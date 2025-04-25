‘Jeopardy’ insider reveals what Ken Jennings found the hardest part about hosting the show

Jennings is loved by fans of the show ever since he became one of its most dominant contestants.

Hosting “Jeopardy!” might be a job that Ken Jennings has grown to love in the last few years, but there are still parts of it that he doesn’t enjoy. A report in The US Sun has pointed out the one thing that Jennings feels is the hardest part of being a host, based on an insider account.

It might seem like a lot of fun, but taping the show usually takes place in Los Angeles on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and five shows are taped each day, three in the morning and a couple more in the afternoon. Jennings lives in Seattle with his family, which means he has to travel on a weekly basis to Los Angeles for his work.

He reportedly has smaller homes in Los Angeles where he stays on the days he has to tape for the show, but that’s not what bothers him the most about his work. The insider told the publication that Jennings’s biggest issue is the fact that he has to stay away from his family, even if it is for a few days a week. His family, which includes his wife and two kids, all live in a beautiful three-storey home in Seattle. “Ken was honest about being away from his family being the hardest part of the job,” the insider said. About moving to Los Angeles with his family, Jennings believes that his wife and kids have built a good life in Seattle and that they are happy with where they are staying. The host also said that Los Angeles was “not for them.”

“He said that despite how tough it is to be away, which only gets harder the busier his schedule was, he has no plans on moving to LA. He was adamant that his family had built a great life in Seattle they’re happy with. LA is not for them,” the insider mentioned to the publication. Serving as the host on “Jeopardy!” isn’t the only thing Jennings does. He has other engagements all year long as a popular celebrity.

The last time his team made it to the playoffs, this guy wasn't born yet. He just started his sophomore year of college. Congrats @Mariners! pic.twitter.com/pFgC2BbMqI — Ken Jennings (@KenJennings) October 1, 2022

However, being as popular as he is, the former “Jeopardy!” champion lives a relatively modest life compared to other celebrities with a similar level of fame. Yes, his lakefront estate in Seattle is quite luxurious, but he still drives to work in his Toyota Corolla. One insider claimed that he wanted to raise his children away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. That could be one of the reasons why his family hasn’t moved to LA as well.

"Ken is a national celebrity, and has been for years, but he is decidedly not a creature of Hollywood and has purposely chosen to raise his family in Seattle instead of Los Angeles,” the insider said. “But he isn't a hermit and loves interacting with real Jeopardy! fans that he crosses paths with online and during his frequent commutes.”