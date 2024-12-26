'Jeopardy' fans convinced contestant is the lookalike of a famous rockstar — and now we can't unsee it

It's not everyday you see a legendary artist's doppelganger on a game show.

“Jeopardy!” today is one of the biggest game shows in the country with millions of viewers. So when a contestant on the show looks like a famous musician, they are bound to go viral. Jordan Carr Peterson was one such person who grabbed attention for resembling a celebrity when he took the stage to play against Jasmine Zhou and resident champion Ashley Chan. Peterson might not have been the victor but he certainly made an impression on viewers, who could not help but talk about the striking resemblance Peterson had to Peter Cetera of the Grammy-winning band, Chicago.

The 80-year-old was the frontman, vocalist, and bass player of the widely popular band with hits like “You’re The Inspiration” and “Hard to Say I’m Sorry” among other tracks. As far as fans on social media were concerned, the resemblance was uncanny.

Screenshots showing Jordan Carr Peterson (M) playing Jeopardy! (Image source: YouTube | Jeopardy!)

“Jordan’s resemblance to a younger Peter Cetera is uncanny. Just gotta grow out the hair and it’s a dead ringer,” one user wrote, as per The Mirror. Another user claimed that he looked like a mix between Cetera and Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. Jordan looks like a mix of Peter Cetera and Billie Joel Armstrong,” someone else wrote on social media.

But beyond appearances, Peterson was in last place with $10,200 going into the Final Jeopardy! while his competitors, Zhou and Chan had $15,600 and $18,800 respectively. In the final category, termed "Fictional Characters," all three contestants got the correct answer. It wasn’t advantageous for the Cetera doppelganger, since he remained in last place with $12,000 after waging $1,000.

Chan waged $2,100 and ended with $20,900 while Zhou was not too far behind as she made 20,600 after waging $5,000. All in all, it was a good day for the competitors involved but it will be a while before fans forget Peterson’s appearance. It was a memorable moment on “Jeopardy!” but certainly not the most memorable.

There have been more controversial moments that audiences witnessed on the show, including one that involved the show’s late host Alex Trebek. Back during his days on the show, the veteran managed to offend an entire genre of artists and fans. It happened when a contestant named Susan Cole, who worked as a librarian, said that she was a fan of “nerdcore hiphop.” Trebek had never heard of the genre and seemed unimpressed but the contestant did her level best to explain how good it was.

Cole explained how the genre was created by people who identified as nerds and rap about the things that give them joy like video games and science fiction. Trebek was still not impressed and made a controversial comment. “Losers, in other words?” he asked but soon clarified that he was just teasing. That, however, did not do anything to contain the outrage that he had triggered on social media.

Fans and even the genre’s artists took to the internet to make their displeasure clear with the veteran host. There were even comparisons with Pat Sajak who some fans believe would have never stooped down to insult someone’s personal choice in music on national television.