Privacy Policy Terms of Use
'Jeopardy' legend Ken Jennings has one opponent he never wants to face: 'He doesn't have..."

He has transitioned from contestant to host quite smoothly, but fans still want him to play the game.
PUBLISHED 9 HOURS AGO
Screenshot showing Ken Jennings on "Jeopardy!" (Cover image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)
Ken Jennings is considered a legend not only on "Jeopardy!" but in the entire TV game show universe, because of his 74-game winning streak during his time as a contestant on the show. Although some have won more prize money than him and others have had winning streaks on the show but no one has come close to breaking Jennings's record. But even the former iconic player and present host doesn't want to step into the arena as a player because he doesn't want to face one player, according to The US Sun.

via GIPHY

 

The report claims that an insider of the show said that Jennings is not too keen on going up against James Holzhauer. The host’s 74-game undefeated streak is followed by Holzhauer who once went 32 games without losing in 2019. That’s not all.

 

That year, he was also on the Tournament of Champions, which saw him earn a whopping $2.5 million in prize money. Holzhauer and Jennings faced off in 2020 in the Greatest of All Time Tournament. That time, the former earned $250,000, but he was the runner-up to the current host of the show. However, the source claims that the 74-game unbeaten streak holder still has his doubts about competing against the 32-game winner.

 

“He hasn’t been quiet about this in the past, but he really does not want to go up against Holzhauer again,” the source said, before adding, “Ken has really doubled down that he doesn’t believe he would be able to beat him. He doesn’t have confidence he can take him down. James is a beast. Ken has the utmost respect for him, which is why he’s happy hosting games where James is competing.”

That’s not the only reason why Jennings doesn’t want to play “Jeopardy!” anytime soon. He has always been a fair contestant and believes that his time as the host of the show has taught him a lot of tips and tricks that other contestants might not be privy to. So if he competes once again, he might have an unfair advantage. That, indeed, would not be right, as the whole point of such a show is that the contestants start off with an even playing field.

 

“He went on to say that it would be completely unfair since he gets all the behind-the-scenes tips and tricks as host. He’s been given an advantage on that side of production that wouldn’t ever be fair to other contestants, so no, he insists that wouldn’t happen,” the insider told The US Sun.

via GIPHY

 

Even if he wanted to, Jennings could not compete in “Jeopardy!” as long as he is under contract at Sony Pictures Entertainment. That’s a part of the broadcaster’s guidelines, and the insider also claimed that the host was on track to sign a new deal with the show as host.

