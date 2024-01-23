Name William Fichtner Net Worth $4 Million Sources of Income Acting, production, investments Date of Birth November 27, 1956 Age 67 Years Gender Male Nationality American Profession Actor, voice actor, producer

Also Read: From 'The Witch' to 'The Queen's Gambit' and 'The Northman': Anya Taylor-Joy's Career and Net Worth

Remembered for his performance in "Prison Break" and "Invasion," American actor William Fichtner has amassed a $4 million net worth through the course of his career. Over the years, he has worked with A-list actors and directors, including Kathryn Bigelow, Will Ferrell, Jean Louisa Kelly, Sandra Bullock, Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro. Beyond appearances, the actor has lent his voice to various video games.

William Fichtner attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "Krystal" | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Ever since Fichtner started his acting career in 1987, portraying Josh Snyder in the soap opera "As the World Turns," acting has been the major contributor of revenue to his wealth. He appeared in various productions like "Contact," "Heat," "Armageddon," "Black Hawk Down," "Crash," and "The Dark Knight," and earned numerous nominations for his role in "Crash."

Also Read: From 'Beetlejuice' to 'Stuart Little' and Beyond: Actress Geena Davis' Work and Net Worth

Besides films, Fichtner ventured into voice acting, lending his voice to characters in video games like "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City" and "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas." He contributed to the sci-fi TV series "Invasion" and portrayed the FBI Agent Alexander Mahone in "Prison Break."

(L-R) Actors Rachael Taylor, William Fichtner, and Travis Fimmel | Getty Images | Photo by Amanda Edwards

Also Read: From Success on TV to Movie Stardom With 'John Wick': Adrianne Palicki's Career and Net Worth

Fichtner also appeared in "Entourage" as TV producer Phil Yagoda and voiced the character of Master Sergeant Sandman in "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3." Furthermore, he appeared in "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," directed the film "Cold Brook," and narrated the documentary "Porsche: Decades of Disruption."

Actor William Fichtner and his wife Kymberly Kalil | Getty Images | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Instagram 26,000 Followers Facebook 11,000 Followers

Actor William Fichtner signs autographs as he arrives at the 2009 NHL Awards | Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

Fichtner got married twice in his life. He first exchanged vows with Betsy Aidem in 1987 but parted ways in 1996, and later met actress Kymberly Kalil. After dating for more than a year, the couple got married in 1998, and have two kids, Vangel and Sam. In 2006, the actor bought a house in Glendale, California for $1.64 million.

- Awards Circuit Community Awards 2005: Best Cast Ensemble for "Crash"

- Hollywood Film Awards 2005: Ensemble of the Year for "Crash"

- Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006: Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture for "Crash"

- Boston Film Festival 2016: Best Ensemble Cast for "American Wrestler: The Wizard"

- Hollywood Reel Independent Film Festival 2017: Best Actor for "The Neighbour"

- Woodstock Film Festival 2018: Carpe Diem Andretta Award for "Cold Brook"

Chris Bridges, Jennifer Esposito, Matt Dillon, Sandra Bullock, Terrence Howard, Bahar Soomekh, Thandie Newton, Larenz Tate, William Fichtner, and others | Getty Images | Photo by KMazur

Who is William Fichtner's wife?

Fichtner has been married to Kymberly Kalil since 1998.

Does William Fichtner have any children?

Yes. William has two children: Vangel Fichtner and Sam Fichtner.

How many siblings does William Fichtner have?

William Fichtner has four siblings: Mary Fichtner, Margaret Fichtner, Pamela Fichtner, and Patricia Fichtner.

What are some of William Fichtner's best movies?

William Fichtner's best works include "Armageddon," "Black Hawk Down," "Crash," "Drive Angry," "Ninja Turtles," "Cold Brook," "The Neighbor," and "Josie & Jack" to name a few.

More from MARKETREALIST

A Black Belt in Karate who was a Nemesis for top Action Heroes: Dolph Lundgren's Life and Net Worth

The Force Behind the 'Law & Order' Franchise; What Is Dick Wolf's Net Worth?