employees. Situated in Greenwich, Connecticut, Blue Sky initially focused on creating visual effects for commercials and films using in-house rendering software. Their first feature-length production, "Ice Age," debuted in 2002, setting the stage for a string of 12 more films. These included family-oriented animated works like "Robots," "Epic," "Rio," and, five installments of the Ice Age series. 20th Century Fox served as the distributor for Blue Sky Studios' theatrical releases, as the animation studio was a subsidiary of the company. However, with the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by the Walt Disney Company, Blue Sky Studios ceased production in April 2021 due to the economic challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Weinstein Company (2005-2018)

Actors Bradley Cooper and Robert De Niro attend the "Silver Linings Playbook" Tribeca Teaches Benefit Premiere | Getty Images | Photo by Jim Spellman

The Weinstein Company (TWC), once a prominent mini-major film studio in North America, was established in March 2005 by brothers Bob and Harvey Weinstein following their departure from Miramax. The studio gained recognition for its involvement in the distribution and production of highly acclaimed and popular films like "Inglourious Basterds," "Silver Linings Playbook," "The Master," "Paddington," and many others. However, Harvey Weinstein was removed from the firm after facing sexual assault and harassment allegations from over 100 women. In February 2018, TWC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and subsequently, Lantern Entertainment, an independent studio, acquired the majority of TWC's film assets and library. In March 2019, Lantern Entertainment underwent a transformation into Spyglass Media Group, licensing their film libraries to Spyglass. In 2021, Spyglass further sold a significant portion of TWC's catalog to Lionsgate as part of an acquisition deal.

Film District (2010-2014)

Adrianne Palicki arrives at the world premiere of Red Dawn at the Alamo Drafthouse | Getty Images | Photo by Rick Kern

Situated in Los Angeles, Film District emerged as an independent studio, co-founded by Bob Berney and Peter Schlessel in September 2010. This dynamic studio specialized in various aspects of the entertainment industry, including distribution, production, acquisitions, and financing. Film District's home video releases were handled by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, with the exception of "Red Dawn," distributed by 20th Century Fox Home Entertainment. Their inaugural production was the highly successful supernatural horror film "Insidious," in collaboration with Blumhouse Productions, and their diverse portfolio included releases such as "Soul Surfer," "Drive," "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark," and the 2013 reboot of "Evil Dead." In 2014, the studio underwent a transformation, becoming part of Focus Features, marking the conclusion of releases under the Film District banner.

Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment (1960-1987)

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer | Getty Images | Photo by brands better images

Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment is best recognized for beloved stop-motion holiday classics like "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer." These timeless TV movies, crafted during the '60s and '70s, featured a unique animation technique known as "Animagic." Established in New York City in September 1960, the studio left an indelible mark on holiday entertainment. While renowned for their seasonal specials, Rankin/Bass also ventured into non-seasonal TV films. During the early '70s, they even created four TV movies as part of ABC's "The ABC Saturday Superstar Movie" series. Sadly, the studio ceased production in March 1987.

New World Pictures (1970-1997)

Ingrid Thulin (left) and Liv Ullman in a scene from Cries and Whispers | Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

Founded in 1970 by the Corman brothers, Robert and Gene, New World Pictures emerged as an independent film studio. Initially focused on movie production and distribution, the company diversified into television production in 1984. By 1993, New World Pictures ventured into broadcasting by acquiring seven television stations. The studio served as the American distributor for some of Ingmar Bergman's films, including "Cries and Whispers" and "Autumn Sonata." During the '80s, it explored the horror genre with releases like "The Slumber Party Massacre," "Children of the Corn," and the supernatural classic "Hellraiser." However, in the '90s, the studio's film production declined, leading to its closure in January 1997.

